Read full article on original website
Related
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction community mourns after Club Q shooting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Springs is approximately five hours away from the Western Slope, but community members in Grand Junction are mourning in the wake of that horrific shooting. The President of Colorado West Pride, Heidi Hess, shared that it’s a heavy day - November 20 is Transgender...
nbc11news.com
Man arrested in connection to North Avenue stabbing
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department announced Monday that it arrested a man allegedly responsible for a stabbing on North Avenue over the weekend. Joseph McMillan, a 32-year-old man, was arrested and charged Sunday with first degree attempted murder and assault. The GJPD states that it...
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction Rec Center Update
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We told you how the City of Grand Junction approved a rec center plan costing an estimated $70 million. The council voted six to one to adopt the plan. The community center would be built at Matchett Park. It will be funded by a cannabis tax and a sales tax increase of 0.15 percent. The increase would be less than half of what voters turned down in 2019, 0.39 percent.
nbc11news.com
VA Western Colorado Health Care System: Family Caregiver Month
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - November is family caregiver month and the VA Western Colorado Health Care System is highlighting services for veterans and their caregivers. Having a caregiver allows veterans to still have a sense of independence and control over their lives. If you are interested in the services the VA offers for veterans or have questions about becoming a caregiver you can click here.
nbc11news.com
Sunshine and dry conditions to continue with some light cloud cover
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Very little has changed over the past few days. Conditions remained dry, and sunshine has been the story. High pressure continues to be the dominant factor resulting in clear skies and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures today have started to warm across the Western Slope. In Grand Junction, the high sat at 45, while Montrose was a few degrees cooler at 43.
nbc11news.com
Weather looks good for Thanksgiving week... mostly
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Thanksgiving week is underway. Weather looks good overall this week, but there’s one hiccup that means more for the mountains than for us. In Grand Junction, Thanksgiving will start cloudy. The clouds will clear, allowing the day to brighten, and we’ll warm to a high temperature of 47 degrees. The morning low will be near 25 degrees. Montrose will become mostly sunny. The high temperature will be near 45 degrees. The morning low will be near 21 degrees. Thanksgiving around the rest of Colorado will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and 40s and morning lows in the teens and 20s. The Eastern and Southeastern Plains will be breezy.
nbc11news.com
Local students land spots in 2022 WSL Volleyball All League Selections
WESTERN SLOPE, Colo. (KKCO) - The 2022 WSL Volleyball All League Selections have been released, with a number of local students making the cut. Addie Ritterbush, Palisade High School sophomore. Mattea Enewold, Glenwood Springs High School senior. Ella Steele, Palisade High School senior. Siri Henderson, Glenwood Springs High School senior.
nbc11news.com
Slight warm-up leading into the start of next week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Across the Western Slope for today, conditions were similar to yesterday in that sunshine and dry conditions have persisted. The only change occurred in our sky cover, where very little to no cloud cover appeared for our Saturday. Temperatures also remained similar to yesterday, with Grand Junction in the lower 40s and Montrose in the upper 30s. Clear skies that we saw throughout today will continue throughout the nighttime hours. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid-teens throughout most of the Western Slope.
nbc11news.com
Community Hospital: Early Childhood Education Center
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An early childhood education center is making its’ way to the valley. Community Hospital is building an onsite an early childhood education center for children six weeks to six-years-old. The pandemic heightened the need for early childhood education centers and showed just how little access people have to such facilities.
nbc11news.com
Less than a week until Powderhorn Mountain Resort opens
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The 2022-23 winter season at Powderhorn Mountain Resort is aimed to have the earliest opening date in the resort’s history. On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, the resort will begin operating seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. During early season operations,...
Comments / 0