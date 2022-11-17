Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Allen, Bills pull out bounce back win after snow moves game to Detroit
Detroit, MI — It wasn't perfect, but the Bills are back in the win column. Buffalo rolled into Detroit and beat the Browns, after the NFL moved their home game to Ford Field due to heavy snowfall conditions in Buffalo. Coming off two heart-wrenching losses to the Jets and...
13 WHAM
Bills find a way during wild week, prepare for short turnaround
DETROIT — The Bills found a way. First of all, found a way to even get here for the football game, and then found a way to get the victory. They're not worried about style points for this one. They barely practiced at all, they barely made it here, but they found a way to get a win.
Towns scores 25, Wolves hold on against Heat for 105-101 win
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and Anthony Edwards scored 10 of his 22 in the third quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the shorthanded Miami Heat for a 105-101 victory Monday night. Down to eight players due to injuries and rest on the second night of a back-to-back, Miami led by 15 in the first half before Edwards sparked a third-quarter run and Minnesota finally started to knock down 3-pointers to erase the deficit. Jaden McDaniels added 18 points for the Timberwolves and Jordan McLaughlin hit a career-high four 3s, three in the third period, as Minnesota won its fourth straight game. Kyle Lowry led the Heat with 21 points and Max Strus had 19. Bam Adebayo, playing in back-to-back games while dealing with a knee injury, had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Miami, which has lost four in a row.
Pacers rout Magic 123-102 behind Mathurin
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 22 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 123-102 rout of the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton had a double-double with 18 points and 14 assists as Indiana won its fifth consecutive game. T.J. McConnell, who had missed his four 3-point attempts in his first 14 games was 3-for-3 from behind the arc en route to 19 points. He also had 10 assists. “I work on it so much,” he said of his 3-point shooting. “I pass up quite a few because I think we can make a better shot. I thank my teammates for continuing to pass me the ball.”
Morrissey's 2nd goal of game lifts Jets past Canes in OT
Josh Morrissey's second goal of the game came 2:10 into overtime, giving the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes
Kyle Filipowski paces No. 8 Duke past Bellarmine 74-57
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski scored 18 points to lead No. 8 Duke in scoring for the fourth time this season in a hard-earned 74-57 win over Bellarmine on Monday night. The Blue Devils attacked from the perimeter with 3-point shooting. Duke (4-1) had five players with at least two 3-pointers as part of a 14 for 35 team effort from beyond the arc. Jacob Grandison scored 16 points off the bench on 4 for 6 shooting on 3-pointers and Jeremy Roach provided 10 points for the Blue Devils. Curt Hopf and Juston Betz both scored 11 points for Bellmarine (2-3).
