Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
SFGate
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Used New VFX Technology to De-Age Harrison Ford Back to Original Trilogy Indy: ‘It’s a Little Spooky’
Harrison Ford is back in adventure mode in the first images from “Indiana Jones 5,” which debuted exclusively via Empire magazine. Along with some photos comes confirmation that Ford will be de-aged using visual effects so that Indiana Jones appears in the film as his age from the original trilogy. The de-aging technology is only used in the film’s opening scene, which is set in a castle in 1944 and pits Indiana against a group of Nazis.
SFGate
‘A Christmas Carol’ Review: A Tour-De-Force Solo Adaptation of the Dickens Holiday Classic
That opening line always gives me the chills, and never more so than in this one-man (plus spooky specter) show featuring that consummate artist of many voices and lightning-quick changes, Jefferson Mays. Although the much-lauded actor has played countless roles in every medium known to mortals, he is perhaps most fondly remembered for his quicksilver stage performance in “I Am My Own Wife,” in which he gave a dazzling solo turn and for which he won a Tony Award. Here, in his tour-de-force performance in “A Christmas Carol,” he plays more than 50 characters from Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic — including the London fog.
SFGate
‘The Making of The Rings of Power’ Debuts on Prime Video, Offering Behind-the-Scenes Looks (TV News Roundup)
Behind-the-scenes looks at Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” are now available for streaming through X-Ray, providing insight into the making of all eight episodes from the show’s first season. The all-new series of bonus clips is titled “The Making of ‘The Rings of Power.’”
Morrissey strikes again at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre
This charming man continues to provoke.
