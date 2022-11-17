Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Epic Massachusetts Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenCambridge, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Kevin Durant Says He Was 'Embarrassed' To Walk Around His Teammates After Recent Comments About Starting Five
Kevin Durant admits he felt bad about recent media comments.
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell involved in postgame scuffle that includes ex-MVP knocking over ladder
The Philadelphia 76ers earned a hard-fought 110-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, but the hardest fighting was reserved for after the game. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shot 4 of 15 from the foul line Friday and is hovering at an underwhelming 58.7 percent for the season, attempted to shoot free throws on the Wells Fargo Center court after the game. Philadelphia backup center Montrezl Harrell took issue with that. He and assistant coach Jordan Love returned to the court and Harrell took the ball from the two-time MVP.
SB Nation
Stephen Curry’s fadeaway 3 was so amazing it almost made a Rockets coach faint
The Golden State Warriors had not won a road game all season when they traveled to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets on Sunday night. The Warriors’ 0-8 mark away from the Chase Center was one of the biggest reasons the defending champs had stumbled out of the gates to begin the new season, and it looked like the trend might continue after the Rockets blasted Golden State in the second quarter to take a halftime lead.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Scores career high in win
Markkanen provided 38 points (15-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 134-133 win over the Suns. Markkanen set a new career high with 38 points, which also led the team Friday night. It was an incredibly efficient shooting effort, as he went an impressive 15-for-18 from the field. He's had a great season so far, but this level of efficiency will be difficult to replicate. The former lottery pick is averaging 22.2 points on 54.4 percent shooting this season.
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Bulls: Lack of Energy and Defensive Resistance Doom Boston as Nine-Game Win Streak Ends
After a well-deserved weekend off, the Celtics saw their league-high nine-game win streak end in the Windy City. Defensively, Boston failed to provide much resistance as the Bulls produced 44 points in the paint. And at the other end, not making the extra pass or trying to apply the same pressure ...
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Just 13 minutes in start
Powell closed Friday's 127-99 victory over the Nuggets with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes. Powell started for the sixth straight game but once again failed to come close to putting up tangible fantasy production. He is currently the 250th ranked player this season, presenting as the poster child for players whose real-life value far outweighs their fantasy value. Barring a huge shift, he can be left on waivers in all but the deepest of formats.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Held scoreless Friday
Barton supplied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in eight minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat. Barton hit a new low in this one, contributing only a rebound and playing just eight minutes, marking the first time he didn't reach double-digit minutes on the year. At his point, Barton may be a drop candidate in some fantasy formats, though things could change if he's dealt or injuries surface for the Wizards.
Brandon Ingram, Pelicans crush shorthanded Warriors
Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 34 points, and the host New Orleans Pelicans clobbered the depleted Golden State Warriors 128-83
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Recalled by Bucks
Middleton (wrist) was recalled by the Bucks on Monday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton was assigned to the G League's Wisconsin Herd earlier Monday so he could practice with the team, and he'll rejoin the parent club several hours later. His participation in practice is certainly encouraging, but he doesn't yet have a clear timetable to return to game action with the Bucks.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Will play Sunday vs. Spurs
Davis (back) will be available for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports. Davis hasn't missed a game since Oct. 28, so there's little reason to believe his status is in any jeopardy, despite the fact that the Lakers continue to list him on the injury report in advance of every game. Davis is coming off a pair of monster performances in the Lakers' last two games, including a 38-point, 16-rebound, two-assist, four-block effort Friday night against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Unlikely to play Sunday
Love is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Heat due to a hairline fracture in his right thumb. Love suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday's matchup with the Hornets and is considered to be day-to-day. His absence would likely create more opportunities for the likes of Robin Lopez, Lamar Stevens and Cedi Osman.
CBS Sports
Jaylen Brown clarifies tweet on Black Hebrew Israelites outside Barclays Center for Kyrie Irving's return
Outside of Barclays Center on Sunday, hours before the Brooklyn Nets' game against the Memphis Grizzlies, a large crowd of Black Hebrew Israelites gathered in support of Kyrie Irving, who returned from a suspension. Irving was suspended on Nov. 4, a week after he'd publicized an antisemitic film on social media and repeatedly refused to apologize or state that he doesn't hold antisemitic beliefs.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Set new season high in scoring
Gordon produced a season-high 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 99-91 loss to the Pacers. Gordon led the way for the Rockets offensively on a night that Kevin Porter (back) was...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: In line to sit Sunday
Nuggets head coach Mike Malone didn't mention Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) as a player who could be available for Sunday's rematch with the Mavericks when discussing the subject following Friday's 127-99 loss to Dallas. Jokic is thus slated for his third consecutive absence while working through the league's health and safety...
CBS Sports
Watch Bucks vs. Trail Blazers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Fiserv Forum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Marcus Jones: Limited Monday
Jones (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports. Jones suffered an ankle injury and briefly left Sunday's win over the Jets, but he returned and took a line-drive punt back 84 yards to score the game-winning touchdown with just five seconds left in regulation. His presence on Monday's estimated report isn't concerning, but if he doesn't return to full participation Tuesday or Wednesday, he'll be in danger of missing New England's Thanksgiving day matchup against the Vikings.
CBS Sports
Lakers were reportedly offered first-round pick for Talen Horton-Tucker, instead traded for Patrick Beverley
As the Los Angeles Lakers sit here mulling the possibility of trading their 2027 and/or 2029 first-round pick(s) in an effort to put an honest contender around LeBron James and the suddenly spectacular Anthony Davis, it appears they could have an even stronger package to put forward with a third first-round pick from Toronto.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Exits Sunday's game
Warren was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a hamstring injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Before his exit, Warren had caught one pass for nine yards. In his absence, Benny Snell is available to log complementary snaps behind top back Najee Harris.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Grabs 13 rebounds in win
Gobert notched eight points (4-7 FG), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 victory over the 76ers. Gobert established his presence on the glass early with eight first-half rebounds while scoring six of his eight points in the second quarter on 3-of-6 shooting from the field. He scored just two more points in the second half on his lone field goal attempt but also grabbed another five boards, four of which came in the fourth quarter to give him a game-high 13 on the night. The Minnesota center has failed to reach 10 points in five of 14 games to begin the season, though he has collected double-digit rebounds in six of his last nine.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Clear lead back with Gordon gone
Murray appears set to take over as the top option in Denver's backfield after the team waived Melvin Gordon on Monday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Gordon was benched after fumbling for the fifth time this season in the second quarter of Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders, and he was subsequently removed from the roster a day later. Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that fellow Broncos running back Chase Edmonds is expected to miss "a few weeks" due to a high-ankle sprain suffered Sunday, so Denver's only healthy backfield alternatives to Murray at the moment are Marlon Mack and practice squad member Devine Ozigbo. Murray is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry through five games with Denver, but he's found the end zone three times. Mack, meanwhile, has yet to play an offensive snap in 2022.
Comments / 0