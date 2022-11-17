In the war between good and evil, I was there seeking to design powerful selfish strategies for investigating the defense mechanisms of cooperators. Surprisingly, the results serve a different domain of science. It gave me the hope to develop novel therapies using selfish strains as traitors betray their original species in favor of us. They commit treason inside cancer and microbial pathogen populations that usually resist traditional drugs, and destroy these harmful populations and drive them to go extinct. In a nutshell, I recruited villains to do something good.

