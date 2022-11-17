Read full article on original website
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Bailey Jo Dials
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Bailey Jo Dials in an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Bailey is a senior at Martin County High School where she has a 4.16 GPA. She won first place in promotional video during the Jobs for America’s Graduates Kentucky state competition. She served at the Martin County High School chapter’s Executive Vice President and Vice President of Social Media.
IT’S DEER SEASON, GRANDSON BAGS NICE ONE IN MARTIN COUNTY
Grant Marcum of Lexington, formerly of Inez, harvested this nine pointer in Martin County…. …last Thursday, Nov. 14 on a hunt that took two days but resulted in this trophy buck. Grant and his dad, Todd Marcum, skinned and dressed the animal and ate deer steak with Kara Beth’s special sauce on Sunday. The deer antlers will be mounted as soon as possible. Grant works for an accounting firm in Lexington, Ky. after graduating EKU last year. He is also an avid fisherman and former member of the winning Sheldon Clark Hight Bass Fishing team while a student.
Feeding East Kentucky receives large donation, serves meals throughout the region
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Feeding East Kentucky received a large donation on Saturday from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints out of Ohio. The Church sent a caravan with all of the Thanksgiving meal staples as a donation to the non-profit. “They brought us well over 200...
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - November 18, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some frigid temperatures are not going to stop teams across the mountains during their region title games!. You can watch all the action from the second round of the KHSAA playoffs on the Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime in the playlist above!
Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Eastern Kentucky that were opened as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Officials said help will remain available. The...
Final scores from region title games across the Commonwealth
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the final games from across the state. Newport Central Catholic 28, Kentucky Country Day 21.
KENTUCKY POWER PLANS POWER GRID IMPROVEMENTS IN FLOYD AND JOHNSON COUNTIES
KENTUCKY POWER PLANS POWER GRID IMPROVEMENTS IN FLOYD AND JOHNSON COUNTIES. ASHLAND, Ky., Nov. 21, 2022 – Kentucky Power officials plan upgrades to the electric transmission system in Floyd and Johnson counties and are hosting an in-person open house to share the proposed project with the community. The Prestonsburg-Thelma...
Kentucky Baptists helping flood victims through ‘I CAN Services’
WHITESBURG, Ky. (KT) – The road to recovery is going to be long for many who were impacted by the historic flooding on July 30. I CAN Services, a charitable organization near Whitesburg, is doing what it can to help suffering people get back on their feet. I CAN is an acronym for I Care About Neighbors, said organization president Alberta Slone of the organization that started in 2015.
Santa Train rolls into Kingsport to finish 80th run
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Santa Train made a triumphant return to Kingsport around 3 p.m. Saturday, marking its 80th run since the Santa Claus Special began in 1943. The route hadn’t been run in its classic form for two years after COVID-19 prevented mass gatherings at the tracks or in the train. In 2022, […]
‘It’s a work of God’: East Kentucky Dream Center hosts fourth annual free Thanksgiving meal
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the East Kentucky Dream Center (EKDC) held its fourth annual free Thanksgiving meal for the community. Along with the usual turkey and dressing, the meal featured all the traditional Thanksgiving fixings but was all to help those who may otherwise not have the opportunity to enjoy the holiday tradition.
River walk project unveiled in Va. town
HAYSI, Va. (WYMT) - The Town of Haysi, Virginia had a groundbreaking ceremony for its river walk project on Saturday. Haysi is the nearest town to the Breaks Interstate Park on the Virginia side. A Facebook post from the park said the river walk project is part of an ongoing...
‘Greatest party in town’ returns in-person to benefit EKY nonprofit
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This year, Hazard’s Christmas for Charity is back in-person. It has been virtual since the start of the pandemic. The gala raises money for nonprofits. This year the event is back at Hazard Community and Technical College on Saturday, December 3. It begins at 8:00 p.m.
Ridgeview, Graham victorious in Region 2D semifinals
(WJHL) – The VHSL Region 2D football championship is set after the Wolfpack and G-Men earned convincing wins in the semifinal round on Saturday afternoon. Ridgeview held visiting Virginia High scoreless in a 42-0 victory in Clintwood. It was the Wolfpacks’ third-straight shutout win. In Bluefield, the Graham G-Men kept their perfect season in tact […]
2 more students released from hospital after Kentucky school bus crash
SALYERSVILLE, KY (WOWK)—Two more students have been released from the hospital after a school bus crash in Magoffin County, Kentucky last week. Magoffin County Schools said on Facebook that four students and the bus driver still remain hospitalized. 18 students and the driver were originally taken to the hospital on Monday, Nov. 15 after the […]
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the Kids
Santa Claus waiting for a train at the Malmi railway station in Helsinki, FinlandAnelli Salo/Wikipedia Commons. You won't see "the Jolly Old Elf" lurking about train stations this year. The Santa Train is back on track after a brief hiatus due to COVID-19.
Bristol hospital’s ‘Piano Man’ volunteer honored after passing
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charles Lawson volunteered at the Bristol Regional Medical Center to bring music and relief to what some may consider a stressful environment. Lawson serenaded patients, families, team members and medical staff with the piano in the facility’s lobby for seven years, often making appearances five days a week. “He filled this […]
Harlan Independent Schools and Perry County Schools Closed Due to Illness
Harlan Independent Schools announced on Facebook Thursday that Today, Monday and Tuesday of next week will be NTI days due to the amount of absences due to illness. In-person classes are scheduled to return the Monday after Thanksgiving, November 28th. Perry County Schools also announced they would be canceling in-person...
Warming trend underway for Thanksgiving week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After one of the coldest mornings we’ve seen in a while, the sunshine is going to warm us up quite nicely this week. Many locations will wake up in the teens and low 20s this morning, so make sure you get those cars warmed up for the short work and school week. Several school districts are until after Thanksgiving due to illness. You can find that list here.
Santa Train makes early stop for kids with special needs
CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — On Saturday, an 80-year-old holiday tradition will be celebrated across three states. After a 2-year hiatus, Santa will hit the rails aboard the CSX Santa Train, but Santa made a special stop before that big journey. On Friday, children with special needs and parents gathered at Clintwood Baptist Church for one-on-one […]
Highway 80 reopened following crash near Perry/Knott County line
PERRY/KNOTT COUNTIES, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Perry County Dispatch confirmed Highway 80 was reopened Friday night. The road was closed due to a crash near the Knott/Perry County line. Officials could not confirm any injuries at this time. We will update this story when more information is available.
