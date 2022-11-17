ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

nbcboston.com

Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York

An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WKTV

Suspect charged in fatal shooting on Whitesboro Street in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A 20-year-old has been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot on Whitesboro Street in Utica early Sunday morning. Dontay Horning, of Utica, is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Kaeron Henderson just after midnight. A customer at a nearby convenience store called 911...
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Two arrested for crystal meth possession in Cortland County

CORTLAND, N.Y. — Elijah J. Closson, 43, and Rachael E. Norton, 43, of the Town of Taylor have been arrested following a narcotics search warrant executed by The Cortland County Sheriff's Department with assistance from Cortland County Drug Task Force and the Cortland and Homer Police Departments. During the...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
FOX 28 Spokane

Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca man charged with burglary over Newfield break-in

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Deputies from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) responded to Little Lawn Equipment on Elmira Road in the Town of Newfield for a reported burglary at approximately 11 p.m. on Nov. 16. During the investigation, evidence was found that implicated 29-year-old Leandre D. Lovett, of Ithaca,...
ITHACA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPDATE: Yorkville PD identifies ‘Porch Pirate’ suspect

YORKVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Yorkville Police Department has announced that an arrest has been made in the ‘Porch Pirate’ investigation that occurred on Whitesboro Street on November 16th. According to police, Gary J. Bowman of New York Mills has been arrested for the following:. Petit Larceny.
YORKVILLE, IL
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Derek Mack

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 38-year-old Derek Mack. Mack, whose last known address is on North Clinton Street in Syracuse, has 20 prior local arrests and is currently on parole, according to Syracuse Police. Mack is...
SYRACUSE, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police seek public assistance with found property investigation

State Police in Hastings is attempting to identify the owner of a plastic storage tote found in the roadway on November 21, 2022, at the intersection of Route 11 and County Route 4 in the town of Hastings. The tote appeared to have fallen from a vehicle as they continued south on Rt.11.
HASTINGS, NY
WWLP 22News

Utica man threatens to kill staff & blow up Oneida County Office building

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Utica man has been charged with threat of mass harm and aggravated harassment after threatening to kill staff and blow up the Oneida County Office building on November 18th. Around 10:30 am on Friday,...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Ithaca murder suspect charged with murder in the second degree

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney, Matthew Van Houten announced Friday, November 18, that 39-year-old, Jeremiah L. Jordan, of Ithaca, has been indicted by the Tompkins County County Grand Jury in a three-count indictment. Jordan was charged with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and […]
ITHACA, NY
iheart.com

Suspect Sought in Ontario County Road Rage Shooting

Ontario County Deputies are looking for a suspect in an alleged road rage shooting. They say a man was sent to Strong Hospital after the shooting on Route 96 in Farmington shortly before 9 last night. The victim was treated and released. The Sheriffs Office is looking for a silver...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica man shot and killed in West Utica

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A man was found on the ground early Sunday morning having suffered gunshot wounds. The victim died of his injuries at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Utica Police were dispatched to the Garden Apartments on Whitesboro St around 12:15 AM. The 911 call was by a person who heard the gunshots from a convenience store a block east of the crime scene and came across the victim when he left the store.
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Owego PD – 11/8/22 – 11/9/22

Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) On 11/09/2022 at 2:45 PM, Nelson Allen was arrested for a Felony Bench Warrant out of the city of Oswego. He was processed and brought to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment at 5:30 PM. Inmate Name: KNIGHTON, CHARLES C. Address: 36 W ALBANY ST; UPPER,...
OSWEGO, NY

