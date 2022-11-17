Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Christmas in Novinger returns to the Heartland
NOVINGER, Mo. — The holiday season started early in Novinger on Saturday. Christmas in Novinger is an event that takes place before Thanksgiving and brings over 120 vendors to the area to celebrate the holiday season. "Drawing a lot of vendors from outside the area," said Glenna Daniels Young,...
ktvo.com
New Downtown Kirksville Christmas tree light display to be lit up this Saturday
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A new holiday display in Downtown Kirksville will be lit up Saturday evening. Three tall steel trees covered in lights will be on display throughout the holiday season. The trees are 9 feet, 12 feet and 15 feet tall and can be found at the Dover...
ktvo.com
This year's Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be the most expensive of all time
KIRKSVILLE, Mo.-OTTUMWA, Iowa — The American Farm Bureau recently did a survey that indicates the average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner this year for a group of ten people will be over $64. This is a 20% increase from last year's price of $53.31. The biggest price change was...
ktvo.com
Grants paying for new Novinger water tower, many more upgrades
NOVINGER, Mo. — The City of Novinger is set to receive two grants totaling nearly $5.2 million to make improvements to its water system. Mayor Jeff Dodson told KTVO the funds will be used, in part, to pay for a much-needed new water tower. The current 45,000-gallon tower will...
ktvo.com
Murder suspect from Kirksville gets 30 years for fatal shooting
MOBERLY, Mo. — A murder suspect from Kirksville will spend the next three decades behind bars. Sadiq Moore, 25, of Kirksville, was sentenced Friday in Randolph County Circuit Court to 30 years in prison for a 2020 fatal shooting of a Mexico, Missouri, man. Prosecutors say Moore and two...
kciiradio.com
Ottumwa Man Faces Washington County Felony Charges
A southeast Iowa faces multiple felony charges for an incident in Washington County earlier this month. Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for 39-year-old Jason Robert Potts of Ottumwa. On November 8th, Potts was involved in an incident just before 4p.m. In which a caller alerted the Washington County Communications Center that they had tires stolen from a vehicle and located them on a vehicle that Potts was operating. When the caller confronted him, Potts fled and a dispute occurred in Keokuk County east of Richland at the intersection of Highways 1 and 78. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol responded to the scene of the dispute, and the Jefferson County Officers took Potts into custody.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. In Sullivan County on Saturday, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Bryan A Wyman of Kirksville at about 12:20 am for alleged DWI, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, careless and imprudent driving, and no seatbelt. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man injured in early Saturday morning crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured in an early Saturday morning crash in Sullivan County. It happened around 1 a.m. on Infirmary Road at Market Street. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an eastbound SUV driven by William R. Saverino, 64, of...
Reports: A Freight Train Hit a Semi Near Paris, Missouri Thursday
There are multiple reports that a freight train derailed near Paris, Missouri late Thursday morning with at least 5 or six train cars involved. KTVO is one of the news outlets reporting that a Norfolk Western freight train derailed at approximately 11am Thursday morning. They say that Justin Dunn, a sergeant with the Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed that a train heading west hit a semi causing at least 5 or 6 train cars to derail.
ktvo.com
Two athletes take relationship and talents to next level
A Knox County Eagle and a Schuyler County Ram can now call themselves Missouri Tigers. On Wednesday, November 16th, two athletes in the heartland signed their letters of intent. Hayden Dixon of Schuyler County and Jennifer Hinkle of Knox County both were Track and Field athletes. The two have been...
kttn.com
Milan man crashes on Infirmary Road, accused of DWI
The Highway Patrol reports a Milan man sustained moderate injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned in Sullivan County in the early morning hours of November 19th. He was also arrested. A private vehicle took 64-year-old William Saverino to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital of Milan. The SUV...
kchi.com
Two Injury Accidents Handled By Troopers
Two crashes in the area counties over the weekend left drivers injured. Saturday at about 1:00 am in Sullivan County, a crash occurred on Infirmary Road at Market Street in Milan. According to the report, 64-year-old William R Saverino of Milan was eastbound and ran off the left side of the road and his vehicle overturned. Saverino was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. Troopers report he was not wearing a safety belt. He was also arrested for alleged DWI.
ktvo.com
Ottumwa man accused of shooting wife with crossbow asks for speedy trial
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A continuance has been requested in the case for an Ottumwa man who police say shot his wife with a crossbow while she slept on their couch. While discovery is ongoing, in the pretrial conference held on Monday, George Dennison, 68, also asked for a speedy trial.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: train hits semi hauling oversize load in Monroe County
UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol-Troop B says the train was carrying car parts, grain, and car frames. No hazmat was involved. Five to six box cars derailed. The semi was hauling a 196-foot silo tank. Immediately after the crash, the MSHP contacted both Norfolk Southern and the National Transportation Safety...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri woman facing multiple drug related charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was arrested last week and is facing multiple charges. Kayla Dawn Bramhall, 35, of Unionville, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies Wednesday afternoon. Bramhall is being held on the following charges:. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams...
