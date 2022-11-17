ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury could result in Steelers guard Kendrick Green being active for 1st time this season

By Joe Rutter
 4 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53), offensive guard Kevin Dotson (69), and offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (76) play against the Detroit.ions in an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers have started the same five players on the offensive line for every game this season.

Based on what transpired Thursday in practice, that streak could continue for another week, although there could be a change at one of the backup guard positions.

Starter Kevin Dotson was limited in practice, which represented improvement over Wednesday when he did not practice because of a hip injury. If Dotson keeps progressing, he will start Sunday when the Steelers face the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers, though, may not have guard/tackle Jesse Davis available for the game. Davis didn’t practice because of a knee injury. If he is unable to dress, the Steelers could give a helmet to second-year guard Kendrick Green for the first time this season.

While Davis sat, backup tackle Trent Scott returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday with a back injury. He was one of four players to return fully after missing Wednesday, joining free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendix), and inside linebackers Devin Bush (knee) and Marcus Allen (illness).

Practicing on a limited basis were defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (knee) and Dotson. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who has missed five of the past six games with a hamstring injury, did not practice.

Getting the treatment afforded to veterans, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and outside linebacker T.J. Watt did not practice.

Although running back Najee Harris remains listed on the injury report with a knee injury, he practiced fully for the second day in a row.

