Podcast: Which numbers should Hawks retire after Hossa?
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the Blackhawks officially raising Marian Hossa's No. 81 to the United Center rafters and the memorable ceremony. The guys also debate who might be next and which members of the championship core should have their numbers retired.
Islanders tie game late, beat Leafs in OT
Anthony Beauvillier scored at 1:56 of overtime and the visiting New York Islanders defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on
The 2022 Minnesota Prep Bowl championship games are set
The championship games of the 2022 Minnesota State High School League football tournament are set after semifinal games were played at U.S. Bank Stadium over the past few days. Unlike most years, the title games will not be played the two days after Thanksgiving. That's because the Vikings host the...
Report: Cade Cunningham out indefinitely with shin injury
The Detroit Pistons’ season isn’t off to a great start, and it isn’t getting any better. Cade Cunningham, last year’s No. 1 overall pick, reportedly is feared to have a stress fracture in his shin. The 21-year-old guard will be out indefinitely as he considers treatment options, which include either surgery or rest.
Giannis throws tantrum, ladder after terrible night at free throw line
Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the feel-good stories in the NBA. He’s one of the guys fans root for, even those who don’t root for the Bucks. The two-time league MVP is a testament to all the hard work he has done throughout his life to build his skill set and become one of the best players of all-time.
Blowout loss to Cowboys gives 8-2 Vikings historic point differential
The Minnesota Vikings are tied for the second-best record in the NFL. And they also have a negative point differential. The previously one-loss Vikings were embarrassed in front of their home crowd on Sunday with a 40-3 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Things got so ugly at U.S. Bank Stadium that CBS cut away from the national broadcast in the third quarter to show most of the country the Bengals-Steelers game instead.
Here's where the Bears stand in the 2023 NFL draft order
The Bears' loss on Sunday to the Falcons gave weight to their 2023 draft picks. As of this writing after Week 11, the Bears pick in the 2023 NFL draft will be the third overall selection. Last week, the Bears were bound to pick sixth in the draft. Now, after...
81 facts about Hossa as Hawks prepare to retire his number
Marian Hossa will become the eighth player in Blackhawks history on Sunday to have his number retired, so to honor him, here are 81 facts and stats about Hossa:. 1. Hossa was the first player in NHL history who played in the Stanley Cup Final in three consecutive seasons with three different teams (Pittsburgh, Detroit and Chicago). Corey Perry was the second (Dallas, Montreal and Tampa Bay).
Hawks raise Marian Hossa's No. 81 to United Center rafters
The Blackhawks have officially raised Marian Hossa's No. 81 to the United Center rafters, becoming the eighth player in franchise history to have his number retired. And what a ceremony it was. The night started with a surprise appearance by Eddie Olczyk, who emceed the event. It continued with former...
Vučević owns missed free throws vs. Magic: 'It sucks'
The result of a 48-minute NBA game is never decided by one play. But it must have felt that way to Nikola Vučević Friday night after, with 12.2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, missing two free throws that could have put the Chicago Bulls ahead of the Orlando Magic 109-105, but instead led to a Jalen Suggs 3-pointer that proved a back-breaking game-winner.
Skidding Bulls face potentially season-defining stretch
The 6-10 Chicago Bulls have lost four straight games and six of their last seven. And Friday night's 108-107 home defeat to the Orlando Magic may have been a new low, from the 19-point third quarter deficit, to Zach LaVine (1-for-14 shooting) being benched down the stretch, to the missed Nikola Vučević free throws that led to Jalen Suggs' gut-wrenching game-winner.
10 observations: Bulls snap skid with rout of Celtics
To state the obvious: The Chicago Bulls needed a win Monday night. Not only had they dropped four in a row — and six of their last seven to fall to 6-10 — entering a home matchup with the Boston Celtics, a six-game road trip featuring plenty of daunting opponents awaits beginning Wednesday in Milwaukee.
Pacers rout Magic 123-102 behind Mathurin
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 22 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 123-102 rout of the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton had a double-double with 18 points and 14 assists as Indiana won its fifth consecutive game. T.J. McConnell, who had missed his four 3-point attempts in his first 14 games was 3-for-3 from behind the arc en route to 19 points. He also had 10 assists. “I work on it so much,” he said of his 3-point shooting. “I pass up quite a few because I think we can make a better shot. I thank my teammates for continuing to pass me the ball.”
WATCH: Kmet makes highlight reel, one-handed catch
Cole Kmet made a dazzling one-handed catch during the second quarter of the Bears-Falcons game on Sunday. The one-handed catch gave the Bears a first down with a 24-yard pickup. The third-year tight end has played exceptionally better than he did to start the season. He's been much more involved...
Why Teven Jenkins didn't play against the Falcons
Teven Jenkins has been a revelation for the Bears at right guard this season. After a tumultuous summer that included a demotion to third-string reps and trade rumors, Jenkins settled in nicely to a position he’d never played before. Now, he’s arguably the team’s most consistent blocker in both the run game and pass game. So when the Bears announced that Jenkins, who is nursing a hip injury, managed to squeeze in a full practice on Friday and was active to play against the Falcons on Sunday, it seemed like great news for the offensive line.
'Be ready:' How Velus is working to get back on field for Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Velus Jones Jr. has been trying to find positivity in his current situation with the Bears, hoping that will help him find a way to help his team on Sundays. The third-round rookie receiver has been a healthy scratch in consecutive games as the trade...
Schrock: Fields' injury consequence of Bears' reckless play-calling
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- As good as the Bears' quarterback run game has been over the past month with Justin Fields, what happened Sunday was always a possibility. The more the Bears ran Fields, the greater the chance he would be in harm's way once defenses adjusted. That scenario arrived...
Kyle Filipowski paces No. 8 Duke past Bellarmine 74-57
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski scored 18 points to lead No. 8 Duke in scoring for the fourth time this season in a hard-earned 74-57 win over Bellarmine on Monday night. The Blue Devils attacked from the perimeter with 3-point shooting. Duke (4-1) had five players with at least two 3-pointers as part of a 14 for 35 team effort from beyond the arc. Jacob Grandison scored 16 points off the bench on 4 for 6 shooting on 3-pointers and Jeremy Roach provided 10 points for the Blue Devils. Curt Hopf and Juston Betz both scored 11 points for Bellmarine (2-3).
Marian Hossa's jersey retirement a 'special' ceremony
The Blackhawks officially raised Marian Hossa's No. 81 to the United Center rafters on Sunday, and it was a night that won't be forgotten by anyone that was in the building. The 50-minute pregame ceremony started with a guest appearance by Eddie Olczyk, who emceed the event. It continued with former teammates Niklas Hjalmarsson, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, Patrick Sharp and Jonathan Toews joining the center circle, and also included a surprise appearance from the Stanley Cup.
Fields injures left shoulder late in Bears' loss vs. Falcons
ATLANTA -- Things went from bad to worse Sunday in Atlanta for the Bears as quarterback Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder injury in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fields suffered the injury on the first play of the Bears' final drive. The Bears dialed up...
