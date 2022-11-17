Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philly's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Who's Marching This Year?Ted RiversHouston, PA
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Second migrant bus from Texas arrives in Philadelphia in freezing temperaturesAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Idaho8.com
Vikings eager to work after being exposed by Cowboys
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings had their flaws dreadfully exposed in a 40-3 defeat by Dallas. The most troubling development was the frequent pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins by a four-man rush. The defense could use some shoring up against the run and a better plan to keep running backs from getting loose as a receiver like Tony Pollard did for the Cowboys. The Vikings are 8-2. They still lead the NFC North by four games and have a two-game cushion for the No. 2 seed in the conference. They now have the dishonor of being cumulatively outscored by their opponents 231-229.
49ers top Cards in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY — As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azt
Idaho8.com
Familiar theme: Chargers unable to hold late lead vs. Chiefs
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Derwin James allowed his first touchdown to Travis Kelce at the worst possible time. Kelce’s 17-yard TD reception came with 31 seconds remaining as the Chiefs rallied for a 30-27 victory over their AFC West rivals. It was the third straight year the Chargers had a late lead against the Chiefs at home, only to come up empty. Even though the Chargers are 5-5, only two of their remaining seven games are against teams with a winning record.
Idaho8.com
Eagles hope 6th 9-1 start in team history is Super Bowl sign
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are 9-1 for the sixth time in franchise history. They joined the 9-1 starts of the 1949, 1960, 1980, 2004 and 2017 seasons. If some of those years sound familiar to Eagles fans, it’s with good reason. Each of those teams reached a championship game. The 1949 and 1960 teams won NFL championships and the 2017 team won the franchise’s first Super Bowl. The Eagles lost the Super Bowl in the 1980 and 2004 seasons.
Idaho8.com
At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington
HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to the Commanders 23-10 for their fifth straight loss. Coach Lovie Smith said “we were never in the game” and that he felt “total disappointment.”
Idaho8.com
Cards’ Murray out vs. 49ers because of hamstring injury
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss his second straight game because of a sore hamstring. The two-time Pro Bowler was listed as inactive for Monday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. He was on the field during pregame warmups, jogging and throwing in a hooded sweatshirt. Backup Colt McCoy will start in Murray’s place. The 36-year-old was 26 of 37 passing for 238 yards and a touchdown in a 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams last weekend. McCoy has a 3-1 record in spot starts over the past two seasons when Murray has been hurt.
Idaho8.com
Rams’ 4-game skid, Stafford’s injury make for bleak outlook
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams’ dismal season just keeps getting worse, and Matthew Stafford’s latest injury suggests it’s unlikely to get much better. The Rams’ 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints sent them into their first four-game losing streak since their homecoming season in 2016. Sean McVay took over the following year and ushered in a half-decade of success, but the defending Super Bowl champions have nearly run out of chances to get this ensuing season back on track. Stafford was evaluated for a concussion during the game, and the offense was ineffective without him.
Idaho8.com
Nets’ Simmons preps for hostile return in 1st game in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brookly Nets guard Ben Simmons is ready for his hostile homecoming in Philadelphia. Simmons was an All-Star guard in Philadelphia before back injuries and what he said were mental health issues prompted him to demand a trade. Simmons was traded earlier this year to the Nets for James Harden. He missed Brooklyn’s first game in Philly last season with an injury. He sat on the bench and was heckled all game. Simmons knows worse is expected now that he will actually play.
In loss, Arizona Cardinals find way to appreciate Estadio Azteca atmosphere
Monday night was a major disappointment for the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Their season is in serious jeopardy of being a losing one. And yet players and head coach Kliff Kingsbury took at least a little time to take in the sights and sounds of the gigantic and...
Idaho8.com
Coleman, Flames send slumping Flyers to 7th straight loss
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Blake Coleman had a goal and two assists to lead the Calgary Flames to a 5-2 victory over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night. Jonathan Huberdeau, Dillon Dubé, Rasmus Andersson and Trevor Lewis also scored for the Flames, who were playing the third contest of a six-game trip. Tanner Laczynski and Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers, who have lost seven in a row.
DeRozan helps Bulls halt Celtics' 9-game winning streak
DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 and the Chicago Bulls stopped Boston's nine-game win streak, beating the Celtics 121-107 on Monday night.
Comments / 0