Charlotte, NC

WBTV

WBTV attempts to speak with friends of Shanquella Robinson

According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A small business owner in Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Mall safety ahead of holiday shopping in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing for change

There's a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park. From children to adults, each pair representing a person who died on area roadways. Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing …. There's a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park. From children to adults, each pair representing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Fire locate missing 5-year-old girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department has safely located a missing 5-year-old girl. The fire department says Stephanie Resendiz was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the 3900 block of Dunwoody Drive. She is being transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Abandoned homes causing problems for neighbors in Clover

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Calling on Cabarrus County holiday angels

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the 18th consecutive year, the Wendy Gainey Memorial Christmas Tree is shining bright in the rotunda of the Cabarrus County Government Center. And the program continues to grow, with Gainey trees at multiple County sites including the Senior Center (Concord) and branches of the...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the push continues for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, her family, friends and the Charlotte community remembered her life Saturday. Funeral services were held inside a packed Macedonia Baptist Church. The 25-year-old Charlotte-native grew up in the church. “It make you just wanna...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Longtime Charlotte pastor passes away, church says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A prominent pastor in the Charlotte area has passed away, his church announced on social media. Victory Christian Center said Pastor Robyn Gool died Friday evening. The church did not state his cause of death. Gool and his wife, Marilyn, planted the church in 1980, beginning...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Person shot near Gaston County grocery store, police say

DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was injured during a shooting near a grocery store in Gaston County Sunday night, according to police. The Town of Dallas Police Department said the shooting happened near the Food Lion on North New Hope Road. Police said the victim ended...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

National Bonsai exhibit coming to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners, and art lovers all can enjoy the beauty of these small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the USA will display their trees. This is a great chance to learn about this art and hobby, buy a tree or buy supplies.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WFAE

Transgender advocates hold 'Day of Remembrance' in Charlotte

Transgender residents and their allies gathered in Charlotte on Sunday to honor the memory of transgender people killed in acts of anti-transgender violence. The event at the Carolinas CARE Partnership offices in east Charlotte coincided with ceremonies taking place in other communities around the world as part of the "Transgender Day of Remembrance."
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SouthPark Mall reopens, no evidence of shooting

Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers. Updated: 20 hours ago. Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for Shanquella Robinson. The 25-year-old was found dead last month...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Prominent Charlotte pastor at Victory Christian Center dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A prominent Charlotte pastor at the Victory Christian Center has died, church leaders announced Saturday. Pastor Robyn Gool of Victory Christian Center died Friday, according to the center’s Facebook account. “While we are saddened by his passing, we rejoice in knowing that he is with the Lord and that […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

