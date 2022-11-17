Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Brazil's Incoming Government Unlikely to Provide Military Assistance to Haiti, Officials Say
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming government is unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti despite calls for an international force to confront gangs, two officials said, noting that a prior military intervention did not yield lasting improvements. The United Nations last month discussed sending a strike force to Haiti to...
US News and World Report
France's Macron Accuses Russia of 'Predatory' Influence in Africa
PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia of feeding anti-French propaganda in Africa to serve "predatory" ambitions in troubled African nations, where France has suffered military setbacks and a wider loss of influence over recent years. Speaking on the sidelines of a summit of French-speaking nations in Tunisia, Macron...
US News and World Report
Malaysia's Ex-Premier Muhyiddin Claims Win in General Election
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday said he has secured enough seats in a general election to form a government, though the latest results from the Election Commission showed a hung parliament. Muhyiddin said he was willing to work with any party to reach...
US News and World Report
Equatorial Guinea Leader Poised to Extend 43 Years in Power
MALABO, Equatorial Guinea (AP) — Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Africa’s longest-serving ruler, was poised Sunday to extend his 43 years in power in the oil-rich country amid accusations of voting irregularities from the opposition. In previous elections, Obiang has never gotten less than 90% of...
US News and World Report
U.S. VP Harris: United States Has Enduring Economic Commitment to Indo-Pacific
BANGKOK (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told a CEO summit during an APEC summit in Bangkok on Friday that her country has an "enduring economic commitment" to the Indo-Pacific region. The United States will continue to work to increase foreign direct investment and increase free flow of capital...
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX owes its top 50 creditors about $3 billion
The exchange — worth $32 billion just earlier this year — filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11, after a week of turmoil.
Malaysia's hung election crisis drags out as party dithers
Malaysia's longest-ruling coalition says it has not decided which bloc to support after weekend elections left neither with enough seats to form a government on its own, and it would ask the nation's king to give it more time
US News and World Report
COP27 Climate Summit Considers New Proposal for 'Loss and Damage' Fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -The United Nations climate agency on Saturday published a draft proposal for a deal to tackle the issue of "loss and damage" that said the COP27 summit would agree to launch a new fund to help countries cope with the cost of climate damage. The draft...
US News and World Report
COP27 Draft Climate Deal Published but Gaps Remain
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The U.N. climate agency on Saturday published an updated draft of a proposed final agreement for the COP27 summit, fleshing out some key parts of the deal countries are struggling to reach. The document, which forms the overall political deal for COP27, would need approval...
As recession bites, Tesco offers UK staff pay advance
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Tesco (TSCO.L), one of Britain's largest private-sector employers, is offering its staff advances on their pay in the latest sign of the distress arising from a worsening cost-of-living crisis.
US News and World Report
China Pushes Back on FBI Claims of Chinese 'Police Stations' in U.S.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China on Friday pushed back on claims it was operating 'police stations' on U.S. soil, calling the sites volunteer-run, after the FBI director said he was "very concerned" about unauthorized stations that have been linked to Beijing's influence operations. Safeguard Defenders, a Europe-based human rights organization, published...
Hunt denies planning to lift fuel duty; pound higher despite grim outlook – as it happened
The government has made “no decision” on whether to increase the rate of fuel duty on petrol, Jeremy Hunt insists as he defends autumn statement
US News and World Report
Cuba's President to Visit China Nov 24-26
BEIJING (Reuters) - Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel will visit China from Nov. 24-26, Chinese state media reported on Monday. At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Díaz-Canel, first secretary of the CPC Central Committee and president of the Republic of Cuba, will pay a state visit, CCTV reported.
Finland plans to start building a fence on Russian border next year
Finland, one of the few NATO countries sharing a border with Russia, has announced a proposal to spend 139 million euros ($143 million) on building barrier fences on its eastern border with Russia in 2023, the Finnish Border Guard said Friday.
BBC
Jeremy Hunt has no plan for growth, says CBI boss
The chancellor's Autumn Statement offered no plan to revive economic growth, the head of the UK's biggest business lobby group has told the BBC. Tony Danker from the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said Jeremy Hunt had instead prioritised stability. Mr Danker said that without higher growth, the UK would...
BBC
Skyroot: The private firms helping India aim high in space
"We started with a leap of faith." That's what Naga Bharath Daka says when asked about Skyroot Aerospace, the Indian space-tech start-up he co-founded with a colleague in 2018. Inspired by the promise offered by the space sector, he and fellow engineer Pawan Chandana left their secure government jobs at...
US News and World Report
What They Are Saying at the COP27 Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Here are some of the comments made as negotiators at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt made a final push for a deal, trying to bridge divisions over funding relief for climate change disasters and commitments for long-term action. AVINASH PERSAUD, BARBADOS CLIMATE ENVOY. He...
US News and World Report
Younger Chinese Are Spurning Factory Jobs That Power the Economy
SHENZHEN (Reuters) - Growing up in a Chinese village, Julian Zhu only saw his father a few times a year when he returned for holidays from his exhausting job in a textile mill in southern Guangdong province. For his father's generation, factory work was a lifeline out of rural poverty....
US News and World Report
Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant for Angola's Dos Santos -Lusa News Agency
LISBON (Reuters) - Global police agency Interpol has issued an international arrest warrant for Angolan billionaire and daughter of the country's former president Isabel dos Santos, Portugal's Lusa news agency reported on Friday. According to Lusa, citing an official document, the INTERPOL warrant was issued after Angola's public prosecutors requested...
India economy to grow 6.1%-6.3% in Q2 - RBI bulletin
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s economy is expected to grow between 6.1% and 6.3% in the second quarter of the current financial year based on high frequency indicators and economic prediction models, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its monthly bulletin.
