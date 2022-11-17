Read full article on original website
Avatar: The Way of Water Final Trailer Released
With just weeks to go until the highly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water is released, the sequel's final trailer has been unveiled during tonight's Monday Night Football. Given the worldwide success of the original film, this final trailer hasn't had to offer audiences much in the way of plot teases, as fans surely don't need to know much more about the narrative of this follow-up, with the final trailer instead offering up various elements that tease the complex layers of the family-oriented adventure. Check out the final trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water below before it lands in theaters on December 16th.
Maggie and Negan Return in The Walking Dead: Dead City Teaser Trailer
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. Maggie and Negan take Manhattan in the first teaser trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City. Sunday's series finale of The Walking Dead, titled "Rest in Peace," laid to rest the vendetta between enemies-turned-allies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who finally apologized for killing her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun). But all was not forgiven. Maggie freed herself from her hurt and her hatred, telling Negan they would never be friends. "When I look at you, all I see is that bat coming down on his head," Maggie said. "So I can't forgive you."
The Flash: Zoom Actor Wants to Return for Final Season
The upcoming ninth season of The CW's The Flash is set to be the series' last, but there's one villain who would like to make his return to Central City before the Scarlet Speedster runs his last race. Teddy Sears, the actor who played Hunter Zolomon/Zoom on the series, recently told Flash TV News (via Screen Rant) that he'd like to return to The Flash one last time before it is all said and done. Though it doesn't sound like there is anything specific in the works, Sears says that he's been trying to ask and maintains contact with much of the show's cast.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Debuts New Ending for Episode 7: Watch
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now making its way through the climax of the first real fight in between the Soul Reapers and the Sternritter, and the newest episode of the series capped things off with a special new ending theme sequence specifically made for it! The previous episode saw Head Captain Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto unleashing his full strength against the Sternritter leader Yhwach, and it unfortunately came to an end with Yamamoto's loss. The newest episode of the series confirmed this to be the case, but also made sure to bring in some materials exclusive to the anime's version of the arc.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
The Walking Dead Director Explains Rosita Shocker (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers from The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace." Here lies the final victim of The Walking Dead. Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale not only laid to rest the AMC zombie drama after 11 seasons, but bid farewell to one of the show's main characters: Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos). Introduced in the Season 4 episode "Inmates" in 2014, the trio of Rosita, Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz), and Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) is down to one. The final episode revealed Rosita had been bit by a walker, only to have her slowly succumb to the fatal bite before peacefully passing on as the last death on The Walking Dead.
Jason David Frank, Legendary Power Rangers and Action Star, Dies at 49
Jason David Frank, legendary star in the long-running Power Rangers and more action franchises, has died at the age of 49. While in the latter half of his career Frank had been more focused on original efforts such as the Legend of the White Dragon project, many who became familiar with the star most likely recognize more of his work as Tommy Oliver in the massive Power Rangers franchise. Jason David Frank made his first appearance with Power Rangers during the famous "Green With Evil" saga during Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in 1993. This five episode special introduced kids all over the world to the brainwashed into evil Tommy Oliver who not only immediately became a fan favorite villain, but soon became one of the biggest heroic warriors in the series' history. Following Oliver's original stint as the Green Ranger, he would return in subsequent seasons in various other forms.
Ryan Reynolds Brings Walking Dead Characters Back for New Maximum Effort Commercial
Maximum Effort isn't just a catchphrase spoken by Deadpool. It's also the name of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' production company, as well as a mantra by which the company operates. That mantra was on full display on Sunday night during the new commercial effort from the company. Reynolds' Maximum Effort did the absolute most for a set of short commercials that aired during The Walking Dead series finale, going as far as to bring back fallen characters from the series in their undead forms to advertise various products.
The Walking Dead Finale Cameo Is a Callback to Daryl's First Episode
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. "Son of a bitch," says Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) in his first words on The Walking Dead, swearing the "filthy, disease-bearing, motherless, poxy bastard" gnawing on a deer he'd killed in the Season 1 episode "Tell It to the Frogs." Playing that Filthy, Disease-Bearing, Motherless, Poxy Bastard Walker was special FX makeup designer Greg Nicotero, executive producer and director of Sunday's series finale. Titled "Rest in Peace," the final moments of the episode featured Daryl's last line of the series: a tender "I love you" said to best friend Carol (Melissa McBride).
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Letitia Wright Breaks Silence on Vaccine and Transphobia Controversy
As officially unveiled by Marvel Studios on Saturday, Letitia Wright is the studio's new Black Panther. During the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her character Shuri manages to recreate the Heart-Shaped Herb, giving her the powers of Bast, the Marvel equivalency of the god Bastet. At the height of the pandemic, Wright retweeted a video that included anti-vaccination and transphobic views and save for an apology shared to Instagram, she's avoided speaking about it the entire Wakanda Forever press tour.
Law & Order: SVU Boss Confirms Major Reveal for Benson and Stabler Shippers in Upcoming Episode
Fans of Law & Order: SVU may just get an early Christmas present — especially fans of Benson and Stabler. Series executive producer Julie Martin confirmed on Monday that Benson (Mariska Hargitay) will open up about her feelings for Stabler to Rollins (Kelli Giddish) in the series' upcoming ninth episode, set to air on Thursday, December 8th. Martin made the comments in response to a fan question on Twitter (via TVLine), writing "she will talk to Rollins about her feelings for Stabler in Episode 9, Dec 8th."
Star Trek: Day of Blood Crossover Announced
The Star Trek universe is heading toward the Day of Blood. IDW Publishing revealed the upcoming Star Trek comic book crossover -- the first of its kind -- via the solicitation for its FCBD 2023 Star Trek release, due out on the annual comic book celebration in 2023. The cover of the issue, created by Malachi Ward, shows a Starfleet combadge with blood streaming over it in front of a yellow and black background, possibly the uniform of a support services officer (engineering, security, etcetera). It appears to be a bold homage to Dave Gibbons' iconic cover of Watchmen #1, which depicted a blood-spattered yellow-and-black smiley face.
The Walking Dead Reveals Chandler Riggs Cameo in Series Finale
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. Rick Grimes and Michonne weren't the only cameos on Sunday night's final episode of The Walking Dead. Titled "Rest in Peace," one of the last scenes of the series finale reunited Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) at the Hilltop colony. While the scene was about the future, there was an easily-missed cameo by someone from Walking Dead past: Chandler Riggs, who played Carl Grimes in the first eight seasons of the AMC zombie drama that wrapped Sunday after 11 seasons and 177 episodes.
Daredevil: Born Again Rumored to Debut Fan-Favorite Avengers Character
Writing is well underway for Daredevil: Born Again and if recent reports are any indication, another beloved Marvel character could be making their live-action debut in the series. Known for his grounded, gritty stories, Daredevil is a character that quickly drew fans in with a TV-MA series on Netflix beginning in 2014. While it has yet to be seen if Marvel Studios will replicate that style and tone in Born Again, a popular rumor gaining steam online suggests White Tiger will finally make her live-action debut.
New Blade Writer Breaks Silence on Joining Film
Work on Marvel's Blade reboot will soon restart now the studio has found new filmmakers to make the picture. Monday afternoon, it was revealed Lovecraft Country helmer Yann Demange will direct Mahershala Ali and company from a script by Mike Starrbury. The latter has broken his silence on the matter, taking to Twitter to celebrate the occasion.
Popeye Announces First Manga With Special First Look (Exclusive)
You might think the world knows all there is to Popeye the Sailor Man, but that could not be further from the truth. Soon, publisher King Features Syndicate plans to prove that truth to fans with help from a special comic. After all, Eye Lie Popeye plans to bring the infamous sailor into the world of manga, and the exciting tale will pay homage to some of shonen's best series.
Black Adam Shocking Digital Release Date Announced
The hierarchy of power in the video on demand world is about to change. On Monday, Warner Bros. officially announced the digital and home release dates for Black Adam — and they might not be what some were expecting. Black Adam is set to hit digital platforms on Tuesday, November 22nd, exactly one month after the film initially debuted in theaters. It will then be arriving on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023. This comes after the film has already hit several box office milestones in the month since it first debuted, but is still reportedly banned from being released in China, alongside the fall's other big superhero movie, Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It also comes after current Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has indicated that there will be some experimentation with the release strategies of certain films, instead of trying to shuffle films from theaters to their HBO Max streaming service right away.
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Movie is Coming to the United States Next Year
Kaguya-sama: Love is War is getting ready to make its feature film premiere across Japan in just a few more weeks, but the big movie has actually announced that fans in the United States will get the chance to see it themselves when it gets an international release next year! When the third season of the anime wrapped up its run earlier this year, the franchise announced it will be continuing with its very first movie taking on the next major arc from Aka Akasaka's original manga. With its holiday setting, it's going to hit at just the right time in Japan.
