ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, VT

Vermont man caught driving 82MPH during a snowstorm, police say

By Ben Mitchell
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lM7Er_0jEo9Phl00

MENDON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — On Thursday morning, Vermont State Police claim they observed a vehicle traveling at 82 miles per hour in a posted 50-mile-per-hour-zone during a snowstorm. Troopers said they tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle was already out of sight.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Police said they found the vehicle further down the road, where it had spun into a guardrail. They identified the driver as Aren Patton, 20, of Shrewsbury. Patton was issued a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, and a speeding ticket, which carries two points and a $489 fine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 12

Brent Shaw
4d ago

how in the world do you not believe that is not gross negligence?1. in any storms not just snow storms but any stotms. the speed limit is not as posted. it is as safely manegable for road conditions. 88 mph on dry roads is not safeky manegable. it is also just acinide2. speedlimits in vt are nowehere above 65 anything 20mph over is considered GCN.3. not only is your stopping time greatly reduced in snow so are all the other vehicles. idk about you but when i was taught to drive i was taught to do so defensively. meaning be aware of other motorist. if anither car is going off the road and here you come at 88mph you are killing someone

Reply
6
Filmore 12 Bars
3d ago

Damn, what kind of vehicle were they driving??? Oh forget it, as it was found up the road wrapped around a guardrail...

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Off-duty Vermont Sheriff’s Deputy shot in Officer Involved Shooting in the Spa City

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City officials confirm this is the first time in 26 years that Saratoga officers have needed to use their guns on the job. This after an altercation led to multiple shots being fired and three people being treated for injuries. The video included in this article includes content that some might find graphic in nature.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Off-duty Vermont officer shot by Saratoga Springs police

An off-duty police officer from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs. It happened near Wheatfields, a restaurant on Broadway near the intersection of Caroline Street, around 3 a.m. Sunday. “Outside of a training exercise, or putting down a rabid animal, this is the first time in 26 years...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
FOX 28 Spokane

Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

VT deputy on leave after Saratoga Springs shooting

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (News10)-News10 is investigating the fallout of a shootout in Saratoga Springs that ended with responding officers opening fire on a Vermont deputy. Spa City officials say the initial shots fired involved a Glens Falls man who also works part-time as a sheriff’s deputy in Vermont. They released officer body cam footage as well as security video which they say shows an off-duty Rutland County, Vermont deputy identified as Vito Caselnova being physically attacked by individuals from Utica, New York. Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino told News10 that Caselnova is seen on video indicating to the individuals that he is armed, by lifting his shirt and showing a weapon. Montagnino said that was when another individual allegedly pulled out a handgun and began to fire and then Caselnova returned fire.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WCAX

West Townshend man seriously injured in Newfane car crash

NEWFANE, Vt. (WCAX) - A car crash in Newfane sent a West Townshend man to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say early Sunday morning, 21-year-old Benjamin Stone drifted off Vt. Route 30 in Newfane, crashing into two cars parked in a driveway. They say he was ejected from his...
NEWFANE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman accused of damaging vehicle in Waterbury during dispute

WATERBURY — A 39-year-old woman from Barre was cited in Waterbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute which occurred the previous day at Center Trailer Park Road at around 2:20 p.m. Police allege that Jessica Laforest had damaged a vehicle owned by Eric Govea, 46,...
WATERBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Man Killed in Vermont House Explosion

NEWFANE, Vt. — A southern Vermont man is dead after a home explosion several Newfane residents said shook their neighborhood, rattling the pictures on their walls. The chief of the NewBrook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department said the small two-story home on Route 30 in Newfane was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday.
NEWFANE, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash

SHARON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon on I-89 South near Sharon. Police said 45-year-old Essex woman was driving when she started drifting off the road into rock ledges. A passenger and two children were inside the car. One child...
SHARON, VT
WCAX

Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
VERNON, VT
thepulseofnh.com

NH Man Charged with Shooting Turkey from His Car – With a Handgun

A Cheshire County man is facing several charges after state officials say he shot a turkey from his car with a 9-millimeter handgun. State Fish and Game officials say they were tipped off to the alleged poacher by a concerned citizen. His name has not been released. Massachusetts Environmental Police also helped with the investigation.
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
WTNH

Hartford man accused of killing man caught in Vermont

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man accused of shooting and killing another man in Hartford was captured in Vermont. Officers responded to Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street on Oct. 21 just before 4 a.m. for the report of a person shot. The victim, identified as 54-year-old Raymond Lewis, was brought to a hospital, where […]
HARTFORD, CT
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy