Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
CandysDirt.com
Trinity Falls Famous Tour of Trees Is Ready
There really is no place like home when it comes to the holidays, and we know that since the pandemic of 2020, home is spreading just a little further out for a lot of North Texans, even those who could not bear to dial “972” a few years back.
dallasexpress.com
Local Food & Entertainment Venue ‘The Hub’ Opens
The city of Allen has officially welcomed a new 35,000-square-foot food and entertainment venue known as ‘The Hub.’. The new complex is based on the original location on Scenic Highway 30A near the city of Seaside, Florida. Since everything is bigger in Texas, the Texas version is three times the size of the Sunshine State location and will enjoy a stronger focus on food than its Florida counterpart.
Fort Worth weekend rodeo event to help benefit daughter of late rodeo champ
FORT WORTH, Texas — The rodeo at the Fort Worth Stockyards hopes to help raise awareness of domestic violence against men. The three-show event and competition will also help the daughter of a popular Bill Pickett Rodeo champ, whose death is believed to be a result of domestic violence.
Grand Park debuts to the public with first trail opened
Big Bluestem Trail, the first feature to debut within Grand Park, opened Nov. 19 with an inaugural walk attended by Frisco City Council members, city staff and local residents. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Big Bluestem Trail, the first feature to debut within Grand Park, is now open and offers a glimpse...
Plano native first Collin County Democrat elected to Texas House in decades
PLANO, Texas — As the first Democrat to win a Collin County House seat in nearly three decades, Representative-elect Mihaela Plesa understands the significance of her victory. The boundaries for her district, HD-70, changed during the last round of redistricting. And the redrawn district was actually built to favor...
Built through kinship adoption, this North Texas family is thriving
DALLAS — Richard and Laura Espino have eight kids. They each had a child from a previous relationship, plus two biological children together. Then, after legally adopting three siblings through kinship adoption, they got a surprise phone call notifying them of an opportunity to add another sibling to their family.
Denton Planned Home of LongHorn Steakhouse
Fall of 2023 could be when this restaurant begins serving steaks and much more.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hunt County, TX
Hunt County is a county in the southern region of Texas. The state legislature established Hunt County through an act in 1846. The county is named after Memucan Hunt, Jr., the first Minister of the Republic of Texas to the United States from 1837 to 1838. The 2020 census estimated...
Christmas at the Anatole is coming back to Dallas: Here’s what to expect this year
North Texas holiday staple Christmas at the Anatole is making a comeback this week, running from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24.
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
WFAA
'Yellowstone' knows country music: Every song featured on the hit show
FORT WORTH, Texas — Love Yellowstone or not, it's hard to deny one thing: The show's selection of music is top-notch. Creator Taylor Sheridan regularly features Texas country, Red Dirt and Americana staples on the hit show, which premiered Season 5 on Sunday, Nov. 13. And if you've seen...
Frisco Public Library announces relocation to new space
The Frisco Public Library is closing Dec. 9 and reopening Feb. 4 at 8000 Dallas Parkway next to the Frisco Discovery Center. (Rendering courtesy Gensler) The Frisco Public Library, located inside the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd., is closing at 6 p.m. Dec. 9, according to its website. The library will reopen Feb. 4 at 8000 Dallas Parkway next to the Frisco Discovery Center. Frisco broke ground in April 2021 on the 157,000-square-foot space, which is more than triple the size of the current library. The transition from one space to another will involve transferring 250,000 items to the new building, training staff and integrating new books.
CandysDirt.com
Imagine Turn-of-the-Century Dallas From This Porch of This Junius Street Home
Imagine the hollow clip-clops of horse-drawn carriages traveling the freshly-paved roads of Junius Street and just picture old-world Dallas from this porch. The year is 1908 and the city of Dallas is bustling with new development. Mr. William Frank Knox is a railroad man for Gulf Texas & Western Railroad who is eager to put down roots for his wife and two young kids in Munger Place.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Eviction Levels Highest in Years
Evictions in Dallas have reached their highest levels in seven years. Dallas County Sheriff Deputy Josue Capetillo said evictions have “actually doubled, almost tripled these last couple months.”. “And the numbers show how many we’ve been getting. It has to do with a lot of things,” he continued. “Some...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Activists Attack Dallas Police Oversight Board They Helped Create
Some Dallas activists who fought for community police oversight turned against the board they helped create this week. Some called for the resignation of the chairman they once supported. Chairman Jesuorobo Enobakhare said some improvements are needed in the oversight program, but he and other board members defend the work...
This Dallas bar has the best margarita in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Stick with us here, grab a glass, and get some limes, salt, triple sec, and your favorite tequila so that we can have a great time with everyone’s favorite mixed drink on the weekends, the margarita. This beverage is popular all over the world, but...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Open Container Ban in Fort Worth Begins Friday
An open container ban is set to begin Friday in Fort Worth. People leaving bars in the West 7th entertainment district can no longer take their drinks with them when they walk out. Some businesses and people who live in the area have expressed that the ban will help with...
dallasfreepress.com
Watermark wants a zoning change for its South Dallas church in the historic Pearl C. Anderson School. Neighbors want to know: Why?
Walking the hallways of Pearl C. Anderson Learning Center in South Dallas, Ken Smith, 69, says he can still remember the first time he entered the “big, beautiful new school right down the street” from his home in the historic Rose Garden neighborhood of South Dallas. More than...
Creuzot fulfills pledge, rescinds controversial theft policy in Dallas County
DALLAS — After pledging to reconsider his controversial theft policy, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot fulfilled the promise and quietly rescinded it over the weekend. “I want the people of Dallas County and our partner police agencies to know that I have heard their concerns, and I will...
WFAA
Gay Fort Worth couple didn't think they'd ever adopt -- until they saw Jace's Wednesday's Child story
FORT WORTH, Texas — David Craig and George Massad never thought about having kids until it "kinda just happened." The two men from Fort Worth have been married nine years and their lives changed the moment they saw a Wednesday's Child special report on WFAA. They heard about Jace's...
