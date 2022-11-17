ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorcroft, WY

Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Nov. 21

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (11/19/2022-11/20/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20:. At 3:45 p.m. to the intersection of Boxelder Road and Garner Lake Road for a two-vehicle crash. At 3:56 p.m. to the 1200 block of Duck Head Drive...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Campbell County divorces through November 12

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 30 through Oct. 29. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Kiara...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
120 mph vehicle pursuit through Gillette leads to 2 arrests

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies didn’t know that stopping a vehicle for a mismatch between vehicle and license plate the morning of Nov. 20 would lead to a high-speed chase around Gillette. At about 7:10 a.m., a deputy who was patrolling northbound on Highway...
GILLETTE, WY
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Nov. 17

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Dry weather, above average temperatures expected this week

GILLETTE, Wyo. — With the exception of a 30% chance for snow Wednesday, the Thanksgiving week forecast is dry with above average temperatures. Today should see a high near 37 degrees under a partly sunny sky. Skies should clear throughout the day as winds come from the southwest at 8 to 11 mph with gusts to 17 mph. That will make for a mostly clear night with a low near 20. Expect wind chill values as low as 13 degrees as southwest winds continue at 7 to 10 mph, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said.
GILLETTE, WY
Police: Man dies following medical episode while driving

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man died after experiencing a medical episode while driving near S. Kendrick Avenue yesterday, a Gillette police official said Friday. Officers responded to reports of a potentially intoxicated man who crossed lanes of traffic in a 1990 Buick and crashed into the concrete barriers at First Northern Bank around 5:11 p.m. Nov. 17, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said.
GILLETTE, WY
2 arrested in connection to Howard Johnson shooting, investigation continues

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Two suspects are in custody for their alleged involvement in a shooting at a local hotel this week with more charges and arrests anticipated as the investigation continues, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday. Gillette residents Elijah Anderson, 27, and 22-year-old Shania Marynak, were...
GILLETTE, WY
North Highway 59 fatal crash survivor charged with vehicular homicide

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Prosecutors have charged the survivor of a head-on collision that killed 33-year-old Casper resident Aaron Foster last week with vehicle homicide, Campbell County court records say. Nicholas L. Alvarez, 37, is charged with causing Foster’s death after the investigation revealed he crossed the center line on...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Man arrested for assaulting residents, impersonating police

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A 20-year-old man has been charged with battery and impersonating a peace officer after he allegedly assaulted three women and a man early this morning, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday. Officers were called to an address on Mercantile Drive around 12:38 a.m. after...
GILLETTE, WY

