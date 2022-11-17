ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson Interfaith Ministries gives more than 700 turkeys to families

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Volunteers with Anderson Interfaith Ministries, also known as AIM, woke up early Monday morning and braced the cold to help families in need. Michael Dill volunteers with AIM once a week. The organization started an annual Community Wide Thanksgiving Giveaway three years ago. It’s one of his favorite events to volunteer at.
ANDERSON, SC
wspa.com

Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in Spartanburg Co.

Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
gsabizwire.com

Durham Homes, USA beginning construction on 22 high-end homes in Simpsonville

Durham Homes, USA, operating partner of Broadstreet, Inc., is beginning the construction of Weatherstone, a vibrant and sophisticated community nestled in Simpsonville, South Carolina. It is located 20 minutes outside of Downtown Greenville and close to some of the top manufacturing, retail and healthcare job sites in the state. “Simpsonville...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Child hit by car in front of elementary school in South Carolina

LAURENS, S.C. — A child was hit by a car Friday morning in front of an elementary school in Laurens County, South Carolina. It happened at about 7:10 a.m. on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary School. The spokeswoman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said the child...
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway 14-year-old from Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Xylor Layton Crosby, a 14-year-old who ran away over the weekend. Deputies said Crosby was last seen near Saco Street on November 19, 2022, at around 8:30 p.m. He was wearing a dark-colored...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Let’s Eat at Indigenous Underground in Abbeville, S.C.

Let's Eat at Indigenous Underground in Abbeville, S.C.
ABBEVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Inland Port Terminal Expansion in Greer

Inland Port Terminal Expansion in Greer
GREER, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
SPARTANBURG, SC
gsabizwire.com

Hartness Announces New Ownership Opportunity with Release of Woodland Retreat

Greenville, S.C. — Hartness, an award-winning urban village founded by the Hartness family and located on Greenville’s Eastside, announced the release of Woodland Retreat, an intimate new neighborhood nestled within the community. Woodland Retreat is adjacent to Hartness’ 180-acre Nature Preserve and in proximity to village amenities, providing both seclusion and easy access to destinations for recreation and enjoyment, including the forthcoming Hotel Hartness and its amenities to include the fine-dining restaurant Patterson, the intimate Captain’s Bar, and the full-service Spa H. In addition to 11 homesites situated in an unmatched setting, the new offering marks the launch of unprecedented Hartness home plans that are unlike any other in the Greenville market. Hartness’ incomparable collection of architecturally stunning plans has resulted in a thoughtfully designed urban village that boasts a variety of home types, sizes, and styles set against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful pieces of land in the Greenville area.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing elderly woman in Greenville Co.

TRAVLERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has found a missing elderly woman and she is safe. The Sheriff’s Office said 74-year-old Zandra King was last seen wearing a white bath robe on Nov. 1 at Hwy. 414 driving a white 2007 KIA Sorento with the license number #TUE195.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

