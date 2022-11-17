(ABC 6 News) – A candlelight vigil is planned for Monday evening for the victims of a Mason City house fire that claimed the lives of 4 children last Wednesday. The vigil will be held at the North Iowa Youth Center located at 152 5th St. SW in Mason City, right next to Mason City Honda. It’ll begin at 6:00 p.m. and is open to anyone who would like to honor the lives lost.

