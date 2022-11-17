ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salyersville, KY

WOWK 13 News

Kentucky judge in critical but stable condition after crash

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Carter County Judge who was injured in a crash in Morehead, Kentucky last week remains in critical condition. The Carter County Fiscal Court says that Judge Executive Mike Malone is in critical but stable condition and is expected to recover. Morehead Police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on […]
MOREHEAD, KY
wymt.com

Two injured in fire caused by faulty cell phone charger

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An early morning fire late last week left two people with minor injuries in Clay County. Just before 11 a.m. Friday, crews from the Manchester Fire Department were called to a fire at a home off Jacks Branch Road outside Manchester. When firefighters got to...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Crews knock down fire in Logan, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire in Logan County was knocked out by fire crews on Monday. According to an official with the city of Logan Fire Department, the fire happened at a home on Crooked Creek Rd at around 9:00 a.m. The official said that heavy fire was showing upon the crew’s arrival. The Logan […]
LOGAN, WV
thelevisalazer.com

STATE AUDITOR REPORTS ON LAWRENCE, MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFFS’ ACCOUNTS

FRANKFORT, Ky. – State Auditor Mike Harmon today released the audit of the 2021 financial statement of Lawrence County Sheriff Chuck Jackson. State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Eastern Kentucky that were opened as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Officials said help will remain available. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky Baptists helping flood victims through ‘I CAN Services’

WHITESBURG, Ky. (KT) – The road to recovery is going to be long for many who were impacted by the historic flooding on July 30. I CAN Services, a charitable organization near Whitesburg, is doing what it can to help suffering people get back on their feet. I CAN is an acronym for I Care About Neighbors, said organization president Alberta Slone of the organization that started in 2015.
WHITESBURG, KY
wymt.com

5 arrested during recent drug raid in Rowan County

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men and three women are facing drug trafficking charges in Northeastern Kentucky. Morehead Police posted about the arrest on its Facebook page. Early last Friday morning, officers served a search warrant at a home on North Wilson Avenue in Morehead. During the search, police found...
MOREHEAD, KY
thelevisalazer.com

IT’S DEER SEASON, GRANDSON BAGS NICE ONE IN MARTIN COUNTY

Grant Marcum of Lexington, formerly of Inez, harvested this nine pointer in Martin County…. …last Thursday, Nov. 14 on a hunt that took two days but resulted in this trophy buck. Grant and his dad, Todd Marcum, skinned and dressed the animal and ate deer steak with Kara Beth’s special sauce on Sunday. The deer antlers will be mounted as soon as possible. Grant works for an accounting firm in Lexington, Ky. after graduating EKU last year. He is also an avid fisherman and former member of the winning Sheldon Clark Hight Bass Fishing team while a student.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

School district closed due to illness

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Russell Independent Schools will be closed until Monday, Nov. 28, “due to excessive student and staff illness,” according to a release from the school district. Classes will not be held Tuesday as originally scheduled. School officials say they expect to be back after the...
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. murder suspect to get new trial date

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wolfe County murder suspect is set to get a new trial date. State troopers said Troy Dunkelberger shot and killed Jarron Slayback in 2020. Dunkelberger is charged with first-degree murder. Police said the men were on vacation with other friends in the Red River...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY POWER PLANS POWER GRID IMPROVEMENTS IN FLOYD AND JOHNSON COUNTIES

KENTUCKY POWER PLANS POWER GRID IMPROVEMENTS IN FLOYD AND JOHNSON COUNTIES. ASHLAND, Ky., Nov. 21, 2022 – Kentucky Power officials plan upgrades to the electric transmission system in Floyd and Johnson counties and are hosting an in-person open house to share the proposed project with the community. The Prestonsburg-Thelma...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever Bailey Jo Dials

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Bailey Jo Dials in an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Bailey is a senior at Martin County High School where she has a 4.16 GPA. She won first place in promotional video during the Jobs for America’s Graduates Kentucky state competition. She served at the Martin County High School chapter’s Executive Vice President and Vice President of Social Media.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Body Found in Clay Co Identified

A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay Co on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Accordging to the Clay Co Sheriff’s Office, Deputies said Byrd had been entered as a missing person in Clay Co. Byrd had been last seen near the end of October. Deputies located the body on Saturday, November 12.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Over $80k Worth Of Flood Relief Supplies Donated To EKY

Tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of supplies are still being donated to eastern Kentucky’s flood victims. Two trucks yesterday delivered over 80 thousand dollars in supplies to the Pike County area. The supplies were donated by Virginia-based business Rockingham Cooperative. Months have passed since July’s devastating flooding...
PIKE COUNTY, KY

