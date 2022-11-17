ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

CandysDirt.com

Trinity Falls Famous Tour of Trees Is Ready

There really is no place like home when it comes to the holidays, and we know that since the pandemic of 2020, home is spreading just a little further out for a lot of North Texans, even those who could not bear to dial “972” a few years back.
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Food & Entertainment Venue ‘The Hub’ Opens

The city of Allen has officially welcomed a new 35,000-square-foot food and entertainment venue known as ‘The Hub.’. The new complex is based on the original location on Scenic Highway 30A near the city of Seaside, Florida. Since everything is bigger in Texas, the Texas version is three times the size of the Sunshine State location and will enjoy a stronger focus on food than its Florida counterpart.
ALLEN, TX
WFAA

Built through kinship adoption, this North Texas family is thriving

DALLAS — Richard and Laura Espino have eight kids. They each had a child from a previous relationship, plus two biological children together. Then, after legally adopting three siblings through kinship adoption, they got a surprise phone call notifying them of an opportunity to add another sibling to their family.
DALLAS, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hunt County, TX

Hunt County is a county in the southern region of Texas. The state legislature established Hunt County through an act in 1846. The county is named after Memucan Hunt, Jr., the first Minister of the Republic of Texas to the United States from 1837 to 1838. The 2020 census estimated...
HUNT COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco Public Library announces relocation to new space

The Frisco Public Library is closing Dec. 9 and reopening Feb. 4 at 8000 Dallas Parkway next to the Frisco Discovery Center. (Rendering courtesy Gensler) The Frisco Public Library, located inside the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd., is closing at 6 p.m. Dec. 9, according to its website. The library will reopen Feb. 4 at 8000 Dallas Parkway next to the Frisco Discovery Center. Frisco broke ground in April 2021 on the 157,000-square-foot space, which is more than triple the size of the current library. The transition from one space to another will involve transferring 250,000 items to the new building, training staff and integrating new books.
FRISCO, TX
CandysDirt.com

Imagine Turn-of-the-Century Dallas From This Porch of This Junius Street Home

Imagine the hollow clip-clops of horse-drawn carriages traveling the freshly-paved roads of Junius Street and just picture old-world Dallas from this porch. The year is 1908 and the city of Dallas is bustling with new development. Mr. William Frank Knox is a railroad man for Gulf Texas & Western Railroad who is eager to put down roots for his wife and two young kids in Munger Place.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Eviction Levels Highest in Years

Evictions in Dallas have reached their highest levels in seven years. Dallas County Sheriff Deputy Josue Capetillo said evictions have “actually doubled, almost tripled these last couple months.”. “And the numbers show how many we’ve been getting. It has to do with a lot of things,” he continued. “Some...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Activists Attack Dallas Police Oversight Board They Helped Create

Some Dallas activists who fought for community police oversight turned against the board they helped create this week. Some called for the resignation of the chairman they once supported. Chairman Jesuorobo Enobakhare said some improvements are needed in the oversight program, but he and other board members defend the work...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Open Container Ban in Fort Worth Begins Friday

An open container ban is set to begin Friday in Fort Worth. People leaving bars in the West 7th entertainment district can no longer take their drinks with them when they walk out. Some businesses and people who live in the area have expressed that the ban will help with...
FORT WORTH, TX

