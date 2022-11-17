Read full article on original website
Whatcom County could see major impacts amid potential grocery merger
Kroger and Albertsons dominate the grocery industry in Bellingham and Whatcom County.
Yakima Herald Republic
Republicans hit blue wall in WA: Meet your new state Legislature
Republicans hit a blue wall in the Washington Legislature election this month, repulsed by Democrats who continue to build power in Olympia. While Marie Gluesenkamp Perez made noise nationally with a U.S. House upset and Patty Murray silenced her doubters with her sixth straight U.S. Senate victory, Democrats lower down on the Nov. 8 ballot quietly bolstered their control over the Legislature, setting the stage for an action-packed lawmaking session that opens less than two months from now.
Gov. Jay Inslee visits Camp Hope on Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee visited Camp Hope and met with Jewels Helping Hands on Sunday. Julie Garcia, founder of Jewels Helping Hands, says Inslee was there to check out the camp and see how things are going. On Monday, Senator Maria Cantwell will visit Spokane to talk with local leaders about low-income housing in eastern Washington. READ: Cantwell,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Winter homeless shelter to reopen in Toppenish
A collaborative effort will allow a winter weather shelter to open for people experiencing homelessness in the Lower Yakima Valley. For the fourth straight season, a low-barrier, 24-hour shelter will operate from Dec. 1 through March 31 at 508 W. First Ave. in Toppenish, providing a warm, safe place to stay during the cold winter months, said Mike Kay, CEO of Yakima’s Camp Hope.
New beds and office spaces coming to Trent Homeless Shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — Just over two months after it opened to provide space for Spokane's homeless population, the Trent Resource and Assistance Center is getting some money to help with improvements. Spokane County is investing $500,000 in new necessities such as beds and showers. Spokane City Officials say this...
theorcasonian.com
Governor Inslee’s week included trip to Egypt
COP27: State and local governments can go further, faster to counteract climate change. Earlier this week in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Gov. Jay Inslee attended the 27th United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP27). Other U.S. governors who attended included Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez on flipping SW WA’s District 3 blue
The eyes of the nation were on Washington state's third congressional district, as Republicans looked to regain control of the House. But while the GOP ultimately recouped power, it wasn't because of the southwest Washington election.
spokanepublicradio.org
Schmidt, Christian to be new faces representing Spokane Valley in Olympia
Washington’s recent election won’t become official until November 28, but the results in most races have already been determined. What we know is that one, and likely two, new people will represent Spokane Valley in Olympia next year, Suzanne Schmidt and Leonard Christian. Schmidt’s place in the state...
Yakima Herald Republic
Community profile: Granger aims to add amenities as it keeps small-town, family focus
GRANGER — Ryan Stonemetz steps out of his house and onto a barren plot of land just off the Interstate 82 exit for Granger. A handful of barns and trailers dot the scene in front of him. Where many saw empty land next to a highway, Stonemetz saw a chance to bring in new business and opportunity.
inlander.com
The Chaotic Council; plus, money for shelters; and Woodward slams council building moratorium
As the Inlander reported last week, the city has experienced a flood of exits this year — well, so has the Spokane City Council. "I would say most of them got jobs that paid more and they were more interested in doing," says Council President Breean Beggs. For example, the council's attorney, Brian McClatchey — husband of former state Senate Majority Leader Lisa Brown — left in July to practice tribal law in California. The council's housing and homelessness initiatives manager, Melissa Morrison, left for a job at Better Health Together in January, while her replacement, Meagan Vincello, went to the Empire Health Foundation in August. That same month, the council's transportation policy analyst, Shauna Harshman, went to the Spokane Low-Income Housing Consortium. This year, Scotty Nicol went from his job in the mayor's office to becoming City Council member Karen Stratton's legislative aide, resigning to run — unsuccessfully — for the state Legislature. "No one is immune to the challenges of staffing and employment right now," says the mayor's spokesman, Brian Coddington. But Council member Michael Cathcart offers a more bleak assessment of the top floor of City Hall, which houses the mayor's office and the City Council. "It is a very toxic work environment," he says. (DANIEL WALTERS)
nbcrightnow.com
Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington hosts ceremony for the Tiny Home send-off
YAKIMA, Wash.- Twelve youth at OIC of Washington have spent the summer and fall months in experimental learning programs. OIC calls them OIC Futures. The program is meant to re-engage and job train with partners at West Valley School District's Open Doors program. 12 students built two tiny homes for a program based out of Seattle.
Yakima Herald Republic
Audit shows improper payments to Toppenish Superintendent John M. Cerna and his son
A state audit released Monday found the Toppenish School District improperly paid thousands of dollars to Superintendent John M. Cerna and his son, and the district lacked adequate controls over travel and athletic spending. The accountability audit released Washington State Auditor's Office looked into the superintendent's pay and benefits, which...
Tacoma homicide adds to deadliest year on record
Tacoma is experiencing the deadliest year in decades after one man was killed, and another shot early Saturday. Just after 6:30 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing shots fired and a vehicle speeding away in the 800 block of Division Avenue, near Tacoma’s Stadium District. Two men later showed...
nwnewsradio.com
Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region
(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
Tri-City Herald
WA pediatrician shares tips to battle child respiratory infections and stay out of ER
The key to keeping your child out of the hospital with Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection or other respiratory ailments could come down to some basic tips. In a surprise twist, they don’t include reaching for the Robitussin or other over-the-counter medications. In a presentation Friday, Dr. Michael Alston, a...
Vote appears final for proposed Whatcom child-care tax
Countywide measure sought to fund day-care and preschool programs.
KUOW
More people have died from overdoses so far in 2022 than in all of 2021
More people have died of overdoses in King County so far this year than in all of 2021. Public Health — Seattle & King County says it's recorded an average of 17 overdose deaths per week in 2022. According to the public health department:. "Since 2019, the number of...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Until we feed all of Spokane, all of Washington:’ Spokane family helps bring Thanksgiving meals to 500 local families
SPOKANE, Wash. – In 2017, an 18-year-old had an idea of bringing Thanksgiving to those who can’t afford it–fast-forward six years, this idea has become a vision, growing each year. “It was powerful,” Keaton Flanigan said. “I gathered eight of my friends, we sourced eight families out...
'I do not mince words': Spokane County's next sheriff sizes up the job ahead
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff-Elect John Nowels said winning his first election by 58% of votes cast on Nov. 8 was a vote of confidence that has been humbling. He beat out long-time sheriff’s office employee Wade Nelson for the top law enforcement job. “I woke...
This tiny Eastern WA town could become a bitcoin mining hub
Usk, Wash. — In the bowels of the old Ponderay Newsprint mill, the piercing sound of loud, whirring fans echo off the walls as thousands of blinking computers stacked on top of one another frantically make trillions of calculations in search of bitcoin. The rest of the massive building,...
