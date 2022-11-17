ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
Fox Business

Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company

Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
Daily Mail

Elon Musk says he WILL find someone else to take over Twitter as company undergoes 'fundamental organizational restructuring' - after staff told to 'commit to new hardcore' work environment by 5pm tomorrow or be fired

Chief Twit Elon Musk said he will find someone else to take over Twitter as he confirmed that there would be 'fundamental organization restructuring.'. As he testified in his Tesla trial on Wednesday, Musk said that while Twitter has taken up the bulk of his time, that would not be the case for long.
AdWeek

Elon Musk Gives Remaining Twitter Employees an Ultimatum

Add work-life balance to the fast-growing list of things being taken away from Twitter and its remaining employees following what has become a typical occurrence: a late night email from new owner Elon Musk. The email, sent late Tuesday night and initially obtained by Faiz Siddiqui and Jeremy B. Merrill...
teslarati.com

Twitter spent $13M per year on food service at its headquarters: Elon Musk

On Sunday, Elon Musk said that Twitter spent $13 million per year on food services at its San Fransisco headquarters. He addressed a tweet by the company’s former Vice President of Work Transformation, Tracy Hawkins, who ran the food program on Twitter until a week ago. She replied that...

