This evening I was thinking about the recent election and how everyone is focused on what the national news is reporting but I’m thinking about our community of Raytown. Fortunately the bonds issue for sewers passed but the issue regarding our roads failed by 39 votes. As we enter winter we can be sure by spring our roads will be worse than they are now, which will lead to calls to public works and the elected officials.

RAYTOWN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO