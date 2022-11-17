Read full article on original website
Missing 5-year-old last seen in east Charlotte found safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department asked for the public's help in searching for a missing child Monday afternoon. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shortly after Charlotte Fire sent a tweet asking for the public's help, the child was found safe. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
qcnews.com
Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing for change
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There were a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park Sunday. From children to adults, each pair represented a person who died on area roadways. “205. That is the number of lives lost on Charlotte streets due to traffic violence from 2019...
Charlotte leaders to take vote on future of Cotswold Chick-fil-A
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte City Council is expected to vote on the fate of the Cotswold Chick-fil-A Monday after months of traffic complaints in the area. City leaders have been reviewing a petition asking to demolish the existing Chick-Fil-A establishment and replace it with a drive-thru-only location. Chick-fil-A traffic jams are nothing new, and at least one Charlotte store has transformed into drive-thru only as a result.
qcnews.com
Person shot near Gaston County grocery store, police say
DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was injured during a shooting near a grocery store in Gaston County Sunday night, according to police. The Town of Dallas Police Department said the shooting happened near the Food Lion on North New Hope Road. Police said the victim ended...
Collision blocks primary route to hospital in Salisbury, officials say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A primary route to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center has been blocked due to a collision, according to city officials. Officials said the accident caused a traffic signal to fall into the roadway at the intersection of Mocksville Avenue and Grove Street. Traffic operations crews are...
I-77 North reopens in Charlotte after deadly crash, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I-77 northbound in Charlotte has reopened following a deadly crash early Saturday morning, according to officials. The N.C. Department of Transportation said I-77 North closed between Exit 13-A on I-85 and Exit 16, which is Sunset Road, just before 3:30 a.m. The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed...
Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say
GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
Fire damages home in Concord
CONCORD, N.C. — A home caught fire on the 5100 block of Rocky River Road in Concord on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 4:23 p.m. The Concord Fire Department was on the scene after three minutes, and it took 22 minutes for the fire to be brought under control. For...
WBTV
Intersection closed after crash near Salisbury hospital, officials say
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash near a Salisbury hospital currently has the intersection closed, officials said. According to the City of Salisbury, the incident happened at the intersection of Mocksville Avenue and Grove Street on Sunday evening, right at the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. The crash has downed...
WBTV
One injured in Gaston County shooting, suspect in custody
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are investigating a shooting near the Town of Dallas on Sunday night, local officials said. According to the Dallas Police Department, the shooting happened near a Food Lion on New Hope Road. Jaterra Deborah Malisa Grant, 25, allegedly shot her boyfriend after a domestic dispute.
Charlotte native shot 7 times during Club Q massacre in Colorado
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Warning: Story contains graphic details) Five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend, police said. The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing five murder charges and five charges...
Interstate 77 reopens after crash near Arrowood Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 77 northbound near Arrowood Road in south Charlotte have reopened after a crash. Medic said they assessed 5 patients for potential injuries from the crash, which occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Drivers traveling north into Charlotte from South Carolina were advised to...
Suspect in Hickory shooting caught at car dealership, police say
HICKORY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Hickory Sunday night, police said. The Hickory Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southwest, a block away from Southside Heights Park, around 10 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the area, they found the victim, 43-year-old Christopher Woods, dead from multiple gunshots.
Two detained after disturbance prompts evacuation at SouthPark Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SouthPark Mall reopened after a disturbance inside a store prompted an evacuation Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD and other first responders were called to the mall after receiving reports of shots being fired inside SouthPark Mall shortly after 2 p.m. CMPD initially said it was unable to confirm if shots were fired during the incident. In a statement sent just before 4:30 p.m., CMPD said a disturbance inside a store between two people led to the evacuation. Both people were detained by security immediately, according to CMPD.
WBTV
Molotov cocktails thrown at Lincolnton clinic, FBI searches for suspects.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The FBI is looking for the person who threw a Molotov cocktail at the Crisis Pregnancy Center in Lincolnton in June. Lincolnton Police Department says they got a call around 2:20 a.m. June 25 about a fire at 112 Doctors Park. The crime took place the...
qcnews.com
Deadly early morning crash on I-77
Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police …. Five dead,...
North Carolina is falling behind the national average for charging stations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Auto Show wrapped up Sunday, Nov. 20. A big topic at the show were electric cars. When it comes to charging stations, a national study showed North Carolina isn't measuring up to other states when it comes to how many there are. People are...
2 students hospitalized after school bus crash
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed. The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.
Multiple pets perish in Concord house fire
CONCORD, N.C. — Three dogs and a pet rabbit died from smoke inhalation after a house fire in Concord on Saturday, according to Concord Fire Department. The department sent a news release Sunday afternoon saying the fire happened on Rocky River Rd. in Concord around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Hornets, Food Lion Feeds support 1,000 Charlotte families
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets and Food Lion Feeds provided 1,000 families with Thanksgiving meals for the 12th annual Cornucopia event at the Spectrum Center on Monday. Food Lion Feeds donated all the fixings for Thanksgiving: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, yams, sweet peas, corn, macaroni and cheese and...
