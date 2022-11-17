Read full article on original website
The Wichita Police Department says the 6-year-old girl that was abducted Sunday night has been found safe and that the suspect is in custody.
Wichita man sentenced for murders of two teens
A Wichita man has been sentenced to over 48 years in prison for the murders of two teenagers over a year ago. 24-year-old Dontenize Kelly had pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree murder. Kelly was arrested after the shooting deaths of 17-year-old Michael Beasly and Beasly’s girlfriend, 18-year-old...
Girl abducted in Wichita found safe in Oklahoma
The Wichita Police Department says a 6-year-old girl that was abducted Sunday night in north Wichita, has been found safe in Tonkawa, Okla., before 8:30 p.m. Officers have one suspect is in custody.
Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay Announces Intention to Sue the City of Wichita
Former Wichita Police Dept. Chief Gordon Ramsay is intending to sue the City of Wichita. A notice was released on Monday, November 21st from Wichita Attorney James Thompson in which Ramsay accuses city leaders of undermining him in police investigations and discipline, as well as defamation and corruption. Wichita City...
Floor furnace causes fire at Wichita home
A floor furnace caused a fire early Monday at a Wichita home.
One in critical condition following stabbing in east Wichita
One person was critically injured and another received minor injuries in a stabbing in east Wichita on Friday evening.
NuWay owner Neal Stong remembered for carrying on crumbly hamburger tradition
Longtime NuWay owner Neal Stong has died. Along with praise he’s received since his Nov. 17 death, his son, Chris, has revealed a family secret that’s sort of a joke but kind of serious, too.
Wichita woman falls victim to social media rental scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman says she was scammed while trying to rent a home. Police say it's happening more and more across the country. Bailee Goad told KAKE about the red flags that made her wonder if it was legit. She says one of the first signs...
Man arrested for package thefts in Maize, Derby
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police arrested a man accused of stealing packages from homes in Derby and Maize on Wednesday. Online jail records showed Anthony Estrada, 30, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on three counts of misdemeanor theft. Police released photos on Tuesday showing someone taking packages from...
You may see more WPD officers at these intersections
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is putting an emphasis on some high-accident intersections across the city.
Balcony fire at northeast Wichita apartment complex
The blaze was reported around 5:15 a.m., in the 2300 block of N. Woodlawn, at the Brickstone at Woodlawn apartments. Fire crews reported the fire was confined to an exterior third-floor balcony.
Police seek missing man with dementia
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. 76-year-old Loti Ekofo hasn’t been in contact with his family for several months. He has a history of strokes and dementia. His native language is French. Mr. Ekofo was last known to be homeless. Anyone who may have seen […]
Teen sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation for hit-and-run death of Wichita woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 19-year-old has been sentenced to 60 days in jail followed by two years' probation for the hit-and-run death of a Wichita woman last year. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said Bricetin Wedel will be subject to 58 months in prison if he violates probation. He pleaded guilty in August to misdemeanor vehicular homicide as well as felony and misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident. His 60-day jail sanction started last Thursday, jail records show.
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying man suspected of aggravated battery with a firearm
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is suspected of aggravated battery with a firearm.
Man charged in deaths of 2 people changing flat tire in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 26-year-old man has been charged after police say he struck and killed two people who were changing a flat tire on a north Wichita highway interchange. Travis Mock appeared in court on Wednesday and was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the...
Wichita teen gets probation, jail sanction in preschool teacher’s hit-and-run crash death
Lynny Marie Poell, 26, was hit at Douglas and Greenwood in Wichita during a night out with friends last summer. She died on June 11, 2021.
Police provide update following fatal pedestrian crash in south Wichita
Emergency services are responding to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in south Wichita Tuesday night.
Update: Police identify man hit, killed in south Wichita on Tuesday night
The Wichita Police Department said a 45-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car in south Wichita on Tuesday night.
