Woman charged with bringing drugs into Otsego County Jail
Today, the Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested Billie Vokrusze, 48 of Utica, and charged her with Promoting Prison Contraband and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.
nbcboston.com
Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York
An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
WKTV
Suspect charged in fatal shooting on Whitesboro Street in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A 20-year-old has been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot on Whitesboro Street in Utica early Sunday morning. Dontay Horning, of Utica, is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Kaeron Henderson just after midnight. A customer at a nearby convenience store called 911...
Syracuse woman admits driving high in crash that killed passenger; gets 2 to 6 years in prison
Syracuse, NY — A woman admitted Monday that she was high on drugs at the time of a high-speed crash on Erie Boulevard East in Syracuse that left her car in flames and killed her passenger. Aeriel Freeman, 31, will spend 2 to 6 years in prison under a...
cnycentral.com
Two arrested for crystal meth possession in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. — Elijah J. Closson, 43, and Rachael E. Norton, 43, of the Town of Taylor have been arrested following a narcotics search warrant executed by The Cortland County Sheriff's Department with assistance from Cortland County Drug Task Force and the Cortland and Homer Police Departments. During the...
Syracuse woman rejects 5-year plea in slaying, faces possible life in prison in murder trial
Syracuse, NY — A Syracuse woman, whose social-distancing dispute allegedly led to another woman’s death, rejected an offer of five years in prison Monday for her role in the slaying. Instead, Fontasia Toran will take her chances before a jury next week on a murder charge, which carries...
FOX 28 Spokane
Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
Ithaca man charged with burglary over Newfield break-in
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Deputies from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) responded to Little Lawn Equipment on Elmira Road in the Town of Newfield for a reported burglary at approximately 11 p.m. on Nov. 16. During the investigation, evidence was found that implicated 29-year-old Leandre D. Lovett, of Ithaca,...
cnyhomepage.com
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in the bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man and ordered him eight times to put down his gun...
cnyhomepage.com
UPDATE: Yorkville PD identifies ‘Porch Pirate’ suspect
YORKVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Yorkville Police Department has announced that an arrest has been made in the ‘Porch Pirate’ investigation that occurred on Whitesboro Street on November 16th. According to police, Gary J. Bowman of New York Mills has been arrested for the following:. Petit Larceny.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Derek Mack
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 38-year-old Derek Mack. Mack, whose last known address is on North Clinton Street in Syracuse, has 20 prior local arrests and is currently on parole, according to Syracuse Police. Mack is...
nyspnews.com
State Police seek public assistance with found property investigation
State Police in Hastings is attempting to identify the owner of a plastic storage tote found in the roadway on November 21, 2022, at the intersection of Route 11 and County Route 4 in the town of Hastings. The tote appeared to have fallen from a vehicle as they continued south on Rt.11.
WWLP 22News
Utica man threatens to kill staff & blow up Oneida County Office building
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Utica man has been charged with threat of mass harm and aggravated harassment after threatening to kill staff and blow up the Oneida County Office building on November 18th. Around 10:30 am on Friday,...
Ithaca murder suspect charged with murder in the second degree
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney, Matthew Van Houten announced Friday, November 18, that 39-year-old, Jeremiah L. Jordan, of Ithaca, has been indicted by the Tompkins County County Grand Jury in a three-count indictment. Jordan was charged with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and […]
iheart.com
Suspect Sought in Ontario County Road Rage Shooting
Ontario County Deputies are looking for a suspect in an alleged road rage shooting. They say a man was sent to Strong Hospital after the shooting on Route 96 in Farmington shortly before 9 last night. The victim was treated and released. The Sheriffs Office is looking for a silver...
Longtime leader of Syracuse addiction treatment agency taking new job in Chicago
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The longtime CEO of Helio Health, a Syracuse addiction treatment agency, is leaving to take a new job in Chicago. The nonprofit announced Jeremy Klemanski is leaving Dec. 31. He will relocate to Chicago to become CEO of Gateway Foundation, a national nonprofit specializing in the treatment of adults with substance use and mental health disorders.
cnyhomepage.com
Utica man shot and killed in West Utica
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A man was found on the ground early Sunday morning having suffered gunshot wounds. The victim died of his injuries at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Utica Police were dispatched to the Garden Apartments on Whitesboro St around 12:15 AM. The 911 call was by a person who heard the gunshots from a convenience store a block east of the crime scene and came across the victim when he left the store.
24-year-old man shot and killed outside apartment in Utica, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed outside an apartment just after midnight on Sunday, police said. Kaeron Henderson, of Utica, was found by a 911 caller at 12:15 a.m. laying in the grass outside of 1506 Whitesboro St., according to a news release from the Utica police department.
Cop Logs: Owego PD – 11/8/22 – 11/9/22
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) On 11/09/2022 at 2:45 PM, Nelson Allen was arrested for a Felony Bench Warrant out of the city of Oswego. He was processed and brought to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment at 5:30 PM. Inmate Name: KNIGHTON, CHARLES C. Address: 36 W ALBANY ST; UPPER,...
Johnstown local accused of stealing funds from business
Police arrested Brandie R. Johnson, 33 of Johnstown on November 14. Johnson is accused of stealing funds from a Galway business.
