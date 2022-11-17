Read full article on original website
Book Review to reopen; previous owner’s nephew at the helm
(ABC 6 News) – A beloved Rochester comic book/hobby store will reopen in December. The SE MN community rallied around former Book Review owner Craig Cotten after an unexpected cancer diagnosis and hospitalization in June. When Cotten died in July, the fate of his business at Hillcrest Shopping Center...
Local SE Minnesota athletes finish strong at state swimming & diving championships
(ABC 6 News) – Austin senior Olivia Walsh finished in seventh place in the 50 freestyle during the Friday Class A girls swimming and diving championship round. Century has its best team finish ever at the Class AA state meet, with three earning All-State status, while Mayo senior Natalie Boorjian also has two top-eight finishes. John Marshall freshman Julia Ogren had a stellar Class AA state meet for the Rockets as she captured a pair of top-five finishes. Anyone in the top eight earned All-State status.
Festival of Trees is back in Rochester at new location
(ABC 6 News) – The Festival of Trees is a magical holiday tradition for many families to enjoy in Rochester. The event is back for 2022, however at a new location. This year’s event will be at J. Powers at the Hilton in downtown Rochester, 10 E. Center St. It’ll be held on Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November 26.
Hy-Vee donating 400 bags of Thanksgiving groceries to Rochester families
(ABC 6 News) – Local Hy-Vee stores are donating 400 bags of groceries to families in need this Thanksgiving. 300 of those bags will be distributed to families by the Rochester Public School system and 100 will be picked up through a drive-thru by families at the Rochester Salvation Army.
Body found with a wound to the head in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester police department is investigating a dead body found on the grounds of The Square on 31st Apartments complex Saturday morning. Officers on the scene say they got the the tip around 11:30 a.m. from a tenant saying they found a body lying on the south end of the grounds.
NIACC Men’s, Riverland Women’s Basketball get wins at Riverland Invitational
(ABC 6 News) – NIACC Trojans trounced Minnesota North-Hibbing 93-61 to improve to 4-3 on the season. Riverland smashed Mesabi-Range 92-37 to remain undefeated on the season.
Candlelight vigil planned Monday for victims of Mason City fatal house hire; GoFundMe at $57K
(ABC 6 News) – A candlelight vigil is planned for Monday evening for the victims of a Mason City house fire that claimed the lives of 4 children last Wednesday. The vigil will be held at the North Iowa Youth Center located at 152 5th St. SW in Mason City, right next to Mason City Honda. It’ll begin at 6:00 p.m. and is open to anyone who would like to honor the lives lost.
Chatfield welcomes new electric vehicle charger
(ABC 6 News) – Electric car drivers have a new charging station in the area. The city of Chatfield held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday at the Center for the Arts to unveil a new public electric vehicle charging station. “We are just always trying to be on the...
Stewartville HS, MS close Monday after water pipe floods office
(ABC 6 News) Stewartville High School and Middle School were closed Monday after a burst water pipe soaked through the school ceiling and flooded the administrative offices. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the pipe burst around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, triggering alarms. The OCSO said the...
Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
Iowa woman charged with homicide from July crash in Worth County that killed 2
(ABC 6 News) – Criminal charges were filed in Worth County court on Friday against a Northwood, IA woman who was involved in a deadly crash in July. Maggie Jo Harvey, 24, of Northwood, IA was charged with 2-counts of homicide by vehicle – operating under the influence, and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.
School district, families navigate school lunch debt
Pandemic relief money that ensured students across the country got free lunches at school ran out in June after Congress did not renew fee waivers. Districts in Southeast Minnesota are returning to pre-pandemic school lunch debt. Austin Public Schools has about $23,000 in outstanding school lunch debt, according to Mary...
Byron man arrested on probation; allegedly attacked police officers
(ABC 6 News) – A Byron man is facing DWI and assault charges after Rochester police arrested him outside a NW shopping center. According to court documents, Rochester police responded to Glynners Pub on Broadway after being told Bryce James Bjork, 48, had been spotted at the bar. Bjork...
Man in custody for stabbing in Fillmore County
(ABC 6 News) – One man is in custody following an alleged stabbing in Fillmore County Sunday morning. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said Noah Arnold Foster, 23, has been arrested. Investigators received a 911 call around 8:19 a.m. Sunday about an adult male being stabbed. Foster was...
Rochester man arrested, charged after DWI crash with children in back seat
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly driving while intoxicated with one- and two-year-old children in the back seat of his car. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw 32-year-old Corwinn Thurman swerving in traffic in the 100 block of 12th Street SW at about 9:49 p.m. Nov. 20.
