ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easthampton, MA

Easthampton Fire locate tiny culprit of alarm activation

By Julia Cunningham
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkvGd_0jEo0jes00

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) The Easthampton Fire Department is prepared for anything after a small discovery in an alarm panel Wednesday night.

UPDATE: City of Easthampton looking to renovate old schools into affordable housing

The department was called to an activated alarm panel and responded in full fire gear, according to the department’s social media page.

“Crews entered the structure in full protective clothing, self contained breathing apparatus on their backs, a set or irons, and a fire extinguisher, and a thermal imaging camera,” said the Easthampton Fire Department on social media. However, no reason was found for the activation of the panel. It wasn’t until members of the fire department went to the panel to reset the device when they found the tiny reason for the activation.

The small culprit, a mouse, was able to exit the alarm panel and the building according to the social media post.

“Reinforces the concept of always being prepared when responding to an alarm activation,” said the Easthampton Fire Department on social media.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Downed tree poles, wires cause large power outage in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to W. Orange Road in Orange Sunday morning for a reported power outage. According to the Orange Fire Department, the outage came as a result of downed tree poles and wires on W. Orange Road near the solar farm. Officials do not have a...
ORANGE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to fire on Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a working chimney fire on Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham. According to the Wilbraham Fire Department, Three Rivers is closed. Traffic is being re-routed onto Chilson Road. People are asked to avoid the area. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
WILBRAHAM, MA
Daily Voice

Missing Westfield Man Found; Police Investigating Disappearance

Westfield police say they found a missing 32-year-old developmentally disabled man who disappeared over the weekend. Robert Tesini was reported missing after he didn't return home on Friday, Nov. 18. Someone saw him walking along N. Elm Street near the Great River Bridge around 1 p.m., but he didn't return home, Westfield police posted on Facebook.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police: missing Westfield man found dead after weekend search

South Hadley educators in mediation with school committee over working conditions. Educators told us that they just started their second school year without contracts, and after struggling to come to an agreement with the school district, the two parties have entered into mediation. Chicopee Boys & Girls Club hosts their...
WESTFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

35K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy