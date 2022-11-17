Make way, Kermit: Nine unique new floats will join the caravan down Woodward Avenue, which is the most additions America's Thanksgiving Parade has ever showcased. Among the first-time floats are three new sponsoring companies: Pet Supplies Plus, Mott Children’s Hospital and Marygrove Awning. Rocket Mortgage, Ford Motor Co., DTE, Skillman Foundation, Huntington Bank and Blue Cross Blue Shield have all created new floats in keeping with their promise of a new float design every three years, Parade Company CEO Tony Michaels said.

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO