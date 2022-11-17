ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Meet the 2 Staten Islanders appointed to Community Education Council

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two new Staten Islanders have been appointed to the borough’s Community Education Council (CEC) by Borough President Vito J. Fossella. Each education council consists of 11 voting members, including nine elected parents of students in pre-K through eighth grade (including a parent of an English Language Learner and a parent of an Individualized Learning Plan student), a non-voting high school student and two borough president appointees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

'Every act of kindness makes a difference': More than 11 Staten Island public schools band together to help veterans

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — PS 56 in Rossville has again partnered with the SSG Michael Ollis Freedom Foundation to support our troops. In years past, the school spearheaded the Operation Ollis initiative, which delivered over 200 care packages to servicemen and servicewomen overseas. This year, the school has set its sights on helping retired local veterans who need support the most, hence the launch of operation “A Hero Needs A Hero.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
William Saint Val

This Day in History: November 21

Once the longest bridge in the world opened to traffic. Aerial view of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.Photo byWikimedia Commons. The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge opened to traffic on November 21, 1964, and has been an essential part of New York City's transportation infrastructure ever since.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Chocolate turkeys drop on New Dorp supermarket | The Dish

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Each year just before Thanksgiving, I like to channel the great spirit of Buckeye News Hawk Award-winning newsman Less Nessman, the fictitious on-the-spot reporter for 70s sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati.” As the “Turkeys Away” episode demonstrates to us fans of the show, a shopping complex during the holiday season can set the stage for any occasion.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Thousands of Shluchim Pose for 'Class Picture' Outside Chabad Headquarters

Thousands of Shluchim today posed for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y. 6,500 rabbis and guests from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in New York, an annual event aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the world.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Bold plan eyes 2 new sites in Staten Island offshore-wind boom. Will LNG tanks finally come down?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two new sites on Staten Island are being eyed as the latest entrants into the burgeoning offshore wind industry that could fundamentally revolutionize the borough’s West Shore. NorthPoint Development, a Kansas City-based company that has experience taking former industrial sites with environmental challenges and...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Enter the Illuminated World of the NYC Winter Lantern Festival

Part of the magic of winter is all about lights, and NYC is no stranger to spectacular, mouth-dropping experiences like the NYC Winter Lantern Festival. We recently visited this illuminated experience at the Queens County Farm location to see the beautiful transformation of the farm into an immersive world of light and play. They also have locations in New York at SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County, depending on your location.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
