CBS Sports
Qatar World Cup 2022: U.S. President Joe Biden makes special phone call to players before USMNT vs. Wales game
The United States men's national team are preparing for their World Cup opener against Wales on Monday, and over the weekend the team received a special message of encouragement from President Joe Biden. The 46th President of the United States called coach Gregg Berhalter and the team on Friday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. local time as they were in what looked to be a large room at their hotel in Qatar.
USA returns to World Cup with disappointing 1-1 draw vs. Wales
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — A young United States team was nearing victory in its World Cup return. Then Walker Zimmerman needlessly plowed into Gareth Bale. Bale converted the resulting penalty kick in the 82nd minute, giving Wales a 1-1 draw Monday night that left the Americans feeling frustrated and made their path to the knockout stage more […]
Australia v England: third one-day international – live
Over-by-over report: Can Australia inflict a clean sweep on England in the final match of the series at the MCG? Find out with Geoff Lemon
