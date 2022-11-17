ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden sending federal aid as NY digs out from huge snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden is sending federal aid to western New York to help state and local authorities clean up from the massive storm that dumped more than 6 feet (1.8 meters) of snow in western and northern New York and is blamed for three deaths, the White House announced Monday.
BUFFALO, NY
Former Attis Ethanol plant fire has officially been put out

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The silo fire at the Former Miller Brewing and Attis Ethanol Plant in the Town of Volney has officially been put out, according to Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup on Monday, November 21. Weatherup signed an emergency order in late October that brought...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

