Research reveals the thinnest possible ladder steps made of distinct electric potentials
Tel Aviv University research reveals two-dimensional crystals exhibiting a unique control of distinct electric potential steps by sliding atomically thin layers against each other. The consecutive, ultimately thin, electrical switches reported are a highly desired resource for information technology and novel electro- and optomechanical applications. The research, now published in...
Discovery reveals 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible
A discovery at University of Limerick in Ireland has revealed for the first time that unconventional brain-like computing at the tiniest scale of atoms and molecules is possible. Researchers at University of Limerick's Bernal Institute worked with an international team of scientists to create a new type of organic material...
How deep learning empowers cell image analysis
The cell is the basic structural and functional unit of life, with varying sizes, shapes, and densities. There are many different physiological and pathological factors that influence these parameters. It is therefore extremely important for biomedical and pharmaceutical research to study the characteristics of cells. Traditionally, researchers observed cell samples...
Adaptations across scales: Scientists learn how the horseshoe crab sees through its cuticle lenses
The primitive compound eyes of a horseshoe crab are one the largest to be found in nature. In contrast to many insects and spiders that build their eyes from glassy proteins, the horseshoe crab uses cuticle, the same material that builds its skin and legs. An international team led by...
Research to mend broken bones, test implantable devices, and inspire future explorers on way to ISS
While millions of Americans plan for the upcoming holidays, a variety of critical research and supplies will head to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of SpaceX's 26th Commercial Resupply Services mission (SpaceX CRS-26). The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is scheduled for launch onboard a Falcon 9 rocket to the space station no earlier than November 22, 2022, from Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Microlaser chip adds new dimensions to quantum communication
Researchers at Penn Engineering have created a chip that outstrips the security and robustness of existing quantum communications hardware. Their technology communicates in "qudits," doubling the quantum information space of any previous on-chip laser. Liang Feng, Professor in the Departments of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE) and Electrical Systems and...
Researchers report new technique to measure the fine structure constant
The fine structure constant is one of the most important natural constants of all. At TU Wien, a remarkable way of measuring it has been found—it shows up as a rotation angle. One over 137: This is one of the most important numbers in physics. It is the approximate...
Intense femtosecond light pulses in the mid-infrared for spectroscopic and technical applications
A new light source generates ultrashort infrared pulses at wavelengths around 12µm with previously unattained peak intensity and stability. First experiments in vibrational spectroscopy on water demonstrate the high potential of the system for applications. Ultrashort light pulses represent an important tool in basic research and have also found...
Exploring the deep: Drones offer new ways to monitor sea floor
Measuring the position and topography of the Earth's crust is critical for understanding earthquake risk. Now, researchers led by the Institute of Industrial Science, The University of Tokyo have developed a novel method for monitoring the position of the seafloor with a drone-based observation device that could revolutionize oceanographic observation.
Observation of mechanical bound states in the continuum in an optomechanical microresonator
High-Q mechanical resonances are desired in many applications. The conventional wisdom relies on minimizing the size of the supporting structure of mechanical resonators, which renders the fabricated mechanical device fragile. To overcome this difficulty, scientists in China experimentally exploited mechanical bound states in the continuum for achieving high Q factors...
Scientists synthesize an analog of the Earth's most complex mineral in a laboratory
A team of scientists led by crystallographers from St Petersburg University has succeeded in synthesizing an analog of the Earth's most structurally complex mineral, ewingite, in a laboratory. The findings of the research are published in Materials. Ewingite is a mineral that was discovered in the mid-2010s in the abandoned...
A closer look at the dynamics of the p-Laplacian Allen–Cahn equation
In the past few decades, the use of phase field-modeling equations for mathematical modeling has progressed. Phase separation has been studied extensively in thermodynamics and materials engineering, but the biological field has also begun to take an interest in this phenomenon. The Allen–Cahn equation (AC equation) is one such reaction-diffusion...
Fluxonium qubits bring the creation of a quantum computer closer
Russian scientists from University of Science and Technology MISIS and Bauman Moscow State Technical University were one of the first in the world to implement a two-qubit operation using superconducting fluxonium qubits. Fluxoniums have a longer life cycle and a greater precision of operations, so they are used to make longer algorithms. An article on research that brings the creation of a quantum computer closer to reality has been published in npj Quantum Information.
Quick-closing valve allows fish to rapidly regulate the water in their cells
Regulating the fluid balance in cells is vital in all living things. When insufficient water is being transported via the cell membrane, cells can use their aquaporins—also known as water channels—that open and close to remedy this. Researchers at the University of Gothenburg recently identified a water channel in a fish with what appears to be a unique quick-closing valve. Ultimately, this discovery could be significant in the development of drugs to treat cancer and Alzheimer's disease.
New hope for novel therapies has emerged from computational models
In the war between good and evil, I was there seeking to design powerful selfish strategies for investigating the defense mechanisms of cooperators. Surprisingly, the results serve a different domain of science. It gave me the hope to develop novel therapies using selfish strains as traitors betray their original species in favor of us. They commit treason inside cancer and microbial pathogen populations that usually resist traditional drugs, and destroy these harmful populations and drive them to go extinct. In a nutshell, I recruited villains to do something good.
Charged porphyrins: The key to investigating the properties of stacked ion pairs
Ions are created when an atom or molecule either loses or gains electrons, thus gaining a charge. When two oppositely charged ions are combined, it can lead to the creation of an ion pair. The influence of different ion pairs on the physical properties of the material they are present in has been widely studied as it can lead to the creation of new functional electronic materials.
Digital tools can transform agriculture to be more environmentally sustainable
Agricultural producers face dual challenges of increasing output for a growing world population while reducing negative effects on the environment. Digital technologies and artificial intelligence can facilitate sustainable production, but farmers must weigh opportunities and risks when deciding whether to embrace such tools. In a new Agricultural Economics paper, University...
Genetic 'hitchhikers' can be directed using CRISPR
In a new study, North Carolina State University researchers characterize a range of molecular tools to rewrite—not just edit—large chunks of an organism's DNA, based on CRISPR-Cas systems associated with selfish genetic "hitchhikers" called transposons. The researchers investigate diverse Type I-F CRISPR-Cas systems and engineer them to add...
A combination of ultrasound and nanobubbles allows cancerous tumors to be destroyed without invasive treatments
A new technology developed at Tel Aviv University makes it possible to destroy cancerous tumors in a targeted manner, via a combination of ultrasound and the injection of nanobubbles into the bloodstream. According to the research team, unlike invasive treatment methods or the injection of microbubbles into the tumor itself, this latest technology enables the destruction of the tumor in a non-invasive manner.
Shining a new light on the importance of a critical photosynthesis pathway in plants
Photosynthesis is one of the most important chemical reactions, not just for plants but also for the entire world. The impact and thus the importance of photosynthesis can scarcely be underestimated. Thus, it makes sense that science has long been fascinated by the reactions and physical phenomena that make photosynthesis occur. One of these phenomena is the ferredoxin/thioredoxin (Fd/Trx) pathway.
