Listed By Mina Kuper – Making Sense Of Wills vs. Trusts And Bankruptcy Law – November 17 , 2022

On this episode of the “Listed by Mina Kuper ” radio show, Mina welcomes special guests Afshin Asher and Mark J. Markus.

Mina begins the show by speaking with Afshin, the founder of Asher Law Group in Los Angeles which specializes in estate planning. Afshin clarifies the difference between trusts and wills and how they can often be confusing to people without the knowledge behind them. Further, he explains how each have certain restrictions and permissions that the other does not, making it crucial to have the proper plan in place for your estate.

“There’s a very important tax opportunity that is lost out on when you transfer an asset,” Afshin explains. “When you transfer a house to someone while youre alive, that person inherits the cost basis. But there is a big tax loophole that if you keep your assets until you die and then your family inherits it after the fact, they wipe away the cost basis and assume your family inherited the house at the cost essentially forgiving the capital gains on the asset.”

Later. Mark J. Markus who is a bankruptcy attorney joins the show. With constant changes in the industry, Mark explains the differences between Chapter 7, Chapter 11, and the more rare Chapter 13 bankruptcies. He explains how assets and equities are protected in some of these while not in others and the importance of understanding each whether you are filing as an individual or a business.

Listen to the entire show here as Mina discusses estate planning with Afshin and bankruptcy law with Mark!

