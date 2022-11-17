Read full article on original website
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in AmericaEllen EastwoodJersey City, NJ
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValNew York City, NY
Cops Care for Kids’ 3rd annual toy drive is underway on Staten Island; here’s how to donate
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD’s 121st, 122nd and 123rd precincts are accepting donations as police officials come together to spread the holiday spirit among Staten Island’s most precious citizens — the children. The precincts are asking for public assistance in donating to the Cops Care...
‘White Mass’ celebrated for Staten Island’s medical community | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As tradition dictates, each year a White Mass is celebrated for the medical community — doctors, nurses and other health-care professionals — with the special offering named after the traditional white jackets worn by physicians and nurses. The sacred event is also associated...
Meet the 2 Staten Islanders appointed to Community Education Council
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two new Staten Islanders have been appointed to the borough’s Community Education Council (CEC) by Borough President Vito J. Fossella. Each education council consists of 11 voting members, including nine elected parents of students in pre-K through eighth grade (including a parent of an English Language Learner and a parent of an Individualized Learning Plan student), a non-voting high school student and two borough president appointees.
COJO, NYPD, Assemblyman Cusick to give away free turkeys on Staten Island Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Council of Jewish Organizations (COJO) of Staten Island will be giving away turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving on Tuesday, in partnership with the NYPD’s 121st Precinct. The free event is sponsored by Assemblyman Michael Cusick (D-Mid-Island). The turkeys will be given on a first...
Asian supermarket opens in the former Excelsior Grand. The inaugural weekend causes traffic jam in New Dorp.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New HL Supermarket opened for its inaugural weekend just days before Thanksgiving. The sprawling grocery store at 2380 Hylan Blvd. features an inventory of produce, fish, meat, sundries and items particular to Chinese cooking. Shoppers packed aisles of the store, former home to the Excelsior...
Here’s what’s on tap for Staten Island’s Community Boards this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two of the borough’s three Community Boards will hold meetings the week of Monday, Nov. 21. Community Board 1 will host a virtual Waterfront, Parks and St. George/West Brighton Area Joint Committee Meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. Members of the New York...
The homeless epidemic has hit epic proportions lately as rents become increasingly unaffordable on a modest income. However, when it comes to properly identifying the signs of being unhoused, the truth is not as clear-cut as it seems.
‘Every act of kindness makes a difference’: More than 11 Staten Island public schools band together to help veterans
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — PS 56 in Rossville has again partnered with the SSG Michael Ollis Freedom Foundation to support our troops. In years past, the school spearheaded the Operation Ollis initiative, which delivered over 200 care packages to servicemen and servicewomen overseas. This year, the school has set its sights on helping retired local veterans who need support the most, hence the launch of operation “A Hero Needs A Hero.”
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Custom Colonial, country-club yard, tree-lined street,’ Castleton Corners, $1.5M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on the Staten Island Board of Realtor’s website describes 38 Potter Ave. in Royal Oak as a turn-key Colonial home just down the street from Clove Lakes Park with a third floor prime for possibilities.
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New York
Research by SmartAsset.com found that residents of Staten Island are among the wealthiest in New York State. The amount of investment income generated, local per capita income, and median home value was examined for each county in New York.
This Day in History: November 21
Once the longest bridge in the world opened to traffic. Aerial view of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.Photo byWikimedia Commons. The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge opened to traffic on November 21, 1964, and has been an essential part of New York City's transportation infrastructure ever since.
Chocolate turkeys drop on New Dorp supermarket | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Each year just before Thanksgiving, I like to channel the great spirit of Buckeye News Hawk Award-winning newsman Less Nessman, the fictitious on-the-spot reporter for 70s sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati.” As the “Turkeys Away” episode demonstrates to us fans of the show, a shopping complex during the holiday season can set the stage for any occasion.
As a multi-story Dongan Hills home burned, a retired firefighter came to the rescue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The sweltering flames of an intense inferno jolted a Donagan Hills neighborhood wide awake, including a retired firefighter, and prompted a large FDNY emergency response early Sunday morning. Shortly after 1 a.m., as a fire raged at a multi-story home at 102 Raritan Ave., James Besignano’s...
Our contest winners took stunning family holiday photos at scenic Snug Harbor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The chill couldn’t keep these beautiful families from posing for photos on Saturday. The Advance/SILive.com gave back to ur loyal subscribers this holiday season with free professional portraits for each winning family. “This was such a great time,” said Pasquale Felitti. “Thanks so much...
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Thousands of Shluchim Pose for ‘Class Picture’ Outside Chabad Headquarters
Thousands of Shluchim today posed for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y. 6,500 rabbis and guests from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in New York, an annual event aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the world.
NYPD boosts police presence outside of Staten Island Jewish sites following NYC hate crime threat
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has increased its police presence in Jewish communities on Staten Island, following a hate crime threat over the weekend that resulted in the arrests of two people. Two individuals were arrested at Penn Station on Saturday in connection with the alleged threat...
Bold plan eyes 2 new sites in Staten Island offshore-wind boom. Will LNG tanks finally come down?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two new sites on Staten Island are being eyed as the latest entrants into the burgeoning offshore wind industry that could fundamentally revolutionize the borough’s West Shore. NorthPoint Development, a Kansas City-based company that has experience taking former industrial sites with environmental challenges and...
westchesterfamily.com
Enter the Illuminated World of the NYC Winter Lantern Festival
Part of the magic of winter is all about lights, and NYC is no stranger to spectacular, mouth-dropping experiences like the NYC Winter Lantern Festival. We recently visited this illuminated experience at the Queens County Farm location to see the beautiful transformation of the farm into an immersive world of light and play. They also have locations in New York at SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County, depending on your location.
Water main break delays subway train to Staten Island Ferry: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A water main break in lower Manhattan prompted delays and service changes of multiple subway trains Sunday, including the No. 1 line heading to the South Ferry station, the New York Post reported. The MTA told the outlet a water main break was noticed at...
Brooklyn community organizations host resource event for asylum seekers
A free resource event was held on Saturday in East New York for recently arrived immigrants and asylum seekers.
