Florida State

cw34.com

I-Team: Kids taken from battered mothers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A CBS12 News viewer contacted the I-Team and asked for us to investigate the problems and policies of Florida's Department of Children and Families. According to insiders and child rights advocates, the system is still struggling at decision time; during the key moments,...
cw34.com

Fire chief says boaters who stay on boats in hurricane put first-responders at risk

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — We're hearing for the first time a 911 call for help from a sailboat during Hurricane Nicole. When Hurricane Nicole was pounding the Treasure Coast with fierce winds and heavy rain on the night of November 9, most people were on dry land in their homes or in hurricane shelters or maybe they evacuated and left the area. But one couple chose to ride out the hurricane on their sailboat.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

KFC thief, banner plane, and car in flames: Top stories in video

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in video. Florida man breaks into KFC, secret recipe remains safe, detectives say. Detectives are looking for a man who burglarized a KFC in Tampa. The Tampa Police Department said the burglar was caught on...
TAMPA, FL
cw34.com

Driver runs red light crashing into deputy

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An intersection was shut down after a driver ran a red light and crashed into a deputy. The incident occurred Friday night at the intersection of 41st Street and 58th Avenue in Gifford. A witness told deputies that a driver ran the red...
GIFFORD, FL

