Easthampton Fire locate tiny culprit of alarm activation

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) The Easthampton Fire Department is prepared for anything after a small discovery in an alarm panel Wednesday night.

The department was called to an activated alarm panel and responded in full fire gear, according to the department’s social media page.

“Crews entered the structure in full protective clothing, self contained breathing apparatus on their backs, a set or irons, and a fire extinguisher, and a thermal imaging camera,” said the Easthampton Fire Department on social media. However, no reason was found for the activation of the panel. It wasn’t until members of the fire department went to the panel to reset the device when they found the tiny reason for the activation.

The small culprit, a mouse, was able to exit the alarm panel and the building according to the social media post.

“Reinforces the concept of always being prepared when responding to an alarm activation,” said the Easthampton Fire Department on social media.

