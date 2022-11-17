Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
PIRS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Analog Devices (ADI) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
ADI - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 22. For the fiscal fourth quarter, ADI expects revenues of $3.15 billion (+/- $100 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.16 billion, indicating an improvement of 35.2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.
Zacks.com
RLJ Lodging (RLJ) Tops Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates
RLJ Lodging (. RLJ - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents...
Zacks.com
PJT Partners (PJT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
PJT Partners (. PJT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
BancFirst (BANF) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
BANF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.77%. A...
Zacks.com
Autodesk (ADSK) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
ADSK - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 22. The company anticipates revenues between $1.275 billion and $1.290 billion for the fiscal third quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.28 billion, suggesting growth of 13.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Zacks.com
Deere (DE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
DE - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 23, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deere’s earnings per share is pegged at $7.09 for the fiscal fourth quarter, suggesting growth of 72% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pinned at $13.5 billion, calling for a year-over-year increase of 31.2%. Earnings estimates for the fiscal fourth quarter have remained unchanged in the past 30 days.
Zacks.com
Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
FTEK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Oneok Inc. (OKE) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
OKE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.88 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.23%. A...
Zacks.com
Kirby (KEX) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
KEX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.33%. A...
Zacks.com
1st Source (SRCE) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
SRCE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.29 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10%. A...
Zacks.com
Continental Resources (CLR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
CLR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.88 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.98 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.36%. A...
Zacks.com
Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
ACRE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.43%. A...
Zacks.com
Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
HLMN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 75%. A...
Zacks.com
SmileDirectClub (SDC) Q3 Earnings Beat, Gross Margin Dips
SDC - Free Report) reported a loss of 18 cents in third-quarter 2022, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 23 cents and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 22 cents. Revenues. Revenues in the third quarter totaled $106.8 million, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.3%....
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) a Buy Now?
BRK.B - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this company have returned +10% over the past month versus the...
Zacks.com
BP Rises 3.4% Since Q3 Earnings Beat, Increases Share Buybacks
BP - Free Report) shares have gained 3.4% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1. The outperformance can be attributed to its earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and an increase in share buybacks. BP reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.59 per American Depositary Share on a...
Zacks.com
DCP Midstream (DCP) Gains Marginally Since Q3 Earnings Beat
DCP Midstream, LP (. DCP - Free Report) stock jumped 1.2% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 02, thanks to increased NGL pipeline throughput. The partnership reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.50 per unit, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 18 cents per unit.
Zacks.com
Bristol Myers (BMY) Gains 24.2% YTD: What's in Store for 2023?
BMY - Free Report) has put up a strong performance in 2022 as its shares have gained 24.2% so far against the industry’s decline of 19.7%. In fact, like another biotech company Gilead Sciences, Inc. (. GILD - Free Report) , Bristol Myers is also among the handful of...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love SQM (SQM)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
