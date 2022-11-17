Read full article on original website
YBBBS Gala Call of the Disco Ball a Huge Success
The Call of the Disco Ball was alive and dancing at the Prescott Resort on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, with the return of the Annual Gala of Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters (YBBBS). Over 310 community members joined the organization to celebrate 50 years of providing meaningful mentoring matches to...
Haunting on the Green Photos
Prescott Valley’s Haunting on the Green 2022 was filled with thrills and chills for everyone! Prescott Valley’s Halloween event saw lots of great costumes and families spend a fun evening at the Civic Center. Thank you to all the wonderful people who came to this year’s Haunting on...
Prescott Valley Haunting on the Green
Thank you to all that attended Prescott Valley Haunting on the Green. Every attendee was greatly appreciated. Click on the pic to reveal the photo number. You MUST submit your first name, email address, and picture #. You MUST click the CAPTCHA Code at the end so we know you’re...
Great Places to Stay in Prescott this Holiday Season
From Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve, Prescott is packed with holiday events. From the Holiday Light Parade to the annual New Year’s Boot Drop, it’s easy to find something fun to do every weekend. The hardest decision is do you choose one event or attend them all....
YCPAC’s Let the Season Begin Starts
There are two ways to greet the holidays: 1) Sourly, backing into a festive season that’s coming whether you like it or not; or: 2) Enthusiastically, embracing the moment for all its joy and good cheer. With special guest artists and a heavenly choir of voices, Yavapai College Performing Art Center’s Let the Season Begin! starts your holidays off the right way, Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.
Thanksgiving Closures for Flagstaff and Sedona
With Thanksgiving Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Flagstaff, and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. City administrative offices and operations will be closed on Nov. 24 and 25 for the Thanksgiving...
Rafter Eleven Holding Holiday Special on Nov 23
Rafter Eleven is giving you the opportunity to shop Black Friday this Wednesday, November 23, 2022!. Enjoy discounts up to 50% off on select wines, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. Get your holiday shopping started early with some of their fantastic selections or bring something extra special to this year’s Thanksgiving dinner!
Thanksgiving Closures for Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city and town closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. The Town of Prescott Valley offices will be closed in...
Prescott Kicks Off 2022 Holiday Season
The Holiday Light Parade & Bonfire Festival returns for its 25th year in Prescott on November 26, 2022, in downtown Prescott. Starting at 6 pm on Cortez Street, a parade led by Santa will feature more than 40 colorfully lit floats and music from school marching bands. The parade ends on the field at Mile High Middle School, where the Bonfire Festival will take place from 7:00 – 8:30 pm.
Toni Tennille’s Hello, Dolly: Live at the Yavapai Performing Arts Center
Hello, Dolly, presented this weekend in all its glory at Yavapai College’s Performing Arts Center, puts a big piece of musical history on local display. Since the original 1964 opening at Broadway’s St. James Theater, ‘Dolly’ has become one of America’s best loved musicals. The original production which ran for six years and 2800 performances set records with ten Tony Awards and a New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. ‘Dolly’ captured the public imagination and has become a musical icon.
Huge crowds enjoy return of Light Up the Night parade in Prescott
PRESCOTT – That’s how to kick off the Christmas season. An estimated 9,000 to 10,000 spectators lined Edward and King streets in Prescott on a cool-but-not-cold Friday evening to watch the return of the regular Light Up the Night event. The annual Santa Claus parade presented by the town’s volunteer firefighters had been limited to a much shorter pop-up procession in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – November 21st, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
Cottonwood Thanksgiving Closures
With Thanksgiving Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday, and here is your quick reference list for the city closures happening in Cottonwood. The City of Cottonwood administrative offices will be closed from November 24-25, 2022, in observance of Thanksgiving. The Cottonwood Public Library...
City of Prescott Thanksgiving Holiday November 24-25, 2022
The City of Prescott will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 24 – 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. City offices will reopen on Monday, November 28th at 8 a.m. The City of Prescott Solid Waste Division WILL NOT BE collecting residential or commercial routes on Thursday...
New Pizza Restaurant Now Open
Grab yourself a slice of pizza at a new restaurant.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. There are plenty of pizza options out there in metro Phoenix, which is great if you’re a pizza lover and want variety. However, most of these pizza joints come from out of state, or they are chains. The majority of pizza chain restaurants come from Texas or, surprisingly, Michigan, while even the independently-owned pizza restaurants hail from California, Illinois, and even Utah. So if you’re someone who wants to find a true local pizza, that is made by locals who have called Arizona home for years, you’re in luck, as a new pizza shop has just opened up and is ready to hand prepare you your next pizza pie.
This Day in History, November 21st, 2022 – “Alaska Highway”
It was just 80 years ago today, November 21, 1942, when celebrations occurred in the frigid Alaska heartland at Soldiers Summit. Why such a jubilee in the middle of nowhere? Thanks to American engineering, the Alaska Highway, or the ALCAN, was completed. This highway created a clearing into the Canadian and Alaskan wilderness to help fight against the Empire of Japan’s invasion of the Aleutian Islands and to drive the enemy into the frigid waters.
Yavapai County Closed for Thanksgiving
In honor of the Thanksgiving Holiday, Yavapai County buildings, including the Arizona Superior Courts, and the Sheriff’s Office, will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 24th – 25th. County offices will once again be open on Monday, November 28th at 8 a.m. The Development Services Department online...
Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1
Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
Prescott Forest Service to Resume Abandoned Mines Cleanup
The Forest Service will resume construction work associated with the clean-up of six abandoned mines located near Cherry, Arizona, on the Verde Ranger District of the Prescott National Forest, Yavapai County. The Black Hawk Mine, Golden Idol Mine, Black Hawk, Bunker Mine, Logan Mine, and Uncle Sam Mine once produced...
Cottonwood Seeks Personnel Board Members
The Cottonwood City Council is seeking candidates to fill two seats on its Personnel Board. This seat is for a two-year term which will expire on December 31, 2024. The five-member board is made up of two citizens at large, who are appointed by the City Council, and three City employees elected by the employees of the City, who all serve two-year terms.
