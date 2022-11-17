ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

USA returns to World Cup with disappointing 1-1 draw vs. Wales

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — A young United States team was nearing victory in its World Cup return. Then Walker Zimmerman needlessly plowed into Gareth Bale. Bale converted the resulting penalty kick in the 82nd minute, giving Wales a 1-1 draw Monday night that left the Americans feeling frustrated and made their path to the knockout stage more […]
Front Office Sports

World Cup Fans Face Ticket Turmoil, Riot Police

FIFA and Qatar added more World Cup complaints to their growing list of criticisms over the first two days of the tournament. FIFA’s official app crashed on Monday — one day after the World Cup began — leaving thousands of fans unable to access their tickets. According to ESPN, some tickets “disappeared” from the app, others couldn’t be transferred to other attendees, and some users couldn’t log in to the app at all.
Front Office Sports

FIFA Brings in Record Haul for Scandal-Plagued World Cup

A steady stream of controversy hasn’t stopped FIFA from earning an incredible sum from this year’s World Cup. Soccer’s global governing body said Sunday that it banked a record $7.5 billion in commercial deals for the four years associated with this World Cup. That sum represents an...
Front Office Sports

Fox Catching Flak For Tone-Deaf World Cup Coverage

It’s early, but Fox Sports’ initial coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is not exactly drawing critical raves. Over the first two days, Fox’s commentators have been nothing but enthusiastic about the first World Cup to be played in the Middle East. But the network’s see-no-evil approach has ignored controversial topics — whether it’s Qatar’s persecution of the LGBTQ+ community, the deaths of migrant workers building stadiums, or the country’s oppression of women.
Front Office Sports

How a Huge Cheating Scandal Altered the Chess World

Magnus Carlsen can do things on a chessboard that no one else in the world can, and on September 5, he changed the chess world with a move that no one saw coming. It began with a single tweet. “I’ve withdrawn from the tournament. I’ve always enjoyed playing in the...
Front Office Sports

World Cup Takes On NFL, College Football For U.S. Viewers

The FIFA World Cup is the biggest soccer event in the world — but this year, it’s facing competition from America’s most popular sport. World Cup matches will compete for viewers in the U.S. with college and professional football games over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The tournament is normally a summer event but was pushed to the fall this year due to Qatar’s extreme temperatures.
Front Office Sports

Red Bull, Verstappen Finish as F1 Champions, But Challenges Loom

Red Bull and Max Verstappen capped off the Formula 1 season as the dominant forces in the sport, but it’s unclear how long they’ll be able to hold that position. The team and Verstappen secured the constructor’s and driver’s championships long before Verstappen’s victory at the season’s final race on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.
Front Office Sports

Steve Ballmer Doesn’t Want Buy to Liverpool

The richest sports team owner in America is no longer considering a bid for an iconic European soccer club. Steve Ballmer — the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers — had been rumored to make a takeover bid for the Premier League’s Liverpool FC. “When I sat...
Front Office Sports

FanDuel Is Gambling On ‘Under-Loved’ Sports Media Rights

FanDuel is looking to elevate some under-covered sports in the hopes that it can pique the interest of sports bettors. Chief Commercial Officer Mike Raffensperger reportedly told investors this week that the company plans to buy the media rights to “under-loved” sports to air on FanDuel TV network.
Front Office Sports

