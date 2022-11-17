IAAPA: Epcot’s ‘Harmonious,’ SeaWorld show, Ripley PR take Brass Ring Awards

Syncronized water jets launch during ‘Harmonious’, the new nightime finale show at Epcot, as it is performed Wednesday night, September 29, 2021, in a sneak preview ahead of its official October 1 debut at the theme park at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The 20-minute show, premiering during Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, features Disney music using synchronized fountains, elaborate projections and fireworks. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Walt Disney World’s “Harmonious” show, SeaWorld Orlando’s “Rescue Tails” and Ripley’s public-relations campaign tied to the Marilyn Monroe dress borrowed by Kim Kardashian were among the winners of Brass Ring Awards, announced during this week’s IAAPA Expo.

“ Harmonious ,” the end-of-night show over Epcot’s World Showcase Lagoon, won for most creative multimedia spectacular. The production includes LED screens, pyrotechnics, water effects, a large circular structure that creates a water screen flanked by four barges that are bases for many of the effects plus new renditions of music from Disney animated films.

The show debuted Oct. 1, 2021, coinciding with Disney World’s 50th anniversary. The company said in September that it will introduce a new production at Epcot in 2023.

SeaWorld’s “Rescue Tails” won for best live edutainment performance. The show highlights the company’s commitment to animal care.

Orlando-based Ripley Entertainment took the prize for best public-relations campaign, which was titled “Ripley’s Assists in Making History With Kim Kardashian at Met Gala.”

Accesso, a Lake Mary tech company, won the Image Award, which salutes the best overall exhibit booth at IAAPA Expo, held this week at Orange County Convention Center.

The Ganachery at Disney Springs won a food and beverage award for best new menu item (annual attendance more than 1 million) for its Chocolate Mighty Thor’s Hammer.

Walt Disney Co. had Brass Ring success worldwide with Disneyland’s “Tale of the Lion King” (best theatrical production), Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary celebration (most creative property-wide event) and “Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade” (most creative Christmas/holiday show) as well as Hong Kong Disneyland’s Let’s Get Wicked (most creative Halloween haunt, show or experience).

Disney also earned three merchandising awards. Its winners included the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind cassette player shoulder bag (best apparel item), its Halcyon Starcruiser Training Lightsaber Hilt (best hard good item) and a Groot-scented plush (best plush).

Other notable Brass Ring Award winners include:

Top family entertainment center of the world: Wild Island Coconut Bowl, Sparks, Nevada

Wild Island Coconut Bowl, Sparks, Nevada Most creative sports/stunt show: SeaWorld San Antonio, “Hydro Power Xtreme FX”

SeaWorld San Antonio, “Hydro Power Xtreme FX” Best theatrical production, attractions with annual attendance less than 1 million: Puy du Fou España, “El Sueño de Toledo”

Puy du Fou España, “El Sueño de Toledo” Best atmosphere/street show performance act: Universal Studios Japan, Hello Kitty Happiness Brass Band

Universal Studios Japan, Hello Kitty Happiness Brass Band Best outdoor advertisement: Morey’s Piers and Resorts, Summer Jobs

Morey’s Piers and Resorts, Summer Jobs Best social media campaign: Dolphin Discovery, Sharing Dolphin DNA

Dolphin Discovery, Sharing Dolphin DNA Best visual merchandising: Dollywood Parks & Resorts, Dollywood Emporium remodel

Dollywood Parks & Resorts, Dollywood Emporium remodel Major ride/attraction, product cost of more than $5 million: Sally Dark Rides, VOLKANU — Quest for the Golden Idol

Sally Dark Rides, VOLKANU — Quest for the Golden Idol Family Ride/attraction: Zamperla Group, Big WaveZ

Zamperla Group, Big WaveZ Games and devices: Coastal Amusements Inc., Break the Plate

Coastal Amusements Inc., Break the Plate Exhibitions, Shows/Productions, Theatrical Equipment & Supplies, Displays & Sets: Zigong Lantern Group, Ancient Egyptian Illumination & Sphinx Tunnel of Hieroglyphics of Light

Zigong Lantern Group, Ancient Egyptian Illumination & Sphinx Tunnel of Hieroglyphics of Light Best new product concept award, major ride or water park ride: Extreme Engineering, Parkour Around

