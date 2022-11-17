ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tory MPs demand fuel duty freeze amid warning of a 12p rise in March

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0875BR_0jEoE9d400

Tory MPs are demanding an assurance from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt that he will not go ahead with a planned rise in fuel duty following a warning it would add 12p to the price of a litre of petrol or diesel.

In its latest economic forecasts, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) noted that the rise – which is pencilled in for next March – would bring in a record cash increase of £5.7 billion if it goes ahead.

The OBR also noted that chancellors have repeatedly frozen the duty – even though it is supposed to rise each year in line with the RPI rate of inflation – in the face of concerted opposition.

The Chancellor needs to listen to motorists, van drivers and truckers, who are already being smacked hard with cripplingly high taxation

The Treasury said a final decision on the rate would not be taken until the next budget in the spring.

In a letter to the Chancellor, Tory backbencher Jonathan Gullis warned that if he tried to go ahead with the rise it would be opposed by a “substantial number” of Conservative MPs.

“The Chancellor needs to listen to motorists, van drivers and truckers, who are already being smacked hard with cripplingly high taxation, and prove to them we actually have their backs by keeping the price at the pump down,” he said.

As well as increasing by the rate of inflation, fuel duty is due to increase by a further 5p a litre in March as a temporary cut introduced by Rishi Sunak when he was chancellor is reversed.

The OBR estimated that this mean a 23% increase in March, resulting in a 12p a litre increase in the price of petrol and diesel.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Joe Biden’s granddaughter marries in White House wedding

US President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiance, Peter Neal, were married on Saturday in just the 19th wedding in the history of the White House. Naomi Biden and Neal exchanged vows during a private late-morning ceremony on the South Lawn, which was turned into a wedding venue for the first time. It is the first White House wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride.
WASHINGTON, DC
newschain

Ukraine tells civilians to leave liberated areas before winter

Ukrainian authorities have begun evacuating civilians from recently liberated sections of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions – fearing a lack of heat, power and water due to Russian shelling will make living conditions too difficult this winter. The World Health Organisation (WHO) concurred – saying millions face a “life-threatening”...
newschain

England fans coping without access to alcohol at World Cup stadiums

England fans have said they are coping without access to alcohol at the World Cup stadiums. But concerns were voiced by some supporters about the availability of food inside the Khalifa International Stadium for England’s opening game against Iran. The sale of alcohol to fans at World Cup stadiums...
AFP

Beijing sees record Covid cases as China outbreak spirals

China's capital Beijing posted a record number of new Covid cases on Tuesday, with the city hunkering down under a tightening chokehold of restrictions that have sent schools online, closed many restaurants and forced employees to work from home. New cases in Beijing have also jumped in recent days, more than doubling from 621 on Sunday to Tuesday's 1,438 -- a pandemic record for the city.
AFP

US, China defence chiefs meet in Cambodia

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Cambodia on Tuesday as the two sides move to keep tensions in check. The meeting on the sidelines of a conference of defence ministers in Siem Reap is the first between Austin and Wei since June, before a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan sparked fury in Beijing. 
newschain

UK urged to quit treaty that ‘puts fossil fuel interests before climate action’

The UK should follow other European countries in pulling out of a treaty that lets fossil fuel giants sue governments over their climate policies, campaigners have urged. The controversial Energy Charter Treaty was established in the 1990s when the world energy system was heavily dominated by fossil fuels and enables foreign companies to challenge energy policies that threaten their investments, using secretive arbitration courts.
newschain

Schools using non-specialist teachers amid recruitment struggle

Schools struggling with teacher recruitment issues are having to use non-specialists for maths, physics and language lessons, a report has found. The National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) said the use of non-specialist teachers in schools struggling with recruitment could have a negative impact on learning for pupils. The research,...
newschain

‘Categorically untrue’ UK considering Swiss-style links with EU

Downing Street has labelled as “categorically untrue” a report that Rishi Sunak’s Government is considering putting the UK on the road to a Swiss-style relationship with the EU. The Sunday Times reported the move could take place over the next decade as the Government eyes up a...
newschain

Three children taken by father to Libya in ‘blatant abduction’, says judge

A High Court judge has raised concern about three children “clandestinely” taken to Libya by their Libyan father. Mr Justice Peel said Khalid Aljehani, nine, and his sisters, Aasiyah, seven, and Maimunha, four, have been wrongly removed from the care of their mother Dawn Daley, 44, of Wythenshawe, Manchester, by Fares Aljehani.
newschain

Southern Chinese city locks down district in zero-Covid fight

The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou has locked down its largest district as it tries to control a major Covid-19 outbreak. Public transport has been suspended in the Baiyun area, and residents are required to present a negative test if they want to leave their homes. The outbreak is testing...
newschain

Migrant staying at Manston processing centre dies in hospital

A man staying at the Manston migrant processing centre has died, the Home Office has said. The Home Office said a person, understood to be male, died in hospital on Saturday morning after “becoming unwell”. It is understood that he arrived in the UK as part of a...
newschain

Turkey summons Swedish envoy over images ‘insulting’ Erdogan

Turkey has summoned the Swedish ambassador after images that allegedly insulted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and served as Kurdish militant propaganda were projected on to the Turkish embassy building in Stockholm, Turkey’s state-run news agency has reported. Anadolu Agency said Staffan Herrstrom was summoned to the Turkish foreign ministry,...
newschain

Daniel Ricciardo set to rejoin Red Bull as reserve driver

Daniel Ricciardo is set to rejoin Red Bull as the team’s reserve driver with team principal Christian Horner hailing the Australian as one of the biggest names in Formula One. Ricciardo, who has won eight times in F1 – seven with Red Bull between 2014 and 2018 – has...
newschain

Lewis Hamilton under investigation after overtaking during a red flag

Lewis Hamilton is being investigated after failing to slow for a red flag during final practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Hamilton finished third in the concluding running ahead of qualifying for Sunday’s season-ending race at the Yas Marina Circuit. But the seven-time world champion passed two cars...
newschain

Sunak promises action on ambulance waiting times as NHS braces for winter

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said extra funding would help the NHS “get on with the job” of tackling ambulance queues outside hospital A&E departments. The PM, who promised a “bold and radical” approach to the NHS, acknowledged the problems of bed-blocking, with patients unable to be discharged into the community.
newschain

Crawley without banned Ludwig Francillette for Gillingham clash

Crawley will be without suspended defender Ludwig Francillette as they host Gillingham in Sky Bet League Two. Francillette must serve a one-match ban for his sending off for two bookable offences in the first half of Saturday’s defeat at Walsall. On-loan Liverpool midfielder James Balagizi remains on the sidelines...
newschain

DUP leader regrets stating NI Protocol led to delay in heart surgeries

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he regrets making a claim that the Northern Ireland Protocol had delayed some heart surgeries from going ahead. Sir Jeffrey said he accepted the information about surgeries in Northern Ireland was “not entirely accurate”. Earlier this month, the Southern Health and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy