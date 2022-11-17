Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
WBTV attempts to speak with friends of Shanquella Robinson
According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A small business owner in Charlotte...
WBTV
Mall safety ahead of holiday shopping in Charlotte
According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A small business owner in Charlotte...
qcnews.com
Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing for change
There's a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park. From children to adults, each pair representing a person who died on area roadways. Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing …. There's a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park. From children to adults, each pair representing...
WBTV
Charlotte Fire locate missing 5-year-old girl
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department has safely located a missing 5-year-old girl. The fire department says Stephanie Resendiz was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the 3900 block of Dunwoody Drive. She is being transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
WBTV
Abandoned homes causing problems for neighbors in Clover
According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A small business owner in Charlotte...
WBTV
Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label
According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. WBTV's South Carolina reporter Morgan Newell talked to the neighbors and reached out to the homeowners to get some answers. Mall safety ahead of holiday...
WBTV
Calling on Cabarrus County holiday angels
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the 18th consecutive year, the Wendy Gainey Memorial Christmas Tree is shining bright in the rotunda of the Cabarrus County Government Center. And the program continues to grow, with Gainey trees at multiple County sites including the Senior Center (Concord) and branches of the...
Helping the incarcerated re-enter society in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A local organization is working to make sure previously incarcerated people have the resources they need to re-enter society.
WBTV
Security expert on mall safety after weekend shelter-in-place at SouthPark Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In just a few days, shopping malls will be slammed with people trying to catch shopping deals for the holiday. For others, they may have second thoughts about the mall after the chaos at South Park this week. After a mass panic at South Park Mall...
wccbcharlotte.com
Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
WBTV
Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the push continues for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, her family, friends and the Charlotte community remembered her life Saturday. Funeral services were held inside a packed Macedonia Baptist Church. The 25-year-old Charlotte-native grew up in the church. “It make you just wanna...
WBTV
Longtime Charlotte pastor passes away, church says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A prominent pastor in the Charlotte area has passed away, his church announced on social media. Victory Christian Center said Pastor Robyn Gool died Friday evening. The church did not state his cause of death. Gool and his wife, Marilyn, planted the church in 1980, beginning...
qcnews.com
Person shot near Gaston County grocery store, police say
DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was injured during a shooting near a grocery store in Gaston County Sunday night, according to police. The Town of Dallas Police Department said the shooting happened near the Food Lion on North New Hope Road. Police said the victim ended...
WBTV
Police: 14 people, including child, held at gunpoint in Salisbury home invasion
Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label. A small business owner in Charlotte faced a shocking shipping nightmare last month. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. WBTV's South Carolina reporter Morgan Newell talked to the neighbors and reached out to the homeowners to get...
Employees save life of man having a heart attack at south Charlotte restaurant
CHARLOTTE — A man returned to a restaurant in south Charlotte’s Waverly shopping center to reunite with and thank the employees who saved his life after he suffered a heart attack earlier this month. On Nov. 1, Robert Adams, a regular at Carolina Ale House, went into cardiac...
WBTV
National Bonsai exhibit coming to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners, and art lovers all can enjoy the beauty of these small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the USA will display their trees. This is a great chance to learn about this art and hobby, buy a tree or buy supplies.
Transgender advocates hold 'Day of Remembrance' in Charlotte
Transgender residents and their allies gathered in Charlotte on Sunday to honor the memory of transgender people killed in acts of anti-transgender violence. The event at the Carolinas CARE Partnership offices in east Charlotte coincided with ceremonies taking place in other communities around the world as part of the "Transgender Day of Remembrance."
WBTV
SouthPark Mall reopens, no evidence of shooting
Bethany's Butterflies was established in the spirit of Bethany Childers, a Charlotte girl who died last year of Dravet Syndrome. Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers. Updated: 20 hours ago. Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for Shanquella Robinson. The 25-year-old was found dead last month...
Prominent Charlotte pastor at Victory Christian Center dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A prominent Charlotte pastor at the Victory Christian Center has died, church leaders announced Saturday. Pastor Robyn Gool of Victory Christian Center died Friday, according to the center’s Facebook account. “While we are saddened by his passing, we rejoice in knowing that he is with the Lord and that […]
Comments / 1