Unemployment makes slight uptick to 3.9% in Arizona in October
Unemployment in Arizona made a slight uptick from 3.7% in September to 3.9% in October. That however is the same rate the state saw last October. Doug Walls with the state Office of Economic Opportunity said though the unemployment rate went up, so did the hiring rate as it jumped nearly a full percentage point between August and September.
Arizona attorney general and superintendent races likely headed for a recount
Races for attorney general and superintendent of public instruction in Arizona are likely headed for a recount no matter the final outcome, even though current Democratic Superintendent Kathy Hoffman conceded to her Republican opponent Tom Horne on Thursday. Recounts are mandated by state law when a race is decided by...
