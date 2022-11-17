Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Calvary Lady Cavalier Volleyball Headed Back To State TournamentUnder The Radar NWLAAlexandria, LA
Louisiana mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges.
KLFY News 10
Jury convicts Louisiana man on eight illegal explosive related charges
A federal jury has convicted a man following multiple bombings in Louisiana.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSO deputies looking for South Natchitoches Parish juvenile runway
(Cloutierville)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help while looking for a 16-year-old female juvenile runaway from Cloutierville in south Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are looking for 16-year-old Jalynn Hope Reed, W/F, Hgt/504, Wgt/160 with long blonde hair, and...
ktalnews.com
NPSO deputies searching for domestic abuse suspect
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Natchitoches are searching for a Rapides Parish man they say fled from them during a domestic abuse investigation. Sunday evening, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance around 6:36 p.m. on the 100 block of Lateral Lane. Authorities say when they arrived, Bailey D. Goodman, from the Flatwoods area of Rapides Parish, was hiding in a vehicle parked in the yard. They say Goodman allegedly assaulted a dating partner.
kalb.com
DANIEL AIKENS: After federal conviction, Grant DA says he will move forward with murder case
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, Daniel Aikens, 40, of Alexandria, was convicted by a federal jury on eight counts related to three explosions in the Alexandria and Monroe area. Aikens was arrested in Alexandria after a Jan. 2, 2020 explosion outside of PayDay Today loan...
KLFY News 10
Video released in deputy-involved shooting: Rapides Parish
A Critical Incident video including footage from a body worn camera, dashboard camera and bystander has been released by Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office after an officer involved shooting.
Prominent Opelousas attorney, former state senator arrested for DWI
State Police confirm to KATC that Guillory was arrested this weekend following a minor crash in Opelousas.
kalb.com
AIKENS TRIAL: Alexandria bomber guilty on all federal counts
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Nov. 18, a jury for the Western District of Louisiana found Daniel Aikens, 40 of Alexandria, guilty on all federal counts in connection to a series of explosive devices between September 2019 and January 2020. Aikens was arrested in Alexandria after a Jan. 2, 2020...
kalb.com
WATCH: LSP shares video footage of Derrick Kittling’s death
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE as of 11/21/22: Louisiana State Police held a press conference on Nov. 20 to discuss the death of Derrick Kittling, the man shot and killed by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy in Alexandria back on Nov. 6. (You can watch that video below.)
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Two injured in single-vehicle crash on White Oak Lane
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Nov. 17 at 10:22 pm on White Oak Lane near Natchitoches according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the operator and...
theadvocate.com
State Police releases video in Rapides Sheriff's traffic stop that ended in struggle, shooting
Video released Sunday by Louisiana State Police as part of its investigation into a fatal, officer-involved shooting in Alexandria earlier this month shows the traffic stop quickly eroding into a struggle between the driver and a Rapides Parish sheriff's deputy. The incident that happened over 58 seconds on 7th Street...
Alexandria man convicted by Federal Jury on illegal explosive charges
Daniel Aikens, 40, of Alexandria, Louisiana, was convicted of 8 counts of illegal explosive related charges, announced by United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
kalb.com
APD arrests suspect in Saturday armed robbery
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, APD received a report of an armed robbery in the 2500 block of Mason Street. Detectives had surveillance photos and located the suspect Sunday afternoon, at which time they made an arrest.
kalb.com
Alexandria fire at home in East Texas Ave, Sandra Street area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire started at a home at the corner of East Texas Ave and Sandra Street in Alexandria on Friday night (Nov. 18). The Alexandria Fire Department was able to successfully get the fire under control. The department said no injuries have been reported.
kalb.com
ASAP (Waitr) and local restaurants launch holiday food drive in Alexandria
With soaring food prices pushing food banks to the brink of empty shelves this holiday season, the popular delivery service ASAP, formerly known as Waitr, is asking for your help. ASAP has announced it is teaming with local restaurants to collect non-perishable food donations to help feed families in need during the holidays.
kalb.com
APD seeking missing juvenile
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Tyler Southern. Tyler is 15 years old, described as being about 5′7″ and weighs about 130 lbs. He has been missing since early last week and was last seen in the area of Culpepper Drive and Sallie Street.
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle. Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that on the evening of November 15, 2022, a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit currently assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit working Highway Interdiction conducted a traffic stop on I-49 South near Airbase Road for a minor traffic offense.
kalb.com
RPSO bodycam footage of Derrick Kittling shooting
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 10 PM Saturday Forecast. Demons can’t keep pace with No. 5/7 UIW in Senior Day loss. The Northwestern State football team got the fast start it wanted Saturday afternoon against No. 5/7 UIW. The Demons were unable to sustain that momentum. APD physical readiness exam. Updated:...
Louisiana Man and Woman Arrested in Connection with Allegedly Luring Man to Their Home and Shooting Him
Louisiana Man and Woman Arrested in Connection with Allegedly Luring Man to Their Home and Shooting Him. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on November 16, 2022, that at approximately 8:03 a.m. the Vernon Parish E911 Communications Center received a call from a male subject saying he had just shot an intruder at his home on McConathy Road in Anacoco, Louisiana.
kalb.com
‘Tis the season to shop locally
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce is partnering with several cities in the area to kick off Small Business Season. It encourages consumers to shop, dine and do business locally during the holidays. The cities of Alexandria and Pineville, as well as the Town of...
