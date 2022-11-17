ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 8

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Republicans hit blue wall in WA: Meet your new state Legislature

Republicans hit a blue wall in the Washington Legislature election this month, repulsed by Democrats who continue to build power in Olympia. While Marie Gluesenkamp Perez made noise nationally with a U.S. House upset and Patty Murray silenced her doubters with her sixth straight U.S. Senate victory, Democrats lower down on the Nov. 8 ballot quietly bolstered their control over the Legislature, setting the stage for an action-packed lawmaking session that opens less than two months from now.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gov. Jay Inslee visits Camp Hope on Sunday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee visited Camp Hope and met with Jewels Helping Hands on Sunday. Julie Garcia, founder of Jewels Helping Hands, says Inslee was there to check out the camp and see how things are going. On Monday, Senator Maria Cantwell will visit Spokane to talk with local leaders about low-income housing in eastern Washington. READ: Cantwell,...
SPOKANE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Winter homeless shelter to reopen in Toppenish

A collaborative effort will allow a winter weather shelter to open for people experiencing homelessness in the Lower Yakima Valley. For the fourth straight season, a low-barrier, 24-hour shelter will operate from Dec. 1 through March 31 at 508 W. First Ave. in Toppenish, providing a warm, safe place to stay during the cold winter months, said Mike Kay, CEO of Yakima’s Camp Hope.
TOPPENISH, WA
KREM2

New beds and office spaces coming to Trent Homeless Shelter

SPOKANE, Wash. — Just over two months after it opened to provide space for Spokane's homeless population, the Trent Resource and Assistance Center is getting some money to help with improvements. Spokane County is investing $500,000 in new necessities such as beds and showers. Spokane City Officials say this...
SPOKANE, WA
theorcasonian.com

Governor Inslee’s week included trip to Egypt

COP27: State and local governments can go further, faster to counteract climate change. Earlier this week in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Gov. Jay Inslee attended the 27th United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP27). Other U.S. governors who attended included Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
WASHINGTON STATE
inlander.com

The Chaotic Council; plus, money for shelters; and Woodward slams council building moratorium

As the Inlander reported last week, the city has experienced a flood of exits this year — well, so has the Spokane City Council. "I would say most of them got jobs that paid more and they were more interested in doing," says Council President Breean Beggs. For example, the council's attorney, Brian McClatchey — husband of former state Senate Majority Leader Lisa Brown — left in July to practice tribal law in California. The council's housing and homelessness initiatives manager, Melissa Morrison, left for a job at Better Health Together in January, while her replacement, Meagan Vincello, went to the Empire Health Foundation in August. That same month, the council's transportation policy analyst, Shauna Harshman, went to the Spokane Low-Income Housing Consortium. This year, Scotty Nicol went from his job in the mayor's office to becoming City Council member Karen Stratton's legislative aide, resigning to run — unsuccessfully — for the state Legislature. "No one is immune to the challenges of staffing and employment right now," says the mayor's spokesman, Brian Coddington. But Council member Michael Cathcart offers a more bleak assessment of the top floor of City Hall, which houses the mayor's office and the City Council. "It is a very toxic work environment," he says. (DANIEL WALTERS)
SPOKANE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Audit shows improper payments to Toppenish Superintendent John M. Cerna and his son

A state audit released Monday found the Toppenish School District improperly paid thousands of dollars to Superintendent John M. Cerna and his son, and the district lacked adequate controls over travel and athletic spending. The accountability audit released Washington State Auditor's Office looked into the superintendent's pay and benefits, which...
TOPPENISH, WA
MyNorthwest

Tacoma homicide adds to deadliest year on record

Tacoma is experiencing the deadliest year in decades after one man was killed, and another shot early Saturday. Just after 6:30 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing shots fired and a vehicle speeding away in the 800 block of Division Avenue, near Tacoma’s Stadium District. Two men later showed...
TACOMA, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region

(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Crosscut

This tiny Eastern WA town could become a bitcoin mining hub

Usk, Wash. — In the bowels of the old Ponderay Newsprint mill, the piercing sound of loud, whirring fans echo off the walls as thousands of blinking computers stacked on top of one another frantically make trillions of calculations in search of bitcoin. The rest of the massive building,...
USK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy