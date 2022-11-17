Read full article on original website
Biden sending federal aid as NY digs out from huge snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden is sending federal aid to western New York to help state and local authorities clean up from the massive storm that dumped more than 6 feet (1.8 meters) of snow in western and northern New York and is blamed for three deaths, the White House announced Monday.
Former Attis Ethanol plant fire has officially been put out
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The silo fire at the Former Miller Brewing and Attis Ethanol Plant in the Town of Volney has officially been put out, according to Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup on Monday, November 21. Weatherup signed an emergency order in late October that brought...
Wisconsin boy has first buck stolen, suspects later identified and charged
(WFRV) – A young man in Wisconsin got his buck back after it was reportedly stolen right off the property. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where the suspects in a theft of a buck were charged. Authorities said that the original post from the family got over 4,500 shares.
