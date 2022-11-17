ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

CBS Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell involved in postgame scuffle that includes ex-MVP knocking over ladder

The Philadelphia 76ers earned a hard-fought 110-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, but the hardest fighting was reserved for after the game. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shot 4 of 15 from the foul line Friday and is hovering at an underwhelming 58.7 percent for the season, attempted to shoot free throws on the Wells Fargo Center court after the game. Philadelphia backup center Montrezl Harrell took issue with that. He and assistant coach Jordan Love returned to the court and Harrell took the ball from the two-time MVP.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Recalled by Bucks

Middleton (wrist) was recalled by the Bucks on Monday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton was assigned to the G League's Wisconsin Herd earlier Monday so he could practice with the team, and he'll rejoin the parent club several hours later. His participation in practice is certainly encouraging, but he doesn't yet have a clear timetable to return to game action with the Bucks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Wizards' Will Barton: Held scoreless Friday

Barton supplied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in eight minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat. Barton hit a new low in this one, contributing only a rebound and playing just eight minutes, marking the first time he didn't reach double-digit minutes on the year. At his point, Barton may be a drop candidate in some fantasy formats, though things could change if he's dealt or injuries surface for the Wizards.
SB Nation

Stephen Curry’s fadeaway 3 was so amazing it almost made a Rockets coach faint

The Golden State Warriors had not won a road game all season when they traveled to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets on Sunday night. The Warriors’ 0-8 mark away from the Chase Center was one of the biggest reasons the defending champs had stumbled out of the gates to begin the new season, and it looked like the trend might continue after the Rockets blasted Golden State in the second quarter to take a halftime lead.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Will play Sunday vs. Spurs

Davis (back) will be available for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports. Davis hasn't missed a game since Oct. 28, so there's little reason to believe his status is in any jeopardy, despite the fact that the Lakers continue to list him on the injury report in advance of every game. Davis is coming off a pair of monster performances in the Lakers' last two games, including a 38-point, 16-rebound, two-assist, four-block effort Friday night against Detroit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sustains knee injury Sunday

Robinson won't return Sunday's game against the Lions due to a knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Robinson recorded a six-yard reception and was pushed out of bounds. He remained on the ground, though, before trainers helped him to the locker room, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Robinson thus will finish Week 11 action with nine catches (on 13 targets) for 100 yards and one carry for four yards. The Giants have a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving matchup at Dallas, so he could be in danger of missing time if the injury is at all serious.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Set new season high in scoring

Gordon produced a season-high 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 99-91 loss to the Pacers. Gordon led the way for the Rockets offensively on a night that Kevin Porter (back) was...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Back on skates

Wilson (knee) has resumed skating, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson hasn't skated at practice yet, but he has been skating with the also injured Nicklas Backstrom (hip). Wilson had offseason ACL surgery in late May and the timetable for his recovery was estimated at 6-8 months. He had 24 goals and 52 points with 240 hits and 151 shots on goal in 2021-22. The 28-year-old is not close to returning at this time.
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: In line to sit Sunday

Nuggets head coach Mike Malone didn't mention Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) as a player who could be available for Sunday's rematch with the Mavericks when discussing the subject following Friday's 127-99 loss to Dallas. Jokic is thus slated for his third consecutive absence while working through the league's health and safety...
CENTER, CO
CBS Sports

Patriots' Marcus Jones: Limited Monday

Jones (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports. Jones suffered an ankle injury and briefly left Sunday's win over the Jets, but he returned and took a line-drive punt back 84 yards to score the game-winning touchdown with just five seconds left in regulation. His presence on Monday's estimated report isn't concerning, but if he doesn't return to full participation Tuesday or Wednesday, he'll be in danger of missing New England's Thanksgiving day matchup against the Vikings.
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Grabs 13 rebounds in win

Gobert notched eight points (4-7 FG), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 victory over the 76ers. Gobert established his presence on the glass early with eight first-half rebounds while scoring six of his eight points in the second quarter on 3-of-6 shooting from the field. He scored just two more points in the second half on his lone field goal attempt but also grabbed another five boards, four of which came in the fourth quarter to give him a game-high 13 on the night. The Minnesota center has failed to reach 10 points in five of 14 games to begin the season, though he has collected double-digit rebounds in six of his last nine.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Jaylen Brown clarifies tweet on Black Hebrew Israelites outside Barclays Center for Kyrie Irving's return

Outside of Barclays Center on Sunday, hours before the Brooklyn Nets' game against the Memphis Grizzlies, a large crowd of Black Hebrew Israelites gathered in support of Kyrie Irving, who returned from a suspension. Irving was suspended on Nov. 4, a week after he'd publicized an antisemitic film on social media and repeatedly refused to apologize or state that he doesn't hold antisemitic beliefs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Bears' Darrynton Evans: Moves up to active roster

Evans was elevated to the Bears' active roster Saturday. Evans got the call-up in early October when David Montgomery was sidelined, but Saturday's designation will likely help provide depth at running back with Khalil Herbert (hip) on injured reserve. Trestan Ebner figures to be the team's No. 2 back on paper, although it's possible Evans sees more offensive work if the team chooses to take a committee approach with the backup spot.

