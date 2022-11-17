ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towns scores 25, Wolves hold on against Heat for 105-101 win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and Anthony Edwards scored 10 of his 22 in the third quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the shorthanded Miami Heat for a 105-101 victory Monday night. Down to eight players due to injuries and rest on the second night of a back-to-back, Miami led by 15 in the first half before Edwards sparked a third-quarter run and Minnesota finally started to knock down 3-pointers to erase the deficit. Jaden McDaniels added 18 points for the Timberwolves and Jordan McLaughlin hit a career-high four 3s, three in the third period, as Minnesota won its fourth straight game. Kyle Lowry led the Heat with 21 points and Max Strus had 19. Bam Adebayo, playing in back-to-back games while dealing with a knee injury, had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Miami, which has lost four in a row.
Kyle Filipowski paces No. 8 Duke past Bellarmine 74-57

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski scored 18 points to lead No. 8 Duke in scoring for the fourth time this season in a hard-earned 74-57 win over Bellarmine on Monday night. The Blue Devils attacked from the perimeter with 3-point shooting. Duke (4-1) had five players with at least two 3-pointers as part of a 14 for 35 team effort from beyond the arc. Jacob Grandison scored 16 points off the bench on 4 for 6 shooting on 3-pointers and Jeremy Roach provided 10 points for the Blue Devils. Curt Hopf and Juston Betz both scored 11 points for Bellmarine (2-3).
