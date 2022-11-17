ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mel Tucker says MSU unable to conduct full-contact practices for 4th straight week

Mel Tucker talked about how Michigan State is planning on preparing for its game with Penn State. This was revealed at Monday’s presser. Tucker stated that the Spartans will not be using pads at practice leading up to the matchup. This is the fourth straight week that Michigan State has not been able to do that. The Michigan State HC said that the team can’t afford to use pads at the moment.
EAST LANSING, MI
Nick Singleton takes kick return 100 yards to the house vs. Rutgers

Nick Singleton has been one of the most impressive freshmen in the country this season, not just the B1G. The star Penn State running back returned a kickoff against Rutgers the full length of the field, 100 yards to give the Nittany Lions a brief 7-3 lead over the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers scored a touchdown the following drive to take a 10-7 lead.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

