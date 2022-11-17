ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfdi.com

Wichita man sentenced for murders of two teens

A Wichita man has been sentenced to over 48 years in prison for the murders of two teenagers over a year ago. 24-year-old Dontenize Kelly had pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree murder. Kelly was arrested after the shooting deaths of 17-year-old Michael Beasly and Beasly’s girlfriend, 18-year-old...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

WPD: Six-year-old found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department says the missing child was found safe in Oklahoma by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. WPD says she will be with family soon. The suspect will be taken back to Wichita. --- The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is looking for a missing...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita woman falls victim to social media rental scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman says she was scammed while trying to rent a home. Police say it's happening more and more across the country. Bailee Goad told KAKE about the red flags that made her wonder if it was legit. She says one of the first signs...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man arrested for package thefts in Maize, Derby

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police arrested a man accused of stealing packages from homes in Derby and Maize on Wednesday. Online jail records showed Anthony Estrada, 30, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on three counts of misdemeanor theft. Police released photos on Tuesday showing someone taking packages from...
DERBY, KS
KSN News

Police seek missing man with dementia

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. 76-year-old Loti Ekofo hasn’t been in contact with his family for several months. He has a history of strokes and dementia. His native language is French. Mr. Ekofo was last known to be homeless. Anyone who may have seen […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Teen sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation for hit-and-run death of Wichita woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 19-year-old has been sentenced to 60 days in jail followed by two years' probation for the hit-and-run death of a Wichita woman last year. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said Bricetin Wedel will be subject to 58 months in prison if he violates probation. He pleaded guilty in August to misdemeanor vehicular homicide as well as felony and misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident. His 60-day jail sanction started last Thursday, jail records show.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Man charged in deaths of 2 people changing flat tire in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 26-year-old man has been charged after police say he struck and killed two people who were changing a flat tire on a north Wichita highway interchange. Travis Mock appeared in court on Wednesday and was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy