ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Environmental group alleges carmakers, Bosch deliberately manipulated emissions

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TF0ZM_0jEo1v2Z00

BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Germany's top four carmakers and parts supplier Bosch knowingly broke rules when developing a type of emissions software, an environmentalist group said on Thursday, in a years-long legal battle that could open the door for a new wave of lawsuits.

Audi, Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Daimler - now Mercedes-Benz - and BMW (BMWG.DE) commissioned Bosch (ROBG.UL) to develop technology which they knew from the beginning violated regulatory compliance, Environmental Action Germany (DUH) said at a press conference, citing internal industry documents leaked to it this summer spanning 2006 to 2015.

Spokespeople for Bosch and Volkswagen both said the companies were aware of the documents and had worked closely with investigators. A spokesperson for BMW rejected any allegations of wrongdoing, while Mercedes was not immediately available for comment.

State prosecutors in Stuttgart, who received the documents from DUH, said they were already aware of their contents and would not carry out further investigations.

But the NGO will also share the documents with an administrative court in Schleswig, northern Germany, which in February 2023 will hear a lawsuit brought by the DUH covering 119 diesel car models to determine whether temperature-based software is legal.

"The European Court of Justice confirmed with pleasing clarity: it is not," DUH chief Juergen Resch said, adding that he expected the German court to follow this ruling.

The software was declared prohibited by a top EU court last week because it limits the use of emission-reduction technology outside a given temperature window.

But Volkswagen maintains that the temperature windows used by its software are within the legal limits.

The software, used by almost all diesel car manufacturers, can cause temporary reductions in the injection of urea, used to lower nitrogen oxide emissions. This can help improve engine performance and stretch the interval between refilling vehicles with urea.

It is different from the software that triggered Volkswagen's dieselgate scandal in 2015, which curbed harmful emissions in cars only in test scenarios but not on the road.

The carmakers say temperature-based exhaust controls are covered by EU legislation since they can protect the engine from damage.

But the DUH alleged their intentions went "beyond reasons for component protection" and said the internal documents showed Bosch repeatedly highlighted legal risks in the development of the software.

"This opens up new possibilities for car owners to recover damages," emissions expert Axel Friedrich told reporters, speaking alongside DUH.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Cummins, Tata Motors team up for hydrogen-powered engines

BENGALURU, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed Cummins Inc (CMI.N) said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Indian automaker Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) to develop hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, fuel cells and battery electric vehicle systems for commercial automobiles in India.
teslarati.com

Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility

An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Tesla is under criminal investigation over claims its electric vehicles are capable of self-driving: DOJ launches probe after a number of fatal crashes occurred while drivers used the autopilot system

The US Department of Justice is leading a criminal investigation into Tesla after the company's self-driving feature led to more than a dozen crashes - some of which were fatal. Elon Musk stated in 2016 that the vehicle's 'Autopilot' system was 'probably better' than a human driver, despite recent tests...
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
wealthinsidermag.com

10 Cars That Lose Most of Their Resale Value in 5 Years

When you buy a new car, its value begins to depreciate — but not as nearly quickly as in the past. For example, 5-year-old used cars sold in 2022 had lost an average of just 33.3% of their value by that point, according to a new analysis by iSeeCars. That’s down from 40% in the 2021 analysis.
americanmilitarynews.com

Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port

The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
generalaviationnews.com

Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK

But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
notebookcheck.net

New bill aims to make all electric vehicles in the US immediately eligible for federal subsidies

Several members of Congress have co-sponsored a bill that suspends the stringent requirements that automakers have to comply with in order to make their electric vehicles eligible for the US$7,500 US tax credit reintroduced with the recent Inflation Reduction Act. Filed by Congresswoman Terri Sewell, the so-called Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act aims to basically postpone all made-in-US eligibility requirements by three years. According to Representative Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), one of the bill's co-authors:
tiremeetsroad.com

Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023

If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

649K+
Followers
364K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy