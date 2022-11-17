Gobert notched eight points (4-7 FG), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 victory over the 76ers. Gobert established his presence on the glass early with eight first-half rebounds while scoring six of his eight points in the second quarter on 3-of-6 shooting from the field. He scored just two more points in the second half on his lone field goal attempt but also grabbed another five boards, four of which came in the fourth quarter to give him a game-high 13 on the night. The Minnesota center has failed to reach 10 points in five of 14 games to begin the season, though he has collected double-digit rebounds in six of his last nine.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO