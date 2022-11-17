Vermont man caught driving 82MPH during a snowstorm, police say
MENDON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — On Thursday morning, Vermont State Police claim they observed a vehicle traveling at 82 miles per hour in a posted 50-mile-per-hour-zone during a snowstorm. Troopers said they tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle was already out of sight.
Police said they found the vehicle further down the road, where it had spun into a guardrail. They identified the driver as Aren Patton, 20, of Shrewsbury. Patton was issued a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, and a speeding ticket, which carries two points and a $489 fine.
