Read full article on original website
Related
lstribune.net
New MCPL Board Member
The Mid-Continent Public Library has a new Jackson County board member on the Library’s Board of Trustees – former Lee’s Summit City Councilman Bob Johnson. Johnson is replacing John Laney who stepped down quite recently. In addition to the city council, Johnson has served as Director of...
lstribune.net
New Police Chief In Greenwood
The City of Greenwood is very proud to announce the hiring of Greenwood Police Department’s Chief of Police, Mitchell Armer. Chief Armer has 15 years in law enforcement, most recently as a Captain with Breckenridge Hills Police Department, and the City of Breckenridge Hills, MO, a suburb of St. Louis, MO. He worked his way up the ranks as Patrol Officer, Detective Sergeant, and Lieutenant Captain.
lstribune.net
Elections Have Consequences
This evening I was thinking about the recent election and how everyone is focused on what the national news is reporting but I’m thinking about our community of Raytown. Fortunately the bonds issue for sewers passed but the issue regarding our roads failed by 39 votes. As we enter winter we can be sure by spring our roads will be worse than they are now, which will lead to calls to public works and the elected officials.
lstribune.net
34th Annual REAP Christmas Store
For the 34th year in a row, the Raytown Emergency Assistance Program (REAP) is working to adopt families for Christmas. Their hope is to have 225 families adopted. Families will vary in size from one to five children, ranging in ages from newborn to 17 years old. For families with five or more children, REAP is asking organizations, groups or individuals who are able to consider adopting these families as well.
lstribune.net
LSR7 Art Students Bring Holiday Cheer To Downtown Lee’s Summit
You can see the talents of LSR7 students on display the next time you walk around downtown Lee’s Summit. Art students from East Trails Middle School and Lee’s Summit North High School took a field trip Wednesday to paint shop windows to promote shopping local this holiday season.
lstribune.net
Former Department of Corrections Deputy Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The former deputy director of Jackson County Department of Corrections pleaded guilty in federal court today to tax evasion. Isaac Johnston, 53, of Leavenworth, Kansas, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to a federal information that charges him with one count of individual income tax evasion.
Comments / 0