Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Early morning accident in Roanoke leads to a power outage and one deathCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A nostalgic Black Friday tradition: Santa Claus arriving via helicopter to Sears TownCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A Charlie Brown Christmas will be Live on Stage in Roanoke and also on Apple + TVCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
My heart is full of gratitude for the former employees of a local Taco BellCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Vinton Christmas Parade is December 1
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2022 Vinton Christmas Parade is set for Thursday, December 1 at 7 p.m., beginning at the Vinton War Memorial. There will be pre-parade entertainment at the municipal building beginning at 6 p.m. The Vinton Chamber of Commerce calls it the “Christmas Parade of the Future.”...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue in need of volunteers
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue (RVHR) needs rescuing. The need for volunteers has become urgent. For two decades, the Horse Rescue has been a safe haven for horses that now call it home. “Winter here, he’s blind, so there’s not a lot of people that...
WDBJ7.com
Illuminights and Winter Walk of Lights back this weekend
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Illuminights and the Winter Walk of Lights are back. Until December 30, Explore Park, through a partnership with Center in the Square, is displaying hundreds of thousands of lights to walk through on select nights. This is the fourth year for the event. “We have...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia at VT game scheduled for Saturday canceled in wake of tragedy
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokies and Hoos football matchup scheduled for Saturday, November 26 in Blacksburg has been canceled as the Virginia football program continues to heal following the recent deadly shooting. A statement from Virginia Tech Athletics is included below:. “The Virginia at Virginia Tech football game scheduled...
WDBJ7.com
Illuminights and the Winter Walk of Lights return
ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) - Illuminights and the Winter Walk of Lights return to Roanoke County’s Explore Park!. From now until December 30, Explore Park in partnership with Center in the Square will display hundreds of thousands of lights families can walk through. 2022 marks the fourth year Explore...
WDBJ7.com
Pet Stories - Bruiser, Pip Squeak, and Chirp
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - They are five-month-old cats looking for their forever homes. If you are looking for a new pet, call or visit the Roanoke Valley SPCA’s website.
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Homestead Creamery needs you to return quart-sized bottles
BURNT CHIMNEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Homestead Creamery needs your help to keep its milk on store shelves. The creamery posted a “wanted” poster on social media recently, asking customers to return their quart-sized bottles. “We had to put out a little PSA to everybody to return their bottles...
WDBJ7.com
November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, and Dr. Dominique Dempah from LewisGale Physicians joined us on Here @ Home to discuss this deadly disease. Dr. Dempah specializes in the minimally-invasive treatment of pancreatic cancer and other benign and malignant gastrointestinal disorders. He talked to us about...
WDBJ7.com
As flu cases surge, Carilion expert urges vaccinations
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hospitals across the state are seeing a surge of patients with the flu. And in western Virginia, Carilion Clinic is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Influenza cases normally peak in December, January and February, but Carilion Clinic reports it hasn’t seen as...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke community remembers victims of gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community members gathered Sunday to remember victims of gun violence. 18 candles were lit, each one representing someone who was killed in 2022. Families shared their grief of losing loved ones with each other. Tears were rolling as speakers prayed, read poetry, played music and praised dance.
WDBJ7.com
Gas prices in Roanoke down as motorists prepare for holiday travel
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/GasBuddy Release) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 6.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 14.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
WDBJ7.com
Both teams pay tribute to UVA victims as Hokies defeat Liberty, 23-22
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - On a day filled with plenty of emotion before either team took the field, the Hokies went on to defeat Liberty, 23-22. Saturday’s thoughts belonged to solidarity with the UVA community after the November 13 shooting that left three football players dead and two other people injured.
WDBJ7.com
Large police presence in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A large police and emergency crew presence has converged Monday evening near Lansdowne Park in Roanoke. WDBJ7 is awaiting further details from law enforcement.
WDBJ7.com
Avoid scams on Black Friday/Cyber Monday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Shop smart on Black Friday and Cyber Monday by avoiding some common scams happening this time of year. Julie Wheeler, President and CEO of BBB Serving Western VA, joined us on Here @ Home with some common signs that you’re dealing with a fake website or an online shopping scam.
WDBJ7.com
Brush fire put out in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire & Rescue put out a fire Sunday that was caused by a downed power line. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. to the 7000 block of Mount Chestnut Road in the Back Creek area for a reported brush fire. A fire crew saw...
WDBJ7.com
Buildings destroyed in Bedford County fire
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two structures and their contents were destroyed in a fire in Bedford County Sunday night. The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department was called to Gardner Farm Road along with crews from Moneta, Forest and Bedford County. They found both structures, used for agricultural purposes, engulfed in flames.
WDBJ7.com
No. 11 Hokies women’s basketball defeats Kentucky, 82-74
NASSAU (WDBJ) - The No. 11 Virginia Tech women’s basketball team defeated Kentucky 82-74 on Monday at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Challenge. Four Hokies scored in the double digits. The undefeated Hokies face Missouri on Wednesday.
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville Chief of Police to retire
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - After 37 years of helping keep the City of Martinsville safe, Chief of Police G. E. “Eddie” Cassady has announced he will retire effective January 1, 2023. “Since I started in 1985, our continued relationship building with our community has and will always be...
WDBJ7.com
Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz announced Monday it will drop the price of Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon for a limited time. The promotion lasts through November 28. “Sheetz is a family-owned and operated company and at the heart of everything we do is giving back to our customers and the communities we reside in,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.”
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville stabbing suspect arrested in N.C.
STOKES Co., N.C. (WDBJ) - A man wanted for attempted murder after a stabbing that injured two people Thursday in Martinsville was arrested in North Carolina Saturday. According to the Patrick Co. Sheriff’s Office, Kasey Shane Blake, 33 of Stuart, was arrested after crashing a Kia in North Carolina late Saturday afternoon.
Comments / 0