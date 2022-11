By ANDREW SELIGMAN AP Sports Writer CHICAGO - DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 and the Chicago Bulls stopped Boston's nine-game win streak, beating the Celtics 121-107 on Monday night. Patrick Williams scored a season-high 17, and the Bulls made it look rather easy against the team with the NBA's best record. They led by 13 at halftime, got it up to 21 in the third quarter and withstood a push to come away with the win after dropping four straight and five of six. DeRozan, who scored 41 in Friday's loss to Orlando, scored eight in a span of...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO