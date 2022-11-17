ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Naked man spotted in California forest, prompting deputies to search by land and air

By Michael McGough
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Law enforcement personnel recently received reports of a naked man walking in a forested part of El Dorado County, but deputies were unable to locate the man during a search that also used drones.

Authorities were alerted to suspicious circumstances in the area of Tyler and Farnham Ridge roads, between Fiddletown in Amador County and Mount Aukum in El Dorado County, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday morning.

A person hiking in that area came upon a man, described as about 50 to 60 years old, who had gray hair and was not wearing any clothes, according to the release. It was not immediately clear when the encounter occurred.

The hiker attempted to help the man, but he ran away, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office launched unmanned aerial systems, deployed an off-highway vehicle unit and dispatched deputies to search on foot, but all were unsuccessful in locating the man.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office dispatch line at 530-621-6600 .

