Mississippi Match 5 jackpot reaches $400,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The jackpot for Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 has increased to $400,000. The jackpot was last hit on October 11. One player won $202,000 from a ticket purchased from Midway Pit Stop in Raymond. Starting Sunday, November 20, Cash Pop will offer Mississippi Lottery players a new draw-game option, where it […]
Marty Stuart to perform at Mississippi community college
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Singer and songwriter Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are set to perform at Northwest Mississippi Community College on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The performance will be held during the Northwest Soiree, the college’s premiere fundraising and community recognition event. The formal, ticketed event will honor new community award recipients who […]
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
Mississippi: Man killed, 6 others shot over dice game, sheriff says
One man is dead and six other people were shot in Mississippi Saturday. Law enforcement said the violence broke out over a dice game.
breezynews.com
Gas Prices Keep Falling, Neshoba the Cheapest Locally
Gas prices have dropped below $3 a gallon in some parts of Mississippi. AAA says Panola County has the lowest countywide average price, right around 3 bucks. The statewide average has fallen to around $3.16. Locally, Neshoba County continues to offer the best bargains at the pumps. Gas there is averaging around $3.15 but some drivers have been paying less than $3. The auto club says it’s a good bit more expensive in Leake and Attala counties where the average price is running from around ten cents to as much as 20 cents above the statewide figure.
Leakesville business named Mississippi Logger of the Year
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Leakesville logging business was named the 2022 Outstanding Logger of the Year by the Mississippi Forestry Association (MFA). At MFA’s Annual Meeting, David Harvison and Randy McInnis were presented with a handmade wooden log truck and monogrammed jackets as the owners of Timberline Trucking, Inc./D&R Logging, Inc. Harvison and McInnis […]
Mississippi baker wins Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
A Mississippi cookie baker won the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge in an episode that aired Sunday night. Beth Hennington, of Madison, Mississippi, operates a speciality cookie company called The Vanillian where she specializes in creating highly detailed, decorated cookies. Hennington was selected to compete in the annual Christmas...
wtva.com
Ranking puts Mississippi last in U.S. for overall prosperity.
WASHINGTON (WTVA) — A look at Mississippi by two groups does not paint a pretty picture of the state when it comes to overall prosperity. The Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream and the Legatum Institute placed Mississippi last in their American Dream Prosperity Index, which came out this month.
theadvocate.com
These casino buffets are open for Thanksgiving on Mississippi Gulf Coast
South Mississippi has more restaurants open this year for Thanksgiving dine in, take out or a little help in the kitchen with appetizers, sides and pies. Many people in South Mississippi will cook dinner at home to save money and to have leftovers, yet it may be less expensive this year to make reservations. The cost of going out to dinner rose 8.6% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
NOLA.com
Historic bridge linking Louisiana and Mississippi will be replaced. Well, eventually.
For six months, a 1930s-era bridge on a rural highway that connects New Orleans to the Mississippi Gulf Coast has been closed, negatively impacting businesses and prolonging travel times for thousands of daily drivers. Help is on the way - but it won't come anytime soon. The Louisiana Department of...
mageenews.com
MDOT projects move forward in southwest Mississippi
MCCOMB, MISS. – Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in southwest Mississippi. “From bridge replacements to overlay projects to erosion control, the projects taking place throughout southwest Mississippi will have a positive impact on public safety and travel...
Mississippi deputies looking for suspect who fled traffic stop while wearing handcuffs
Mississippi authorities are looking for a suspect who fled a traffic stop while in handcuffs. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, Nov. 19, at approximately 2:33 a.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on a black Kia Optima near Hwy 61, North of South Harrah’s Parkway which was occupied by a black male identified as Devin Dean of Memphis, TN for traffic violations.
magnoliastatelive.com
Complaint filed against Mississippi judge for failing to hand over search warrants to clerk
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The Mississippi head of a legal advocacy organization has filed a formal complaint with the state judicial commission against a municipal judge whose no-knock search warrants have been challenged in court.
fox7austin.com
Wanted man captured after trolling Mississippi authorities on Facebook
LAUREL, Miss. - A wanted man was captured in Mississippi after trolling authorities on their Facebook page. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office wanted 31-year-old Jenise Bolin for a bench warrant after he failed to appear in court for a methamphetamine possession charge. Deputies posted his picture, along with other...
Mississippi ranks at the top of the CDC scale for influenza-like illness
Each year, the Center For Disease Control ranks each state on the level of activity seen from Influenza-Like Illness (ILI). Mississippi is ranked at the top of the scale — very high — and locals are experiencing the effects. “The flu is in Vicksburg now. It arrived early,...
Commercial Dispatch
Want medical cannabis? For now, see Dr. Jack Walters
There are plenty of medical doctors, physicians’ assistants, nurse practitioners and optometrists in the Golden Triangle, but for the time being at least Dr. Jack Walters stands apart from them all. Under the state law that created medical cannabis, anyone who wants to have access to legal cannabis must...
Environmental groups sue DOT over Mississippi road project
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of environmental and racial justice organizations filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against the U.S. Department of Transportation and its secretary, Pete Buttigieg, seeking to halt a Gulf Coast road project that the group says will harm the environment near historic Black neighborhoods in north Gulfport.
Mississippi trucking company bought by one of country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation
A Mississippi-based trucking company has announced that it has been purchased by one of the country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation and logistics. Clay’s — a Brookhaven-based interstate trucking and brokerage company specializing in flatbed shipping in the Southeastern U.S. — has been purchased by P&S Transportation LLC.,...
For the last 10 years, this Mississippi city outperformed most of country when it comes to buying million dollar properties
Ten years later, one Mississippi city continues to be one of the country’s best deals when it comes to property prices. It’s no secret that property prices aren’t as cheap as they used to be. There are many factors behind this, but the primary one is inflation.
You won’t believe your eyes and ears. Elvis tribute artist goes on holiday concert tour in Mississippi.
Who can imagine a holiday season without hearing “Blue Christmas” sung by Elvis Presley?. This holiday season will be anything but blue with the announcement “An Elvis Christmas” a Mississippi holiday concert. Starring Elvis tribute artist Victor Trevino, Jr., the convert will make you think you...
