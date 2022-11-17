Read full article on original website
2 more students released from hospital after Kentucky school bus crash
SALYERSVILLE, KY (WOWK)—Two more students have been released from the hospital after a school bus crash in Magoffin County, Kentucky last week. Magoffin County Schools said on Facebook that four students and the bus driver still remain hospitalized. 18 students and the driver were originally taken to the hospital on Monday, Nov. 15 after the […]
Kentucky judge in critical but stable condition after crash
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Carter County Judge who was injured in a crash in Morehead, Kentucky last week remains in critical condition. The Carter County Fiscal Court says that Judge Executive Mike Malone is in critical but stable condition and is expected to recover. Morehead Police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on […]
Two injured in fire caused by faulty cell phone charger
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An early morning fire late last week left two people with minor injuries in Clay County. Just before 11 a.m. Friday, crews from the Manchester Fire Department were called to a fire at a home off Jacks Branch Road outside Manchester. When firefighters got to...
Crews knock down fire in Logan, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire in Logan County was knocked out by fire crews on Monday. According to an official with the city of Logan Fire Department, the fire happened at a home on Crooked Creek Rd at around 9:00 a.m. The official said that heavy fire was showing upon the crew’s arrival. The Logan […]
STATE AUDITOR REPORTS ON LAWRENCE, MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFFS’ ACCOUNTS
FRANKFORT, Ky. – State Auditor Mike Harmon today released the audit of the 2021 financial statement of Lawrence County Sheriff Chuck Jackson. State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.
Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Eastern Kentucky that were opened as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Officials said help will remain available. The...
Kentucky Baptists helping flood victims through ‘I CAN Services’
WHITESBURG, Ky. (KT) – The road to recovery is going to be long for many who were impacted by the historic flooding on July 30. I CAN Services, a charitable organization near Whitesburg, is doing what it can to help suffering people get back on their feet. I CAN is an acronym for I Care About Neighbors, said organization president Alberta Slone of the organization that started in 2015.
5 arrested during recent drug raid in Rowan County
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men and three women are facing drug trafficking charges in Northeastern Kentucky. Morehead Police posted about the arrest on its Facebook page. Early last Friday morning, officers served a search warrant at a home on North Wilson Avenue in Morehead. During the search, police found...
IT’S DEER SEASON, GRANDSON BAGS NICE ONE IN MARTIN COUNTY
Grant Marcum of Lexington, formerly of Inez, harvested this nine pointer in Martin County…. …last Thursday, Nov. 14 on a hunt that took two days but resulted in this trophy buck. Grant and his dad, Todd Marcum, skinned and dressed the animal and ate deer steak with Kara Beth’s special sauce on Sunday. The deer antlers will be mounted as soon as possible. Grant works for an accounting firm in Lexington, Ky. after graduating EKU last year. He is also an avid fisherman and former member of the winning Sheldon Clark Hight Bass Fishing team while a student.
School district closed due to illness
RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Russell Independent Schools will be closed until Monday, Nov. 28, “due to excessive student and staff illness,” according to a release from the school district. Classes will not be held Tuesday as originally scheduled. School officials say they expect to be back after the...
Feeding East Kentucky receives large donation, serves meals throughout the region
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Feeding East Kentucky received a large donation on Saturday from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints out of Ohio. The Church sent a caravan with all of the Thanksgiving meal staples as a donation to the non-profit. “They brought us well over 200...
Eastern Ky. murder suspect to get new trial date
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wolfe County murder suspect is set to get a new trial date. State troopers said Troy Dunkelberger shot and killed Jarron Slayback in 2020. Dunkelberger is charged with first-degree murder. Police said the men were on vacation with other friends in the Red River...
KENTUCKY POWER PLANS POWER GRID IMPROVEMENTS IN FLOYD AND JOHNSON COUNTIES
KENTUCKY POWER PLANS POWER GRID IMPROVEMENTS IN FLOYD AND JOHNSON COUNTIES. ASHLAND, Ky., Nov. 21, 2022 – Kentucky Power officials plan upgrades to the electric transmission system in Floyd and Johnson counties and are hosting an in-person open house to share the proposed project with the community. The Prestonsburg-Thelma...
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Bailey Jo Dials
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Bailey Jo Dials in an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Bailey is a senior at Martin County High School where she has a 4.16 GPA. She won first place in promotional video during the Jobs for America’s Graduates Kentucky state competition. She served at the Martin County High School chapter’s Executive Vice President and Vice President of Social Media.
Ky. sheriff’s office looking for SUV stolen from a National Guard Armory
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Estill County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a tan SUV. Sheriff Chris Flynn said a tan 2001 Jeep Cherokee SUV was stolen from the Ravenna National Guard Armory during the weekend. If you have any information about where this incident, you are asked...
Body Found in Clay Co Identified
A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay Co on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Accordging to the Clay Co Sheriff’s Office, Deputies said Byrd had been entered as a missing person in Clay Co. Byrd had been last seen near the end of October. Deputies located the body on Saturday, November 12.
Over $80k Worth Of Flood Relief Supplies Donated To EKY
Tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of supplies are still being donated to eastern Kentucky’s flood victims. Two trucks yesterday delivered over 80 thousand dollars in supplies to the Pike County area. The supplies were donated by Virginia-based business Rockingham Cooperative. Months have passed since July’s devastating flooding...
Last baby born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Friday, Nov. 19, was the last day labor and delivery services were available at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. Elijah Royce Bradley is the final child born at the hospital. He was born on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 11:36 p.m. Elijah’s parents are Makayla Triplett and Steven Bradley […]
Active structure fire in Kentucky, residents advised to avoid the area
RUSSELL, KY (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of what dispatchers say is a working structure fire in the community of Russell. They are asking people to avoid the area of Thompson and Barkley Roads and Fox Drive. Pictures from crews on the scene show flames shooting from the top of the home. According […]
