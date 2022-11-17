Read full article on original website
California Republican Valadao wins U.S. House seat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao has defeated Democrat Rudy Salas in a Central Valley district, overcoming a strong Democratic registration advantage and fallout from his vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump. With 98% of the ballots counted Monday night, Valadao had about 52% of the votes to 48% for Salas, with a margin of about 3,400 votes. Valadao was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. He is one of only two of those 10 to be reelected, along with Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington. Others retired or were defeated by Trump-endorsed primary challengers. Democrats hold a staggering 17-point registration edge in the 22nd District in the state’s farm belt. But Valadao, who was never a Trump loyalist, has highlighted a bipartisan streak to win in left-leaning districts before. He held his seat from 2013 until January 2019, lost it for a term, then won it back in a 2020 rematch with Democrat T.J. Cox.
