ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPSO deputies looking for South Natchitoches Parish juvenile runway

(Cloutierville)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help while looking for a 16-year-old female juvenile runaway from Cloutierville in south Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are looking for 16-year-old Jalynn Hope Reed, W/F, Hgt/504, Wgt/160 with long blonde hair, and...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

NPSO deputies searching for domestic abuse suspect

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Natchitoches are searching for a Rapides Parish man they say fled from them during a domestic abuse investigation. Sunday evening, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance around 6:36 p.m. on the 100 block of Lateral Lane. Authorities say when they arrived, Bailey D. Goodman, from the Flatwoods area of Rapides Parish, was hiding in a vehicle parked in the yard. They say Goodman allegedly assaulted a dating partner.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

AIKENS TRIAL: Alexandria bomber guilty on all federal counts

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Nov. 18, a jury for the Western District of Louisiana found Daniel Aikens, 40 of Alexandria, guilty on all federal counts in connection to a series of explosive devices between September 2019 and January 2020. Aikens was arrested in Alexandria after a Jan. 2, 2020...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

WATCH: LSP shares video footage of Derrick Kittling’s death

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE as of 11/21/22: Louisiana State Police held a press conference on Nov. 20 to discuss the death of Derrick Kittling, the man shot and killed by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy in Alexandria back on Nov. 6. (You can watch that video below.)
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Two injured in single-vehicle crash on White Oak Lane

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Nov. 17 at 10:22 pm on White Oak Lane near Natchitoches according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the operator and...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

APD arrests suspect in Saturday armed robbery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, APD received a report of an armed robbery in the 2500 block of Mason Street. Detectives had surveillance photos and located the suspect Sunday afternoon, at which time they made an arrest.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria fire at home in East Texas Ave, Sandra Street area

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire started at a home at the corner of East Texas Ave and Sandra Street in Alexandria on Friday night (Nov. 18). The Alexandria Fire Department was able to successfully get the fire under control. The department said no injuries have been reported.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

ASAP (Waitr) and local restaurants launch holiday food drive in Alexandria

With soaring food prices pushing food banks to the brink of empty shelves this holiday season, the popular delivery service ASAP, formerly known as Waitr, is asking for your help. ASAP has announced it is teaming with local restaurants to collect non-perishable food donations to help feed families in need during the holidays.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD seeking missing juvenile

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Tyler Southern. Tyler is 15 years old, described as being about 5′7″ and weighs about 130 lbs. He has been missing since early last week and was last seen in the area of Culpepper Drive and Sallie Street.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle. Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that on the evening of November 15, 2022, a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit currently assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit working Highway Interdiction conducted a traffic stop on I-49 South near Airbase Road for a minor traffic offense.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

RPSO bodycam footage of Derrick Kittling shooting

Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 10 PM Saturday Forecast. Demons can’t keep pace with No. 5/7 UIW in Senior Day loss. The Northwestern State football team got the fast start it wanted Saturday afternoon against No. 5/7 UIW. The Demons were unable to sustain that momentum. APD physical readiness exam. Updated:...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man and Woman Arrested in Connection with Allegedly Luring Man to Their Home and Shooting Him

Louisiana Man and Woman Arrested in Connection with Allegedly Luring Man to Their Home and Shooting Him. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on November 16, 2022, that at approximately 8:03 a.m. the Vernon Parish E911 Communications Center received a call from a male subject saying he had just shot an intruder at his home on McConathy Road in Anacoco, Louisiana.
ANACOCO, LA
kalb.com

‘Tis the season to shop locally

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce is partnering with several cities in the area to kick off Small Business Season. It encourages consumers to shop, dine and do business locally during the holidays. The cities of Alexandria and Pineville, as well as the Town of...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy