Report: China is On Course to Overtake America's Naval Capabilities
A global shift in naval capabilities could be in the offing, with China’s massive navy modernization ambitions threatening the dominance of the U.S. - a development that puts Washington’s ability to control global waters at risk. The Congressional Research Service (CRS) has warned that going by the rate...
If the War in Ukraine Goes Nuclear, What Would it Do to the Oceans?
After a regional nuclear exchange, soot in the upper atmosphere would reduce light and heat at the surface, with profound and long-lasting effects. The US and Russia have recently agreed to hold talks on the New START Treaty, the only accord left regulating the two largest nuclear arsenals in the world. While this is undoubtedly good news, we must not allow it to lull us into complacency. Global events this year, most notably in Ukraine, have raised fears of a nuclear conflict to levels not seen since the Cold War. There are more than 10,000 nuclear warheads remaining in the world, and the Kremlin’s language regarding weapons of mass destruction has became increasingly threatening in 2022.
Russian Jets Make "Unsafe" Low-Altitude Pass Over NATO Task Force
NATO's Allied Maritime Command has accused Russian air forces of making an "unsafe, unprofessional" low-altitude overflight past NATO warships in the Baltic Sea. On Thursday morning, the warships of Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 were carrying out an exercise in the Baltic Sea. Two Russian fighters approached at an altitude of 300 feet and overflew the force at a distance of just 80 yards, according to the command. They refused to respond to communications, NATO said.
U.S. Navy Made a Quiet Taiwan Strait Transit Before U.S.-China Summit
The destroyer USS Benfold made a quiet transit through the Taiwan Strait on November 5, nine days ahead of a high-profile meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The previously-undisclosed mission was announced by a spokesman for Pacific Fleet on Friday. Neither the U.S. nor the...
Vladimir Putin Locks Imprisoned Critic Alexei Navalny Inside 'Dog Pen Isolation Cube' To 'Shut Him Up' About Russian Leader
German and French Ports Launch New Hydrogen Import Projects
Efforts are continuing to build partnerships with European ports to develop the supply of hydrogen for future fuels. In Germany, Hamburg announced plans for the country’s first large-scale green energy import facility linked with the existing facilities in the port, while in France the Nantes – Saint Nazaire Port is part of a project designed to support large-scale green hydrogen production facilities to provide fuel for the energy transition in the Loire Valley.
Protestors Demonstrate as Deep-Sea Mining Vessel Completes Trial
Greenpeace activists from Mexico and New Zealand renewed their protests over deep-sea mining again targeting the drill ship Hidden Gem, as it returned from its first test mission in the Pacific. The vessel has been the target of past previous environmentalists’ protests over the controversial practice of extracting precious minerals from the deep sea.
AD Ports Group Buys Spanish Logistics and Ports Company Noatum
AD Ports Expands to the Mediterranean with Acquisition of Noatum Logistics. In the latest step of its expansion drive, AD Ports Group has announced its acquisition of the Spanish logistics company Noatum, a purchase valued at $660 million. Noatum operates in three business areas, including logistics, shipping and ports. Its...
Cybersecurity Risk Remains the Leading Concern for Autonomous Shipping
Since the commencement of the EU-backed Maritime Unmanned Navigation through Intelligence in Networks (MUNIN) project, Maritime Autonomous Surface Ship (MASS) technologies, infrastructures, and the overall ecosystem have developed rapidly. Norway has been leading the MASS development race, and the autonomous electric container ship Yara Birkeland has received international attention. Recently, other countries - including Japan, Korea, Finland, the United Kingdom and the United States - have been catching up with MASS development[1].
View From The EU: What, Don’t You Trust Me?
(Article originally published in Sept/Oct 2022 edition.) Shipping is special – and not just in terms of its economic impact, colorful traditions or ability to span continents and bring together buyers and sellers that lie oceans apart – but also because, for much of its existence, the heavy hand of government regulation has largely left shipping untouched.
Cyber Pirates
"All war presupposes human weakness and seeks to exploit it." – Carl von Clausewitz, On War. (Article originally published in Sept/Oct 2022 edition.) Swashbuckling pirates and sabotage on the high seas have gone digital. Ransomware has replaced the cutlass. In fact, the entirety of modern conflict has evolved into Fifth Generation Warfare with information and perception as its framework. Often referred to as the "Gray Zone" or "hybrid warfare," the term encompasses cyberattacks, nonviolent economic pressure and disinformation campaigns.
Industry Urges EU to Adopt Life-Cycle Approach for Green Fuels in ETS
The shipping industry is seeking to influence the final decision of the European Union’s lawmakers on the form of the EU Emission Trading System arguing that to drive investments in green fuels they must take a full life-cycle approach. As the EU prepares to finalize the regulations due to take effect in 2023, a group of influential shipping associations argues that the focus on combustion and emissions keeps fossil fuels in production instead of encouraging green fuels and the increased production that will be required to meet the decarbonization goals.
Chinese Forces Seize Rocket Debris From Philippine Navy
The Philippine Navy has accused Chinese forces of "forcefully retrieving" a suspected piece of rocket debris that had been seized by a Philippine patrol in the South China Sea. At about 0645 hours on Saturday, watchstanders on Philippine-held Thitu Island spotted metallic debris near a sandbar about 500 meters offshore....
Port Strike Resumes at Chile’s San Antonio Port
Industrial action continues at Chile’s San Antonio Port, home to the nation’s largest container terminal. Over the weekend, San Antonio Port operator DP World said that it is experiencing downtime in operations because of a renewed dockworkers’ strike, which restarted on November 15. Due to the labor...
Calling Suppliers: Norway Needs Tech for World's First Ship Tunnel
The Norwegian Coastal Administration (Kystverket) is building a one-of-a-kind maritime infrastructure project: the world's first full-size ship tunnel. It is a once-in-a-career opportunity for suppliers of maritime infrastructure systems, unlikely to be repeated on a decadal timescale, and the agency is calling for proposals. The Stad Ship Tunnel will allow...
