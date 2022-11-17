Read full article on original website
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’
Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company
Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
SpaceX fired 9 employees who organized an open letter describing Elon Musk's tweeting as a 'distraction and embarrassment,' report says
SpaceX fired nine employees who shared an open letter in June, criticizing Elon Musk, per the NYT. Employees called on SpaceX to denounce Musk's "harmful Twitter behavior," per the report. Musk has recently fired Twitter employees for openly criticizing him on the platform. SpaceX fired a total of nine employees...
Elon Musk fired Twitter's head of sales after begging her to stay at the company, report says
Robin Wheeler has been fired from Twitter, Platformer reported, a week after reports said Elon Musk convinced her not to resign from the company.
Elon Musk persuaded Twitter's top sales executive to stay after she and other senior leaders quit, report says
Elon Musk persuaded a top Twitter executive to stay after she resigned, Bloomberg reported. Reports said Robin Wheeler had quit, but she tweeted later on Thursday "I'm still here." Various top executives and managers have left Twitter since Musk joined. Elon Musk persuaded a senior executive at Twitter to stay...
A Twitter executive who left the company when Elon Musk took over has returned to lead its trust and safety team, reports say
Twitter's head of trust and safety Yoel Roth quit last week. Ella Irwin, who left in the first days of Musk's tenure, returns to take the position.
Elon Musk says he WILL find someone else to take over Twitter as company undergoes 'fundamental organizational restructuring' - after staff told to 'commit to new hardcore' work environment by 5pm tomorrow or be fired
Chief Twit Elon Musk said he will find someone else to take over Twitter as he confirmed that there would be 'fundamental organization restructuring.'. As he testified in his Tesla trial on Wednesday, Musk said that while Twitter has taken up the bulk of his time, that would not be the case for long.
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Elon Musk misses the irony of the world's richest man asking people to pay him $8 a month for a Twitter blue check
Elon Musk, the world's richest person, plans to charge people $8 to be verified on Twitter. He framed it as solving a class divide, saying the "current lords & peasants system" is "bullshit." But putting a pricetag on the blue checkmark completely misses the point. Elon Musk, the world's richest...
Within Hour, Millions Answer Elon Musk's Twitter Poll on Reinstating Trump
Musk lifted bans on three other users Friday who had been suspended this year. Trump has been banned from Twitter since January 2021.
Elon Musk triggers liberals with ultimatum to Twitter staff: 'Taking away their swingset and sandbox'
Jimmy Failla and Tomi Lahren sounded off after an email Elon Musk sparked anger with an email to Twitter employees to step up their work ethic.
Twitter explodes as Musk's poll tops 12 million, favoring Trump's return
Former President Donald Trump may be on his way out of the Twitter doghouse as favor for his return to the platform is leading the self-proclaimed chief twit's poll on whether he should be reinstated.
Elon Musk says he's sleeping at Twitter's HQ 'until the org is fixed'
Elon Musk tweeted on Monday morning that he will be sleeping at San Francisco's Twitter HQ 'until the org is fixed.'. His tweet comes days after he put an end to remote work and told Twitter staff to work 80-hour weeks. The new Twitter CEO has a track record of...
Shitposter-in-Chief Elon Musk Is Firing Twitter Employees for Shitposting
Twitter employees who criticize or correct new owner Elon Musk, either on internal work channels or Twitter itself, are being fired by email, with no specific reason for termination given. “We regret to inform you that your employment is terminated effective immediately,” read an email shared with Rolling Stone by...
Elon Musk posted a video of himself entering Twitter's headquarters carrying a bathroom sink
Elon Musk shared a video of himself carrying a bathroom sink into Twitter's headquarters. Twitter staff were notified on Wednesday that the Tesla CEO would be in the office during the week. The billionaire has until Friday at 5 p.m. ET to close his $44 billion Twitter deal or face...
AdWeek
Elon Musk Gives Remaining Twitter Employees an Ultimatum
Add work-life balance to the fast-growing list of things being taken away from Twitter and its remaining employees following what has become a typical occurrence: a late night email from new owner Elon Musk. The email, sent late Tuesday night and initially obtained by Faiz Siddiqui and Jeremy B. Merrill...
Twitter temporarily closing offices after Musk's employee ultimatum
Twitter reportedly notified employees that it would temporarily close its offices, cutting badge access through the weekend amid a wave of new resignations.
teslarati.com
Twitter spent $13M per year on food service at its headquarters: Elon Musk
On Sunday, Elon Musk said that Twitter spent $13 million per year on food services at its San Fransisco headquarters. He addressed a tweet by the company’s former Vice President of Work Transformation, Tracy Hawkins, who ran the food program on Twitter until a week ago. She replied that...
Elon Musk is camping out at Twitter HQ and Tesla investors are torqued
Newly minted Twitter owner Elon Musk isn’t bashful about touting his working hours and dropped a now deleted tweet early Monday morning letting the world know he’s got his nose to the grindstone for the sake of his new business endeavor. “I’ve been at Twitter SF HQ all...
