Detroit News
Why skin cancer plagues some Michigan counties more than others
Residents of Michigan’s rural counties are much more likely to get melanoma, or skin cancer, than urban residents, a study has found. One reason: a lack of dermatologists in rural counties. “Michigan has almost twice the number of dermatologists per capita practicing in urban counties,” the research team said....
Detroit News
More Michiganians to travel for Thanksgiving. Here's what they're facing
Romulus — Holiday travel this year will be just shy of pre-pandemic levels, experts predict, with Americans opting for warmer weather and destinations like Florida and Cancun to celebrate Thanksgiving. The rebound comes as the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic draws to a close and frequent flyers are...
Detroit News
These holiday gifts are all about Michigan
In the spirit of the season, opting for holiday gifts that reflect the Great Lakes State can help to spread some local cheer this year. The following finds featuring Michigan themes could resonate with recipients and let them celebrate this special place year-round. The Great Lakes State Puzzle. For the...
Detroit News
Arizona attorney general demands answers on Election Day printer issues
Arizona's Republican attorney general has demanded answers from Maricopa County about widespread issues with printers that plagued voting on Election Day, injecting new uncertainty into a fraught post-election dynamic just days before the county is required to certify the results. The inquiry heightens tensions between Maricopa County and the outgoing...
Detroit News
UM Law School joins trend of withdrawing from U.S. News rankings
The University of Michigan law school said it is dropping out of the U.S. News & World Report's rankings of colleges and universities, joining others including Yale, Harvard, Columbia, Georgetown, Stanford and University of California at Berkeley that no longer will participate in the outlet's rankings process. “Over time, I...
Detroit News
Flint man finds military-grade explosives in car door
A Flint man discovered "military-grade explosives" concealed inside a vehicle door he purchased at a salvage yard in St. Clair County. The man discovered the explosives Friday while installing the door on another vehicle. He narrowly averted disaster, Flint Police Chief Terence Green said during a Monday press conference. The...
Detroit News
Palisades nuclear power plant denied federal funds to reopen
Holtec International's application for funds to reopen Michigan's Palisades nuclear power plant has been denied by the Department of Energy, the company announced on Twitter on Friday. Holtec International applied for funds through the Energy Department's Civil Nuclear Credit Program after the plant was officially shut down in May. The...
Detroit News
Michigan's Blake Corum, his knee 'good,' once again helping families at Thanksgiving
Ypsilanti — Less than 24 hours after Michigan running back Blake Corum was injured on a run before halftime of the Wolverines’ final home game against Illinois, he was out donating Thanksgiving turkey meals for a second straight year. Corum, who leads the nation with 19 touchdowns scored,...
Detroit News
Retailers roll out Black Friday deals early to entice inflation-strapped shoppers
Dearborn — Shoppers with wallets stretched by high inflation still will find deals on Black Friday and this holiday season thanks to retailers trying to unload hefty stocks of unsold goods. Retailers are hoping customers will decide to spend this season despite inflationary pressures. The National Retail Federation is...
Detroit News
96th America's Thanksgiving Parade to showcase 9 new floats
Make way, Kermit: Nine unique new floats will join the caravan down Woodward Avenue, which is the most additions America's Thanksgiving Parade has ever showcased. Among the first-time floats are three new sponsoring companies: Pet Supplies Plus, Mott Children’s Hospital and Marygrove Awning. Rocket Mortgage, Ford Motor Co., DTE, Skillman Foundation, Huntington Bank and Blue Cross Blue Shield have all created new floats in keeping with their promise of a new float design every three years, Parade Company CEO Tony Michaels said.
Detroit News
Shoppers look for unique holiday gifts at Detroit's Eastern Market
Detroit's Eastern Market has added "Holiday Markets" to give shoppers more opportunities to get Christmas trees, handcrafted jewelry, art, clothing and more this season. Eastern Market operates Saturdays year-round, but until Dec. 24, the farmers market has added seven dates including Sunday, for people shopping for Thanksgiving meals and early on Christmas Eve, for those doing last-minute shopping.
Detroit News
Georgia appeals ruling on Saturday early voting for runoff
Atlanta – Georgia is appealing a judge’s ruling that allows counties to offer early voting this coming Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. Warnock’s campaign, along with the Democratic Party of Georgia and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee,...
Detroit News
Michigan State basketball enters Top 25, Michigan falls out after loss
Michigan State was unranked in the AP preseason poll in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996-97 after losing its top three scorers from a year ago. The Spartans have turned things around, jumping back into the top 25 with a thrilling double-overtime victory over then-No. 4 Kentucky and a late win against Villanova.
Detroit News
Detroit man charged with killing neighbor in alleged Amazon package dispute
Detroit — A Detroit man who police say barricaded himself in his home after shooting his neighbor over a dispute about an Amazon package has been charged with murder, according to the prosecutor's office. Detroit police were sent at 6:47 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 8580 block...
Detroit News
Recap: Michigan rallies, stays perfect in 19-17 win
The bottom line in this one is the Michigan Wolverines did what they needed to do to get the win and stay undefeated but it wasn't necessarily pretty. J.J. McCarthy said, "I knew he (Jake Moody) wasn't going to miss when we got it down there." Moody kicked four field...
Detroit News
MSU hockey player details on-ice racial slurs; Big Ten declines to discipline
A Michigan State hockey player said he was the target of a racial slur multiple times during a game against Ohio State at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing earlier this month. Jagger Joshua, a Black forward and senior from Dearborn, took to social media Monday night, detailing the incident and expressing frustration that Ohio State and the Big Ten have failed to levy any punishment.
Detroit News
Niyo: Michigan's 'character' win sets stage for epic clash at Ohio State
Ann Arbor – J.J. McCarthy strolled into the postgame press conference Saturday, his cheeks flushed, his throwing arm bloodied and probably still an hour or so from completely thawing out. But Michigan’s sophomore quarterback also wore a big grin on his face as he took a seat and greeted...
Detroit News
Harbaugh: 'No update' on Michigan running back Blake Corum's injury
Ann Arbor — Earlier in the season, it became more than evident Michigan’s offense revolves around junior running back Blake Corum. “We move as Blake moves,” Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart said in early October. Corum leads the nation with 19 touchdowns, including 18 rushing. He's...
Detroit News
Wolverines avoid upset, hold off Ohio for 70-66 win in OT
Ann Arbor — For the second time this season, Michigan found itself in a dogfight, being pushed to the limit by a Mid-American Conference opponent. And for the second time, the Wolverines managed to dig deep, claw back from a second-half deficit and do just enough come out on top on a night when they weren’t at their best.
Detroit News
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh: Running back Blake Corum's knee is 'structurally good'
Ann Arbor — It will be wait-and-see regarding Michigan running back Blake Corum’s status after what appeared to be a left knee injury suffered late in the first half of Michigan’s win over Illinois on Saturday. Corum, a junior who has carried the offense this season, walked...
