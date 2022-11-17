ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unemployment makes slight uptick to 3.9% in Arizona in October

Unemployment in Arizona made a slight uptick from 3.7% in September to 3.9% in October. That however is the same rate the state saw last October. Doug Walls with the state Office of Economic Opportunity said though the unemployment rate went up, so did the hiring rate as it jumped nearly a full percentage point between August and September.
