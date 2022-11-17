ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

610KONA

Driver With Self-Made License Plate Busted for Lots of Warrants

It appears a 48-year-old Kennewick resident felt he was above the law in town, the state, and perhaps the world. Man arrested for multiple warrants, and for unusual self-made plate. Late Sunday night, around 11:45 PM a Kennewick Police officer on patrol noticed a speeding car near Kennewick Ave. and...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two Kennewick teens arrested in homicide

WALLA WALLA — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing on June 29 that claimed the life of Miguel Perez-Barragan, 24, from the Tri-Cities area. The victim’s body was found by deputies in an advanced stage of decomposition on July 5 on Kibler Road near Highway 12 and the weigh station northeast of Walla Walla Regional Airport.
KENNEWICK, WA
KIMA TV

Officers investigating homicide after finding man dead

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers of the Kennewick Police Department are investigating a homicide after a man died from a gunshot wound. On Nov. 19, just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 4100 block of W. 3rd Ave. for a medical assist. When officers arrived to...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Shocking Hit-And-Run Drivers Sought by Pasco Police

The suspect vehicle was so wadded up that Pasco Police called it a Honda Accord-ion. Not a lot of details were released by Pasco PD, but they are searching for the driver of the white sedan, after a three-vehicle incident on Sunday morning, and a second driver sought as well.
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Second Juvenile Arrested in Connection With Kennewick Murder

Kennewick Police say a second juvenile has been apprehended for his role in a fatal shooting on October 29th. Teen captured after being spotted in a vehicle near Cable Bridge. October 29th, 19-year-old Julian Chavez was found in one of two vehicles involved in a collision in the 1100 block of West 5th. Both vehicles had bullet holes, but the other occupants had fled the scene. Chavez was found dead inside.
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

Tri-Cities Idiot Learns – Don’t Use Homemade License Plates

It may have seemed like a good idea at the time, but this dumb mistake caused a Tri-Cities man with warrants to be captured by police. The story was spelled out on the Kennewick police Facebook this morning. A KPD officer spotted a speeder around Kennewick Ave and Quincy St late Sunday night around midnight. After confirming the speed with radar, the officer turned on the emergency lights and got behind the driver to pull them over. That is when the officer noticed something very strange with the license plate (more on that in a second).
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

WSP: 3 injured in crash after impaired driver runs stop sign near Warden

WARDEN — Three people were injured in a collision after a suspected impaired driver allegedly ran a stop sign at state Route 17 near Warden. Timothy A. Johnson, a 25-year-old Moses Lake man, was driving a 1998 Cadillac west on Road 6, approaching SR 17 late Friday night. State troopers say he failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe heading north on SR 17.
WARDEN, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Pasco (Pasco, WA)

The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in Pasco in the morning. Just east of Pasco, an accident occurred on Interstate 182’s eastbound lanes. A 57-year-old Benton City woman driving the first vehicle collided with a 72-year-old Pasco woman driving the second vehicle, who then struck a 22-year-old Pasco woman driving the third vehicle, according to a WSP press release.
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Jordan Torres family holds vigil to honor his memory

TOPPENISH, Wash. – Friends and family gathered at an abandoned house near the intersection of Progressive Road and Mckinley Road on Friday to honor the memory of Jordan Torres. Torres was shot and killed last weekend and found on the side of the road in front of the house...
TOPPENISH, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima County sheriffs investigating homicide in Toppenish

TOPPENISH—Deputies say they're investigating a recent homicide in Toppenish. Yesterday afternoon, sheriff officials say they responded to an area near Highway 97 and Progressive Rd. There is still crime scene tape entangled in trees around a property that seems to be abandoned. Although deputies confirmed there was a homicide,...
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Winter homeless shelter to reopen in Toppenish

A collaborative effort will allow a winter weather shelter to open for people experiencing homelessness in the Lower Yakima Valley. For the fourth straight season, a low-barrier, 24-hour shelter will operate from Dec. 1 through March 31 at 508 W. First Ave. in Toppenish, providing a warm, safe place to stay during the cold winter months, said Mike Kay, CEO of Yakima’s Camp Hope.
TOPPENISH, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Body found in construction hole

HERMISTON – The body of a 49-year-old man who was new to the Hermiston area was found deceased in his vehicle at the bottom of a large hole created by construction on North First Place in Hermiston. While the remains of Shawn Price were found on Sunday, police believe his vehicle went into the hole the day before.
HERMISTON, OR

